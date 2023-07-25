Latest News
OCHA mobilizing humanitarian response for Afghan flood victims
The United Nations says the organization’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) is dealing with the victims of the recent floods in the central and eastern regions of Afghanistan in order to address their needs.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, UN’s Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said that OCHA employees have met with local officials and partners to coordinate and assess the areas affected by the floods in order to take care of the victims.
“The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs responding to massive flash flooding at the central and eastern regions of the country. During a field mission to the affected area today [Monday], OCHA staff met with authorities and partners to coordinate assessments and mobilize the humanitarian response,” said Farhan Haq.
“The floods have reportedly killed at least 37 people in Kabul and Maidan Wardak provinces. Provincial authorities say dozens of homes are damaged and some 500 acres of agricultural land have been washed away in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, he added.
In addition, the government’s State Ministry for Disaster Management said that based on the instruction of IEA’s Prime Minister, 100,000 AFN have been distributed to the families of those who lost their lives and 50,000 AFN to the injured.
By Tuesday, officials said the devastating floods have killed 41 people and injured 57 in ten provinces of the country over the past few days.
The State Ministry for Disaster Management said that 920 residential houses and 7,000 acres of agricultural land have been damaged as a result of these floods.
According to the ministry, hundreds of livestock have also died.
Afghanistan’s meteorological department meanwhile has warned of heavy rain and flash floods across 22 central and eastern provinces on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The affected provinces are Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Kapisa, Parwan, Panjshir, Nangarhar, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Bamiyan, Ghor, Paktika, Zabul, Daikundi, Uruzgan, Helmand, Kandahar and Farah provinces. The amount of rainfall is between 10 – 40 mm in different areas.
Muttaqi asks Aga Khan Foundation to step up help to preserve historical sites
Foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the Aga Khan Foundation’s CEO on Tuesday and asked for further cooperation over the restoration and preservation of historical monuments and sites in the country.
Muttaqi met with the new Aga Khan Foundation chief for Afghanistan Najmuddin Najm, and his accompanying delegation and said the organization could do more to help safeguard the sites.
Najm in turn shared information about the organization’s mission in Afghanistan and its activities in the health, educational, agricultural, and cultural sectors as well as economic development projects, the response to natural disasters, and reconstruction of 140 cultural, heritage and historical sites in Afghanistan.
Muttaqi mentioned the IEA’s appreciation for the Aga Khan Foundation’s assistance and said it was crucial for the development of Afghanistan.
Pakistan and UN envoys discuss recognition of IEA
After a three-day trip to Kabul, Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, met with Feridun Sinirlioğlu, the UN’s special coordinator for Afghanistan, and said that they discussed the recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Late on Monday Durrani posted on his Twitter page a picture of the meeting with the UN special coordinator and described their discussion as “fundamental”.
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs posted a list of topics discussed but did not provide details.
According to Durrani, “recognition of the Taliban regime, TTP sanctuaries, women’s rights, banking restrictions, blocked accounts and the humanitarian crisis played a prominent role in the talks.”
The UN envoy has not yet said anything about the meeting.
Durrani recently had a three-day trip to Kabul, where he met with the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and discussed various issues.
US, Qatar and Pakistan foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his Qatari and Pakistani counterparts Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, among other issues discussed were the developments of the war in Ukraine and the Iran nuclear deal.
Blinken also on Monday had a phone conversation with Zardari. He tweeted that America supports a constructive, democratic and successful partnership with Pakistan.
He added: “We had a good call with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss our support for improving Pakistan’s economy and our common regional concerns, including Afghanistan.”
