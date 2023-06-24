Health
No direct evidence COVID started in Wuhan lab: US intelligence report
U.S. intelligence agencies found no direct evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic stemmed from an incident at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, a report declassified on Friday said.
The four-page report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said the U.S. intelligence community still could not rule out the possibility that the virus came from a laboratory, however, and had not been able to discover the origins of the pandemic, Reuters reported.
“The Central Intelligence Agency and another agency remain unable to determine the precise origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, as both (natural and lab) hypotheses rely on significant assumptions or face challenges with conflicting reporting,” the ODNI report said.
The report said that while “extensive work” had been conducted on coronaviruses at the Wuhan institute (WIV), the agencies had not found evidence of a specific incident that could have caused the outbreak.
“We continue to have no indication that the WIV’s pre-pandemic research holdings included SARSCoV-2 or a close progenitor, nor any direct evidence that a specific research-related incident occurred involving WIV personnel before the pandemic that could have caused the COVID pandemic,” the report said.
The origins of the coronavirus pandemic have been a matter of furious debate in the United States almost since the first human cases were reported in Wuhan in late 2019.
U.S. President Joe Biden in March signed a bill declassifying information related to the origins of the pandemic.
Biden said at the time of signing that he shared Congress’ goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of COVID-19.
The debate was refueled by a Wall Street Journal report in February that the U.S. Energy Department had assessed with “low confidence” in a classified intelligence report that the pandemic most likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.
FBI director Christopher Wray said on Feb. 28 his agency had assessed for some time that the origins of the pandemic were “most likely a potential lab incident” in the Chinese city of Wuhan. China said this claim had “no credibility whatsoever”.
As of March 20, four other U.S. agencies still judged that COVID-19 was likely the result of natural transmission, while two were undecided.
Pak-Afghan forum eye clinic performs 253 surgeries in Kabul
A free eye clinic set up by the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has performed surgeries on 253 Afghan nationals in Kabul.
The surgeries were carried out between June 7 and 14 at the Noor Eye Hospital, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.
The surgeries included 12 cornea transplants, one tectonic graft surgery, 44 oculoplastic surgeries, 26 vitreoretinal and 170 cataract surgeries.
A total of 4,500 Afghans have been treated at the outpatient department of the hospital.
Congo fever claims another life, this time in Takhar province
Health officials at Takhar Central Hospital say over the past month, they have recorded three positive cases of Congo fever and that one of the three died from the disease.
Officials said the other two were transferred to Antani Hospital in Kabul for treatment.
The officials also said that they are doing everything possible to curb the spread of the disease.
“We are fully prepared because this disease is not new, and we have better measures in Takhar provincial hospital than in the past,” said Hayatullah Emami, director of Takhar Provincial Hospital.
With the increase of Congo fever, the Public Health Directorate and partner institutions have created awareness teams who go out to inform people about the disease.
Congo fever – or Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever – is a viral haemorrhagic fever that is usually transmitted by ticks but it can also be contracted through contact with animal tissues during and immediately post-slaughter of animals.
Congo fever outbreaks constitute a threat to public health services as the virus can lead to epidemics, has a high case fatality ratio (10–40%), potentially results in hospital and health facility outbreaks, and is difficult to prevent and treat.
Some residents of Takhar, expressing their concern over the increase of the disease, say that people should observe hygiene and that the government should speed up the awareness process.
According to doctors, nausea, heartache, diarrhea, internal and external bleeding, neck and eye pain are the main symptoms of Congo fever.
Last month, two patients died of Congo fever in Abu Ali Sinai Balkhi Hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif city, while 10 cases were confirmed in Faryab and Jawzjan.
Turkmen doctors provide medical aid to 473 pregnant women in Herat in last 9 days
Turkmen female doctors have provided health services to more than 700 patients in Afghanistan’s Herat province in less than two weeks, health officials said, adding that they arrived nine days ago in the province.
These doctors have treated 473 pregnant women and provided health services to 276 children in the health center of Torghundi town in past nine days, among them 12 children were also born, according to officials.
Turkmenistan has built a 20-bed maternity hospital in Torghundi town, which provides all facilities, health services and medicine in a sustainable way.
Officials of the Consulate of Turkmenistan in Herat meanwhile said that this health center currently provides health services to the people of four districts.
“Today, we are very pleased that this clinic is not only for the people of Torghundi town, but also provides health services for the people of neighboring districts and villages such as Kushki Kuhna, Gulran and the center of Kushk district, Rabat Sangi and areas close to Torghundi,” said Turkmen Counsel General Quch Muradov for Herat.
The building of this health center in Torghundi town was built with humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan, but the specialist doctors of this country sometimes come in order to advise Afghan doctors and provide health services to this health center. Earlier, the government of Turkmenistan donated a package of needed medicines to the center.
“Patients from four districts are treated here, after this building was built and the facilities were provided, the deaths child and maternal mortality have been prevented,” said Mawlavi Mohammad Nabi, head of health council of Torghundi town.
Turkmenistan built this health center for the treatment of female patients nine years ago, but recently it has restored all its departments. The residents of Herat say the humanitarian assistance of the Turkmen government has been effective for the Afghans.
“Based on the request of the authorities, the building of this health center once again has been completely restored, and spices and medical supplies have been sent to this center recently, and its doors and windows, which were destroyed, have also been repaired,” said Amanullah Haqyar, head of Turkmen Islamic Solidarity Council for Western Zone.
Torghundi town is more than 100 kilometers away from the center of Herat city, this health center has been able to solve the health problems of the people of Kushk Rabat Sangi district and its neighboring districts to some extent.
