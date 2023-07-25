OCHA mobilizing humanitarian response for Afghan flood victims 

(Last Updated On: July 25, 2023)

The United Nations says the organization’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) is dealing with the victims of the recent floods in the central and eastern regions of Afghanistan in order to address their needs.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, UN’s Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said that OCHA employees have met with local officials and partners to coordinate and assess the areas affected by the floods in order to take care of the victims.

“The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs responding to massive flash flooding at the central and eastern regions of the country. During a field mission to the affected area today [Monday], OCHA staff met with authorities and partners to coordinate assessments and mobilize the humanitarian response,” said Farhan Haq.

“The floods have reportedly killed at least 37 people in Kabul and Maidan Wardak provinces. Provincial authorities say dozens of homes are damaged and some 500 acres of agricultural land have been washed away in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, he added.

In addition, the government’s State Ministry for Disaster Management said that based on the instruction of IEA’s Prime Minister, 100,000 AFN have been distributed to the families of those who lost their lives and 50,000 AFN to the injured.

By Tuesday, officials said the devastating floods have killed 41 people and injured 57 in ten provinces of the country over the past few days.

The State Ministry for Disaster Management said that 920 residential houses and 7,000 acres of agricultural land have been damaged as a result of these floods.

According to the ministry, hundreds of livestock have also died.

Afghanistan’s meteorological department meanwhile has warned of heavy rain and flash floods across 22 central and eastern provinces on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The affected provinces are Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Kapisa, Parwan, Panjshir, Nangarhar, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Bamiyan, Ghor, Paktika, Zabul, Daikundi, Uruzgan, Helmand, Kandahar and Farah provinces. The amount of rainfall is between 10 – 40 mm in different areas.