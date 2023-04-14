Work starts on 2nd phase of Khairkhana-Kotal road

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2023)

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, inaugurated the second phase of the Khairkhana-Kotal Road construction project on Thursday in Kabul city.

The road is set to be completed in 10 months and will span 3.7 kms, the office of the deputy prime minister tweeted.

According to the social media post, it will include 7,8 kms of concrete roadside ditch and 11 bus stops. The total cost of the project is expected to be 370 million afghanis, which will be financed by the Kabul Municipality.

Speaking at the ceremony, Baradar commended Kabul Municipality for its efforts in enhancing the beauty and orderliness of the city, and emphasized that the city’s appearance has notably improved.