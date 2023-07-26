Latest News
UN special coordinator for Afghanistan meets Pakistan’s foreign secretary
United Nations Special Coordinator on Afghanistan, Feridun Sinirlioglu, on Tuesday, met Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Asad Majeed Khan, and discussed the importance of a coherent international strategy to engage with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Pakistan’s Foreign Office in a statement said that the foreign secretary shared Pakistan’s perspective nad priorities in the context of Afghanistan with the visiting UN official.
The meeting comes a day after Feridun Sinirlioglu met with Pakistan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabban Khar, discussing Afghanistan.
Hina Rabbani Khar underscored that international efforts should aim at creating sustainable economic pathways for ordinary Afghans, especially women and girls.
She also affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work with international community towards this end.
Jakarta says IEA delegation visited Indonesia ‘informally’
Representatives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) travelled to Indonesia earlier in July on an unofficial visit, the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta said on Tuesday, despite Kabul saying they held meetings with politicians in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.
The IEA is trying to shore up recognition of its rule across the Islamic world, including courting Indonesia to boost political and economic ties, AFP reported.
But Indonesia has not recognised the legitimacy of the IEA government since it resumed its rule two decades after US-led forces toppled their regime.
“My understanding is that they were in Jakarta informally for internal matters with the Afghanistan mission here,” Indonesian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told AFP.
He said the visit could not be described as a delegation, as that could imply “some sort of formality”.
But the Afghan deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, tweeted on July 14 that a delegation, led by Maghfurullah Shahab, deputy director of the political division of the ministry, visited Indonesia.
“The delegation held useful meetings and discussions with some scholars, politicians and businessmen in Indonesia for strengthening bilateral political and economic relations,” he wrote.
The official did not disclose which Indonesian politicians met with the Afghan delegation.
Faizasyah said there were no official meetings between Afghan and Indonesian government officials.
OCHA mobilizing humanitarian response for Afghan flood victims
The United Nations says the organization’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) is dealing with the victims of the recent floods in the central and eastern regions of Afghanistan in order to address their needs.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, UN’s Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said that OCHA employees have met with local officials and partners to coordinate and assess the areas affected by the floods in order to take care of the victims.
“The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs responding to massive flash flooding at the central and eastern regions of the country. During a field mission to the affected area today [Monday], OCHA staff met with authorities and partners to coordinate assessments and mobilize the humanitarian response,” said Farhan Haq.
“The floods have reportedly killed at least 37 people in Kabul and Maidan Wardak provinces. Provincial authorities say dozens of homes are damaged and some 500 acres of agricultural land have been washed away in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, he added.
In addition, the government’s State Ministry for Disaster Management said that based on the instruction of IEA’s Prime Minister, 100,000 AFN have been distributed to the families of those who lost their lives and 50,000 AFN to the injured.
By Tuesday, officials said the devastating floods have killed 41 people and injured 57 in ten provinces of the country over the past few days.
The State Ministry for Disaster Management said that 920 residential houses and 7,000 acres of agricultural land have been damaged as a result of these floods.
According to the ministry, hundreds of livestock have also died.
Afghanistan’s meteorological department meanwhile has warned of heavy rain and flash floods across 22 central and eastern provinces on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The affected provinces are Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Kapisa, Parwan, Panjshir, Nangarhar, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Bamiyan, Ghor, Paktika, Zabul, Daikundi, Uruzgan, Helmand, Kandahar and Farah provinces. The amount of rainfall is between 10 – 40 mm in different areas.
Muttaqi asks Aga Khan Foundation to step up help to preserve historical sites
Foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the Aga Khan Foundation’s CEO on Tuesday and asked for further cooperation over the restoration and preservation of historical monuments and sites in the country.
Muttaqi met with the new Aga Khan Foundation chief for Afghanistan Najmuddin Najm, and his accompanying delegation and said the organization could do more to help safeguard the sites.
Najm in turn shared information about the organization’s mission in Afghanistan and its activities in the health, educational, agricultural, and cultural sectors as well as economic development projects, the response to natural disasters, and reconstruction of 140 cultural, heritage and historical sites in Afghanistan.
Muttaqi mentioned the IEA’s appreciation for the Aga Khan Foundation’s assistance and said it was crucial for the development of Afghanistan.
