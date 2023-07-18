World
Russia foils Ukrainian drone raid on Crimea
Russia repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea in the early hours of Tuesday, the Russian defense ministry said, a day after an attack on the Crimean bridge which damaged it and disrupted car traffic.
Russian air defenses destroyed 17 drones and another 11 drones were intercepted by electronic warfare systems, the ministry said. The “terrorist attack” did not inflict any damage or casualties, it added.
On Monday, a blast knocked out Russia’s bridge to Crimea in what Moscow called a strike by Ukrainian sea drones, killing two people, Reuters reported.
Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, Russia struck Ukraine’s port of Odessa with missiles and drones, a day after pulling out of a U.N.-backed deal to let Kyiv export grain, and Ukrainian officials said Moscow was attempting to go back on the offensive in the east.
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s ports followed a pledge by Moscow to retaliate for blasts on Russia’s road bridge to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, knocked out on Monday.
Shortly after the bridge was hit on Monday, Moscow pulled out of the year-old U.N.-brokered grain export deal, a move the United Nations said risked creating hunger around the world.
Russia’s overnight attacks on Ukraine’s ports were “further proof that the country-terrorist wants to endanger the lives of 400 million people in various countries that depend on Ukrainian food exports,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential staff, said on Telegram.
Ukraine’s air force said six Kalibr missiles and 31 out of 36 drones were shot down, mostly over the coastal Odessa and Mykolaiv regions in the south, Reuters reported.
Ukraine’s southern operational military command said falling debris and blast waves damaged several homes and unspecified port infrastructure in Odessa, but gave few details. Local authorities in Mykolaiv, another port, described a serious fire there.
Moscow, for its part, said it had foiled a Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea, with no major damage on the ground. It said a single lane of road traffic had reopened on the Crimea bridge.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive last month and has recaptured some villages in the south and territory around the ruined city of Bakhmut in the east, but has yet to attempt a major breakthrough across heavily defended Russian lines.
Ukrainian commanders said Russian forces were now attempting to return to the offensive north of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, along a strip of the front line in territory recaptured by Ukraine last year.
World
‘Heat storm’ stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Italy issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will hit record highs across southern Europe in the coming days.
Spain, Italy and Greece have been experiencing scorching temperatures for several days already, damaging agriculture and leaving tourists scurrying for shade, Reuters reported.
But a new anticyclone dubbed Charon, who in Greek mythology was the ferryman of the dead, pushed into the region from north Africa on Sunday and could lift temperatures above 45 Celsius in parts of Italy early this week.
“We need to prepare for a severe heat storm that, day after day, will blanket the whole country,” Italian weather news service Meteo.it warned on Sunday.
“In some places ancient heat records will be broken.”
Greece closed the ancient Acropolis during the hottest part of the day on Friday to protect tourists.
Italy’s Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said people needed to take care when visiting Rome’s famous ruins.
“Going to the Colosseum when it is 43C is not advisable, especially for an elderly person,” he told Il Messaggero newspaper on Sunday, saying people should stay indoors between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Besides the Italian capital, health alerts were in place from the central city of Florence to Palermo in Sicily and Bari in the southeast of the peninsula, while the temperatures also started to build further north.
“This is not normal. I don’t remember such intense heat, especially at this time of year,” said Federico Bratti, sunbathing at Lake Garda.
In Spain, forecasters warned of the risk of forest fires and said that it would not be easy to sleep during the night, with temperatures unlikely to fall below 25C across the country.
The heatwave will intensify from Monday, with temperatures reaching 44C in the Guadalquivir valley near Seville in the south of the country, forecasters predicted.
On the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canaries, meanwhile, at least 4,000 people had to be evacuated as a forest fire burned out of control following a heatwave, authorities said.
Europe’s highest recorded temperature of 48.8C , registered in Sicily two years ago, could be exceeded in the coming days, notably on the Italian island of Sardinia, meteorologists have said.
The heatwave has stretched across the Mediterranean to Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized on Saturday suffering dizziness and apparent dehydration. He was discharged on Sunday.
“I ask you all, spend less time in the sun, drink more water, and may we all have a good new week,” he said.
The United States was also in the grip of high temperatures, with nearly a quarter of the population under warnings for extreme heat, from the Pacific northwest, down through California, through the Southwest and into the Deep South and Florida.
World
Rescuers retrieve six bodies from flooded South Korea underpass
The bodies of six people trapped in a tunnel submerged by heavy rains in central South Korea were retrieved on Sunday, firefighting authorities said, taking the death toll from days of torrential rains that have pounded the country to 33, Reuters reported.
Seo Jeong-il, head of the west Cheongju fire station, said some 15 vehicles, including a bus, are estimated to have been submerged in the flooded underpass in the city.
“We are focusing on the search operation as there’s likely more people there,” Seo told reporters. “We are doing our best to wrap it up today.”
The death toll in the tunnel stands at seven, he said.
The Ministry of Interior and Safety said 10 people were missing as of 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) as heavy downpours caused landslides and floods across the country, with evacuations covering 7,866 people, read the report.
The ministry data does not include those in the flooded tunnel as it was not immediately clear how many people were trapped underwater.
Korea Railroad Corp has halted all slow trains and some bullet trains since Saturday due to safety concerns over landslides, track flooding and falling rocks.
According to Reuters President Yoon Suk Yeol, now on an overseas trip, ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilise all available resources to minimise the casualties, his office said, as more heavy rain was expected on the Korean peninsula on Sunday.
World
Sweden protester abandons plan to burn the Torah and Bible
A 32-year-old man, who sparked condemnation from Israel for his plans to burn a Torah in Stockholm, on Saturday said he was not going to go ahead with his protest.
He explained that his intention was in fact to denounce those who burn sacred books such as the Holy Quran in the Nordic country.
Swedish police on Friday said they had granted a permit for a protest which was to include a burning of the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was one of several Israeli representatives and Jewish organizations to immediately condemn the decision.
Ahmad A., the organizer of the demonstration explained that his aim actually was not to burn the holy books but to criticize the people who have burnt Qurans in Sweden in recent months, something that Swedish law does not prohibit.
“This is a response to the people who burn the Qoran. I want to show that freedom of expression has limits that must be taken into account”, explained the Swedish resident of Syrian origin.
“I want to show that we have to respect each other, we live in the same society. If I burn the Torah, another the Bible, another the Quran, there will be war here. What I wanted to show is that it’s not right to do it,” he added.
In January, Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan burned a Quran to denounce Sweden’s membership application to NATO and the negotiations with Turkey to allow Sweden to join the alliance.
On 28 June, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden burnt some pages of a copy of the Quran in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque during Eid al-Adha, a festival celebrated by Muslims around the world.
The two events triggered a series of condemnations in the Muslim world.
Although the Swedish police pointed out that permission to demonstrate was not a formal authorization to burn a sacred book, there is no law prohibiting the burning of holy books.
But the police can refuse to allow a demonstration if it jeopardizes the security or gives rise to acts or words that incite racial hatred.
Russia foils Ukrainian drone raid on Crimea
US security adviser, Qatar PM discuss Afghanistan
Iran’s morality police resume headscarf patrols
Heatwaves: world reels from wildfires, floods as US, China discuss climate crisis
No indication Afghan refugees in Pakistan have engaged in terrorism – White House
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California
Rashid Khan recalled by Afghanistan for Bangladesh ODI series
China fast becoming a lucrative market for Afghan carpets
Tahawol: Calls for engagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol: Higher Education minister’s visit with Pakistan ambassador discussed
Saar: Muttaqi to attend Moscow format on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Outcome of Russia and Ukraine war unknown
Saar: Pakistan urges IEA not to let its soul be used against it
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
India considers banning non-Basmati rice exports over inflation fears
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan A beat Oman A by 72 runs in Emerging Teams Asia Cup
-
Health4 days ago
WHO says 47 died from Crimean-Congo fever in Afghanistan in past six months
-
Latest News4 days ago
Housing ministry encourages investors to invest in construction projects
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan refugees are not a security challenge: Iran
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid says players being watched now for next year’s T20 World Cup
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon’s south pole
-
Latest News3 days ago
Reconstruction of 27 kms of Kabul-Kandahar highway gets underway