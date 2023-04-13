Muttaqi tells Samarkand forum instability in Afghanistan will not benefit anyone

(Last Updated On: April 13, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, along with foreign ministers from Afghanistan’s seven neighboring countries, attended the 4th Ministerial meeting of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries on Thursday in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

A number of issues pertaining to the Afghanistan situation were discussed by the foreign ministers of China, Russia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Muttaqi, who was invited to attend, told delegates that “the recent positive developments in Afghanistan, such as the withdrawal of foreign forces, rise of a powerful central government, law and order, encompassing security, end of corruption, access to judiciary and justice, ban on narcotics cultivation and trade, and the overall positive resolve of the Afghan government have spawned new opportunities for close and meaningful cooperation between Afghanistan and the region.”

He also said that decades of imposed wars had not only snatched great economic and commercial opportunities from Afghanistan but the region at large. “We now have a window of opportunity to transform Afghanistan into a key economic and commercial partner,” he said.

“Our expectation remains that regional countries will exert joint efforts to bring about conditions of stability and economic prosperity in Afghanistan so that it may assist Afghanistan in playing a constructive role. We, likewise, are ready to fulfill our obligations as a responsible government,” he stated.

He urged regional states to remain vigilant about not allowing their policy towards Afghanistan “to fall prey to the negative propaganda and machinations of opposing powers.”

“Rather, Afghanistan must be viewed from the lens of regional security, stability and economic connectivity, and through close observation of ground realities and positive engagement with its authorities. Positive and resolute political, security and economic regional cooperation can prove beneficial in securing both the interests of Afghanistan and the region.

“Instability in Afghanistan is not in the interest of anyone as it can become a source for regional instability, narcotics boom, arms proliferation, illegal migration and other challenges,” he said.

The foreign ministers from neighboring countries meanwhile urged the IEA to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan and to lift all restrictions on women.

Iran in turn said it “declares its readiness to provide hardware and software assistance to the ruling body [of Afghanistan] to determine good conditions for their education.”