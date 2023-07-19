World
North Korea silent about US soldier who bolted across the border
North Korea was silent about the highly unusual entry of an American soldier across the heavily fortified border although it test-fired short-range missiles Wednesday in its latest weapons display.
Nearly a day after the soldier bolted into North Korea during a tour in the border village of Panmunjom, there was no word on the fate of Private 2nd Class Travis King, the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years.
The North’s missile launches Wednesday morning were seen as a protest of the deployment of a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea the previous day and weren’t likely related to King’s border crossing, Associated Press reported.
“It’s likely that North Korea will use the soldier for propaganda purposes in the short term and then as a bargaining chip in the mid-to-long term,” said Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in South Korea.
King, 23, was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault. He was released on July 10 and was being sent home Monday to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge from the service.
He was escorted as far as customs but left the airport before boarding his plane. It wasn’t clear how he spent the hours until joining the Panmunjom tour and running across the border Tuesday afternoon. The Army released his name and limited information after King’s family was notified. But a number of U.S. officials provided additional details on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, AP reported.
King’s mother told ABC News she was shocked when she heard her son had crossed into North Korea.
“I can’t see Travis doing anything like that,” Claudine Gates, of Racine, Wisconsin, said.
Gates said the Army told her on Tuesday morning of her son’s entrance to North Korea. She said she last heard from her son “a few days ago,” when he told her he would return soon to Fort Bliss. She added she just wants “him to come home.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the U.S. government was working with North Korean counterparts to “resolve this incident.” The American-led U.N. Command said Tuesday the U.S. soldier was believed to be in North Korean custody.
“We’re closely monitoring and investigating the situation,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a Pentagon news conference, noting he was foremost concerned about the troop’s well-being. “This will develop in the next several days and hours, and we’ll keep you posted.”
Russia foils Ukrainian drone raid on Crimea
Russia repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea in the early hours of Tuesday, the Russian defense ministry said, a day after an attack on the Crimean bridge which damaged it and disrupted car traffic.
Russian air defenses destroyed 17 drones and another 11 drones were intercepted by electronic warfare systems, the ministry said. The “terrorist attack” did not inflict any damage or casualties, it added.
On Monday, a blast knocked out Russia’s bridge to Crimea in what Moscow called a strike by Ukrainian sea drones, killing two people, Reuters reported.
Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, Russia struck Ukraine’s port of Odessa with missiles and drones, a day after pulling out of a U.N.-backed deal to let Kyiv export grain, and Ukrainian officials said Moscow was attempting to go back on the offensive in the east.
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s ports followed a pledge by Moscow to retaliate for blasts on Russia’s road bridge to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, knocked out on Monday.
Shortly after the bridge was hit on Monday, Moscow pulled out of the year-old U.N.-brokered grain export deal, a move the United Nations said risked creating hunger around the world.
Russia’s overnight attacks on Ukraine’s ports were “further proof that the country-terrorist wants to endanger the lives of 400 million people in various countries that depend on Ukrainian food exports,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential staff, said on Telegram.
Ukraine’s air force said six Kalibr missiles and 31 out of 36 drones were shot down, mostly over the coastal Odessa and Mykolaiv regions in the south, Reuters reported.
Ukraine’s southern operational military command said falling debris and blast waves damaged several homes and unspecified port infrastructure in Odessa, but gave few details. Local authorities in Mykolaiv, another port, described a serious fire there.
Moscow, for its part, said it had foiled a Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea, with no major damage on the ground. It said a single lane of road traffic had reopened on the Crimea bridge.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive last month and has recaptured some villages in the south and territory around the ruined city of Bakhmut in the east, but has yet to attempt a major breakthrough across heavily defended Russian lines.
Ukrainian commanders said Russian forces were now attempting to return to the offensive north of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, along a strip of the front line in territory recaptured by Ukraine last year.
‘Heat storm’ stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Italy issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will hit record highs across southern Europe in the coming days.
Spain, Italy and Greece have been experiencing scorching temperatures for several days already, damaging agriculture and leaving tourists scurrying for shade, Reuters reported.
But a new anticyclone dubbed Charon, who in Greek mythology was the ferryman of the dead, pushed into the region from north Africa on Sunday and could lift temperatures above 45 Celsius in parts of Italy early this week.
“We need to prepare for a severe heat storm that, day after day, will blanket the whole country,” Italian weather news service Meteo.it warned on Sunday.
“In some places ancient heat records will be broken.”
Greece closed the ancient Acropolis during the hottest part of the day on Friday to protect tourists.
Italy’s Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said people needed to take care when visiting Rome’s famous ruins.
“Going to the Colosseum when it is 43C is not advisable, especially for an elderly person,” he told Il Messaggero newspaper on Sunday, saying people should stay indoors between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Besides the Italian capital, health alerts were in place from the central city of Florence to Palermo in Sicily and Bari in the southeast of the peninsula, while the temperatures also started to build further north.
“This is not normal. I don’t remember such intense heat, especially at this time of year,” said Federico Bratti, sunbathing at Lake Garda.
In Spain, forecasters warned of the risk of forest fires and said that it would not be easy to sleep during the night, with temperatures unlikely to fall below 25C across the country.
The heatwave will intensify from Monday, with temperatures reaching 44C in the Guadalquivir valley near Seville in the south of the country, forecasters predicted.
On the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canaries, meanwhile, at least 4,000 people had to be evacuated as a forest fire burned out of control following a heatwave, authorities said.
Europe’s highest recorded temperature of 48.8C , registered in Sicily two years ago, could be exceeded in the coming days, notably on the Italian island of Sardinia, meteorologists have said.
The heatwave has stretched across the Mediterranean to Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized on Saturday suffering dizziness and apparent dehydration. He was discharged on Sunday.
“I ask you all, spend less time in the sun, drink more water, and may we all have a good new week,” he said.
The United States was also in the grip of high temperatures, with nearly a quarter of the population under warnings for extreme heat, from the Pacific northwest, down through California, through the Southwest and into the Deep South and Florida.
Rescuers retrieve six bodies from flooded South Korea underpass
The bodies of six people trapped in a tunnel submerged by heavy rains in central South Korea were retrieved on Sunday, firefighting authorities said, taking the death toll from days of torrential rains that have pounded the country to 33, Reuters reported.
Seo Jeong-il, head of the west Cheongju fire station, said some 15 vehicles, including a bus, are estimated to have been submerged in the flooded underpass in the city.
“We are focusing on the search operation as there’s likely more people there,” Seo told reporters. “We are doing our best to wrap it up today.”
The death toll in the tunnel stands at seven, he said.
The Ministry of Interior and Safety said 10 people were missing as of 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) as heavy downpours caused landslides and floods across the country, with evacuations covering 7,866 people, read the report.
The ministry data does not include those in the flooded tunnel as it was not immediately clear how many people were trapped underwater.
Korea Railroad Corp has halted all slow trains and some bullet trains since Saturday due to safety concerns over landslides, track flooding and falling rocks.
According to Reuters President Yoon Suk Yeol, now on an overseas trip, ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilise all available resources to minimise the casualties, his office said, as more heavy rain was expected on the Korean peninsula on Sunday.
Pakistan Cricket Board to unveil much-awaited Asia Cup schedule
640 Afghan children killed or injured in landmine explosions since January 2022: ICRC
Securing trade ties with region a foreign policy priority for IEA: Muttaqi
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree on route of trans-Afghan railway project
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
China fast becoming a lucrative market for Afghan carpets
Obaidullah Sader Khail selected as head of Afghan Business Council in UAE
Five cement factories to be built in Afghanistan: minister
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
Tahawol: Muttaqi describes IEA as inclusive government discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s claims over TTP presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Calls for engagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol: Higher Education minister’s visit with Pakistan ambassador discussed
Saar: Muttaqi to attend Moscow format on Afghanistan discussed
