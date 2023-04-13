Featured
Muttaqi tells Samarkand forum instability in Afghanistan will not benefit anyone
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, along with foreign ministers from Afghanistan’s seven neighboring countries, attended the 4th Ministerial meeting of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries on Thursday in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.
A number of issues pertaining to the Afghanistan situation were discussed by the foreign ministers of China, Russia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.
Muttaqi, who was invited to attend, told delegates that “the recent positive developments in Afghanistan, such as the withdrawal of foreign forces, rise of a powerful central government, law and order, encompassing security, end of corruption, access to judiciary and justice, ban on narcotics cultivation and trade, and the overall positive resolve of the Afghan government have spawned new opportunities for close and meaningful cooperation between Afghanistan and the region.”
He also said that decades of imposed wars had not only snatched great economic and commercial opportunities from Afghanistan but the region at large. “We now have a window of opportunity to transform Afghanistan into a key economic and commercial partner,” he said.
“Our expectation remains that regional countries will exert joint efforts to bring about conditions of stability and economic prosperity in Afghanistan so that it may assist Afghanistan in playing a constructive role. We, likewise, are ready to fulfill our obligations as a responsible government,” he stated.
He urged regional states to remain vigilant about not allowing their policy towards Afghanistan “to fall prey to the negative propaganda and machinations of opposing powers.”
“Rather, Afghanistan must be viewed from the lens of regional security, stability and economic connectivity, and through close observation of ground realities and positive engagement with its authorities. Positive and resolute political, security and economic regional cooperation can prove beneficial in securing both the interests of Afghanistan and the region.
“Instability in Afghanistan is not in the interest of anyone as it can become a source for regional instability, narcotics boom, arms proliferation, illegal migration and other challenges,” he said.
The foreign ministers from neighboring countries meanwhile urged the IEA to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan and to lift all restrictions on women.
Iran in turn said it “declares its readiness to provide hardware and software assistance to the ruling body [of Afghanistan] to determine good conditions for their education.”
Featured
IPL: Third week of action
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is by far the biggest T20 tournament in cricket and the 16th season continues this week with a full roster of matches across India – all of which can be streamed live on Ariana News.
This competition is unlike any other around and attracts the best in the sport.
Defending champions are Gujarat Titans who are currently sitting in 4th place on the points table.
This week, the match line up is as follows:
April 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Lucknow Super Giants
April 11: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians
April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals
April 13: Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans
April 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals
April 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings
April 16: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
April 16: Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals
Week two, which wrapped up on Saturday, was certainly one to remember after the Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a remarkable win in the second last match of the week.
Gujarat’s total of 204-4, in which Vijay Shankar blasted an unbeaten 63 from 24 balls (4×4, 5×6) looked impregnable when KKR needed 29 to win from the final over with just three wickets remaining.
Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball leaving Rinku Singh with the ‘impossible’ task of hitting five sixes off the last five balls. But that’s exactly what happened with left arm seamer Yash Dayal (0-69) delivering three full tosses and two back-of-a-length slower balls, all of which disappeared into the stands.
KKR had won by three wickets – remarkably.
With the tournament in full swing, and teams furiously battling it out for the title, be sure to view live on Ariana News, as we livestream this exciting tournament.
CLICK HERE to watch all the matches live.
Featured
Greece arrests two Pakistani men with links to Iran for ‘planning attack’
Greek police told AFP they had arrested two young Pakistanis of Iranian origin over planned anti-Semitic attacks in central Athens, as Israel accused Tehran of being behind the plot.
Israel said it was a fresh attempt by arch-foe Iran “to promote terror against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad,” AFP reported.
“After the investigation of the suspects in Greece, the Mossad helped untangle the intelligence of the network, its operational methods and ties to Iran,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, referring to Israel’s national intelligence agency.
“As part of the investigation, it emerged that the infrastructure in Greece was part of a broad Iranian network, operated from Iran toward many countries,” a statement said.
Greek police spokeswoman Konstantina Dimoglidou told AFP the “mastermind” of the cell is “a Pakistani who lives outside Europe.”
A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the person lived in Iran.
“After coordinated actions by the Greek police and the National Intelligence Service, a terrorist network was dismantled which, from abroad, was planning strikes against carefully selected targets on Greek territory,” a police statement said.
Police said the network had “already chosen the target of the attack” and were planning how to execute it, AFP reported.
Greece’s Jewish community numbers around 5,000.
The Greek police source told AFP the two Pakistanis of Iranian origin were aged 27 and 29 and were planning attacks on areas frequented by Israelis in central Athens.
The source said the men were targeting a building which houses a synagogue and a Jewish restaurant.
The mobile phones of the two arrested men had allowed investigators to capture conversations, videos and sketches of the places targeted, according to the same source.
The country has not been the target of any terrorist attacks in recent years.
Greek police said the suspects were trying to undermine state security and its “international relations.”
Featured
Afghanistan makes history after beating Pakistan in T20I series
Afghanistan made history on Sunday night when they beat long-time rival Pakistan in their second successive T20I match in Sharjah to win the series.
Sunday’s match saw Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 7 wickets with one ball remaining.
This is the first time in Afghanistan’s cricketing history that they have beaten Pakistan in an international series and as fans back home and across the world erupted with joy after a nail-biting last two overs, congratulations started pouring in.
Afghanistan Cricket Board said it was a “momentous occasion for Afghanistan cricket!”
The board said in a tweet that the team had “created history by securing their first-ever T20I series win over traditional rivals Pakistan. It’s a triumph of grit, courage, and teamwork.”
Rashid Khan’s squad did indeed show grit, courage and teamwork and after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan faced an early blow from Fazalhaq Farooqi who dismissed Saim Ayub for a duck on the second ball of the innings.
He then trapped Abdullah Shafique LBW on the very next delivery to take Afghanistan to a dream start. Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but Imad Wasim’s 64 not out off 57 and Shadab’s 32 off 25 took them to a respectable total.
Chasing a target of 131 runs, Afghanistan were calm and focused throughout the second innings but needing 30 runs off the last three overs, and 22 from the last two overs.
However Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi hit a six each off pace bowler Naseem Shah in the penultimate over to reduce the target to five runs. Zadran then hit the winning boundary off Zaman Khan’s last over to chase down the 131-run target with one ball to spare.
This was Afghanistan’s first bilateral T20I series against any of the top six teams — India, England, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.
They have previously won a T20I series each against the West Indies and Bangladesh and five in five against Zimbabwe.
