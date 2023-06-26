Health
Doctors report rise in cancer patients seeking treatment in western Afghanistan
Doctors from a cancer treatment facility in Herat province say they have seen a 30% increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for cancer in the western region of Afghanistan.
They said in the past 12 months, 4,000 people with cancer sought help – of which 50% were women.
Dr. Farooq Ahmad Sedeqqi, head of the cancer center, said 1,000 of these patients, or 50% of the women, had breast cancer.
“Almost out of every two cases [of women] that come to us, one case is breast cancer. This statistic has increased compared to the past. We need to know ways to diagnose and treat,” said Sedeqqi.
Sedeqqi added that most women are not aware of breast cancer signs which results in them seeking medical treatment at an advanced stage of the disease.
No direct evidence COVID started in Wuhan lab: US intelligence report
U.S. intelligence agencies found no direct evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic stemmed from an incident at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, a report declassified on Friday said.
The four-page report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said the U.S. intelligence community still could not rule out the possibility that the virus came from a laboratory, however, and had not been able to discover the origins of the pandemic, Reuters reported.
“The Central Intelligence Agency and another agency remain unable to determine the precise origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, as both (natural and lab) hypotheses rely on significant assumptions or face challenges with conflicting reporting,” the ODNI report said.
The report said that while “extensive work” had been conducted on coronaviruses at the Wuhan institute (WIV), the agencies had not found evidence of a specific incident that could have caused the outbreak.
“We continue to have no indication that the WIV’s pre-pandemic research holdings included SARSCoV-2 or a close progenitor, nor any direct evidence that a specific research-related incident occurred involving WIV personnel before the pandemic that could have caused the COVID pandemic,” the report said.
The origins of the coronavirus pandemic have been a matter of furious debate in the United States almost since the first human cases were reported in Wuhan in late 2019.
U.S. President Joe Biden in March signed a bill declassifying information related to the origins of the pandemic.
Biden said at the time of signing that he shared Congress’ goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of COVID-19.
The debate was refueled by a Wall Street Journal report in February that the U.S. Energy Department had assessed with “low confidence” in a classified intelligence report that the pandemic most likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.
FBI director Christopher Wray said on Feb. 28 his agency had assessed for some time that the origins of the pandemic were “most likely a potential lab incident” in the Chinese city of Wuhan. China said this claim had “no credibility whatsoever”.
As of March 20, four other U.S. agencies still judged that COVID-19 was likely the result of natural transmission, while two were undecided.
Pak-Afghan forum eye clinic performs 253 surgeries in Kabul
A free eye clinic set up by the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has performed surgeries on 253 Afghan nationals in Kabul.
The surgeries were carried out between June 7 and 14 at the Noor Eye Hospital, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.
The surgeries included 12 cornea transplants, one tectonic graft surgery, 44 oculoplastic surgeries, 26 vitreoretinal and 170 cataract surgeries.
A total of 4,500 Afghans have been treated at the outpatient department of the hospital.
Congo fever claims another life, this time in Takhar province
Health officials at Takhar Central Hospital say over the past month, they have recorded three positive cases of Congo fever and that one of the three died from the disease.
Officials said the other two were transferred to Antani Hospital in Kabul for treatment.
The officials also said that they are doing everything possible to curb the spread of the disease.
“We are fully prepared because this disease is not new, and we have better measures in Takhar provincial hospital than in the past,” said Hayatullah Emami, director of Takhar Provincial Hospital.
With the increase of Congo fever, the Public Health Directorate and partner institutions have created awareness teams who go out to inform people about the disease.
Congo fever – or Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever – is a viral haemorrhagic fever that is usually transmitted by ticks but it can also be contracted through contact with animal tissues during and immediately post-slaughter of animals.
Congo fever outbreaks constitute a threat to public health services as the virus can lead to epidemics, has a high case fatality ratio (10–40%), potentially results in hospital and health facility outbreaks, and is difficult to prevent and treat.
Some residents of Takhar, expressing their concern over the increase of the disease, say that people should observe hygiene and that the government should speed up the awareness process.
According to doctors, nausea, heartache, diarrhea, internal and external bleeding, neck and eye pain are the main symptoms of Congo fever.
Last month, two patients died of Congo fever in Abu Ali Sinai Balkhi Hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif city, while 10 cases were confirmed in Faryab and Jawzjan.
More than 200 Afghan families return from Pakistan
Iranian official claims most foreigners in Iranian prisons are Afghans
Sri Lanka advance in World Cup qualifying as Ireland crash out
Continuation of sanctions against IEA is ‘cruel and unjust’
IPL: Chennai v Gujarat final, a ‘replay’ of opening match
Pakistan’s PM meets with Belarus foreign minister, discusses ongoing cooperation
Gmail is adding more AI to help you find important emails faster
Philippines, US, Japan to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise
Pacific islands, in spotlight, to push climate change in South Korea summit
Tahawol: IEA supreme leader’s Eid ul-Adha message discussed
Saar: Calls for removing travel ban on IEA officials discussed
Tahawol: India, US’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Acting PM’s visit with UN’s coordinator for Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UNSC’s meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
