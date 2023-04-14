Connect with us

Work starts on 2nd phase of Khairkhana-Kotal road

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 14, 2023)

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, inaugurated the second phase of the Khairkhana-Kotal Road construction project on Thursday in Kabul city.

The road is set to be completed in 10 months and will span 3.7 kms, the office of the deputy prime minister tweeted.

According to the social media post, it will include 7,8 kms of concrete roadside ditch and 11 bus stops. The total cost of the project is expected to be 370 million afghanis, which will be financed by the Kabul Municipality.

Speaking at the ceremony, Baradar commended Kabul Municipality for its efforts in enhancing the beauty and orderliness of the city, and emphasized that the city’s appearance has notably improved.

Turkey deports 138 undocumented Afghan refugees

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 14, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2023)

Turkey immigration officials announced on Wednesday that they had sent 138 undocumented Afghan citizens to Afghanistan.

The Turkish media reported on Wednesday that as part of the country’s crackdown on illegal immigration, a group of Afghan nationals was deported to their home country via a chartered flight.

Most Afghan immigrants entered the country illegally, and now, after months of waiting and not knowing what would happen, they live in constant fear of being deported and imprisoned.

Afghan refugees who cannot prove they have legal status in their destination country face deportation or imprisonment in Iran and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan has reportedly locked up hundreds of Afghan refugees, including women and children.

Asylum seekers who enter Turkey illegally face severe retaliation from Turkish officials. The Turkish government has repeatedly detained and expelled Afghan nationals. The leading causes of illegal immigration are poverty, unemployment, hunger, fear of the future, and the lack of safety in the country.

IE’s defense ministry repairs and activates another two choppers

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 14, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2023)

The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Thursday that at least two more military helicopters have been repaired and activated.

The ministry says that following the efforts of technical teams and Air Force engineers, two helicopters – a Russian MI-17 and an American Blackhawk UH60 were repaired and successfully tested.

Officials said they continue to repair and activate other damaged aircraft.

Mawlavi Abdul Ghafar Mohammadi, the commander of the air force, thanked the technical teams and engineers, and also said other damaged aircraft would be repaired.

OCHA warns funding is drying up, putting millions of Afghan lives at risk

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 14, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2023)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) has warned that if funding for humanitarian aid is not received immediately, millions of lives will be put at risk in Afghanistan.

OCHA said in a tweet on Wednesday that millions of Afghans will face famine, disease and death if immediate funding is not provided to address the urgent needs in Afghanistan.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid added that currently, due to insufficient resources, food aid for the needy in Afghanistan should be halved.

“Funding for the Afghanistan appeal is drying up putting millions of lives at risk. Already, the food basket has had to be cut to half due to insufficient resources. If funding is not urgently secured, millions of Afghans will be staring down the barrel of famine, disease & death,” OCHA tweeted.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) announced early this week that $800 million is needed for the next six months to save the people who are facing famine in Afghanistan.

According to this institution, if humanitarian aid to Afghanistan does not continue in a sustainable manner, the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan will face famine.

Earlier, OCHA called the Afghanistan crisis the biggest and most serious “humanitarian crisis” in the world and said that out of the $4.6 billion requested by this organization, only 5% of these requests have been provided in Afghanistan in 2023.

