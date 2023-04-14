OCHA warns funding is drying up, putting millions of Afghan lives at risk

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2023)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) has warned that if funding for humanitarian aid is not received immediately, millions of lives will be put at risk in Afghanistan.

OCHA said in a tweet on Wednesday that millions of Afghans will face famine, disease and death if immediate funding is not provided to address the urgent needs in Afghanistan.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid added that currently, due to insufficient resources, food aid for the needy in Afghanistan should be halved.

“Funding for the Afghanistan appeal is drying up putting millions of lives at risk. Already, the food basket has had to be cut to half due to insufficient resources. If funding is not urgently secured, millions of Afghans will be staring down the barrel of famine, disease & death,” OCHA tweeted.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) announced early this week that $800 million is needed for the next six months to save the people who are facing famine in Afghanistan.

According to this institution, if humanitarian aid to Afghanistan does not continue in a sustainable manner, the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan will face famine.

Earlier, OCHA called the Afghanistan crisis the biggest and most serious “humanitarian crisis” in the world and said that out of the $4.6 billion requested by this organization, only 5% of these requests have been provided in Afghanistan in 2023.