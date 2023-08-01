Latest News
Body of Afghan climber who died on K2 last year recovered by Pakistan army
The Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Islamabad on Monday received the body of Afghan climber Ali Akbar Sakhi, who died a year ago while climbing Pakistan’s K2 mountain.
Sakhi died of a heart attack while climbing the world’s second highest mountain in July last year.
Soon after his death, his family and the embassy contacted the Pakistan government to help retrieve the body but recovery attempts were difficult due to bad weather and the high altitude.
Eventually after a year, the Pakistani army was able to successfully recover the body.
The embassy has in turn handed Sakhi’s body over to his family.
Next Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan scheduled for September
Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has confirmed the next Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan will take place on September 29 in Kazan.
Speaking to TASS, Kabulov said the meeting will focus on the topic of inclusivity of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government.
“So far, we have seen [no progress on this issue]. This is why we convene, in order to continue our work,” Kabulov said.
He added that the meeting will also discuss counterterrorism and drug-related crime. He also said the IEA delegation has already confirmed its participation.
According to the envoy, about half of the rest of participants have confirmed their participation already. “We are waiting for the rest, there is enough time,” he said.
The previous Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan took place in November last year in Moscow. The format was established in 2017 in order to promote the process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan. It includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
Two-day US-IEA talks in Doha focus on economy, human rights, anti-drug trafficking
Following the two days of talks in Qatar, U.S. officials told Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate that Washington was open to technical talks on economic stability and discussions on combating narcotics trafficking, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Monday.
Islamic Emirate officials raised the lifting of travel and other restrictions on IEA leaders and the return of Afghan central bank assets held abroad, the Kabul administration said.
No country has formally recognized the IEA since their returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 when U.S.-led foreign forces withdrew in chaos after a 20-year conflict.
The U.S. side repeated concerns about “deteriorating” human rights and called anew on the IEA to reverse bans on girls’ secondary education and womens’ employment and for the release of detained Americans, the State Department said in a statement.
It also sounded positive notes about improved financial data, including lower inflation, and reduced opium poppy cultivation under a 2022 ban. The U.S. side “voiced openness to continue dialogue on counternarcotics,” said the statement. The U.S. side also was ready “for a technical dialogue regarding economic stabilization issues soon.”
Most IEA leaders require U.N. permission to travel abroad, and Afghanistan’s banking sector has been crippled by sanctions since the takeover by the IEA, which calls itself the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Reuters reported.
“IEA reiterated that it was crucial for confidence-building” that travel bans on IEA leaders be lifted and central bank reserves unfrozen “so that Afghans can establish an economy unreliant on foreign aid,” foreign ministry spokesman Qahar Balkhi said in an English-language statement.
About $7 billion in Afghan central bank funds were frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York after the IEA took power. Half of the funds now are in a Swiss-based Afghan Fund, read the report.
According to Reuters a U.S.-funded audit of the Afghan central bank failed to win Washington’s backing for a return of assets from the trust fund.
Muttaqi discusses human rights issues with US envoy
The Foreign Ministry of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a statement on Monday, that the delegation led by the acting foreign minister met with US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West in Doha and discussed several topics including the issue of human rights.
According to the statement, the talks lasted for two days and representatives from various US agencies were also in attendance.
“The delegation led by the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Da Afghanistan Bank – Central Bank, as well as the officials of the Afghan Embassy and Political Office in Qatar; [they] talked with Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, and a fifteen-person high-ranking delegation from various agencies for two days at the level of collective and various technical committees,” read the ministry statement.
According to the ministry the two sides discussed the issue of building trust between them; taking practical steps in this direction; removing names from blacklists and lifting sanctions; unfreezing Afghanistan’s frozen reserves; maintaining Afghanistan’s economic stability; fighting against drugs; and the issue of human rights.
The ministry said that in the meeting, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan emphasized the importance of building trust and the scrapping of blacklists.
“Humanitarian aid, freedom to travel and consular services reaching Afghans in every part of the world were also important topics that were discussed,” said the ministry.
The ministry said the fact that some banking restrictions have been removed was seen as a positive development.
Both sides agreed that meetings of this nature were needed going forward, the ministry stated.
