Next Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan scheduled for September

Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has confirmed the next Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan will take place on September 29 in Kazan.

Speaking to TASS, Kabulov said the meeting will focus on the topic of inclusivity of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government.

“So far, we have seen [no progress on this issue]. This is why we convene, in order to continue our work,” Kabulov said.

He added that the meeting will also discuss counterterrorism and drug-related crime. He also said the IEA delegation has already confirmed its participation.

According to the envoy, about half of the rest of participants have confirmed their participation already. “We are waiting for the rest, there is enough time,” he said.

The previous Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan took place in November last year in Moscow. The format was established in 2017 in order to promote the process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan. It includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.