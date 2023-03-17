Latest News
OIC to send team of scholars to Afghanistan
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Thursday it will send a team of scholars to Afghanistan for dialogue on aspects related to Islam’s position on women’s education and work.
“The OIC will continue its efforts and dialogue with the concerned authorities in Afghanistan and, in coordination with the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA), will send an expanded team of scholars to Afghanistan for dialogue on aspects related to Islam’s position on women’s education and work,” OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha said while speaking at a meeting of the council of foreign ministers of OIC in Mauritania.
He said that his special envoy during his visit to Afghanistan conveyed the message of the OIC and its Member States regarding their commitment to support Afghanistan on the humanitarian level and the importance of reviewing the recent decisions taken by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regarding girls’ education, women’s work, and the need to make more efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
“The de facto authorities still demand that they be given some time to review the academic curricula and the safe environment for girls’ education. In this regard, we affirm the total commitment of the OIC to support the right of women in Afghanistan to education and work in line with the principles of Islam,” Taha said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said the OIC should contribute to drawing up a clear pathway for peace in Afghanistan to encourage the IEA to fulfill the earlier promises; to fully respect human rights, particularly women rights; promote political inclusivity; and eliminate the terrorist threat.
This comes as IEA’s Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, in a recent meeting with a visiting delegation of scholars from the UAE, has emphasized that the ban on education for girls above sixth grade is not permanent.
No change in India’s position on not recognizing IEA: New Delhi
The External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday there had been no change in India’s position on not recognizing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan; the remarks came amid the reports of an Afghan policy body asking officials to attend an online program under the ITEC initiative.
At a media briefing, the spokesperson also said that the Indian side does not issue any note verbal to any entities that New Delhi does not recognize.
The comments came after the beginning of a four-day online course for Afghan diplomats, including IEA officials.
The online course was conducted by the E-ITEC from March 14 and will continue till 17 of this month with 18 Afghan participants. This was the first initiative since the IEA’s takeover in August 2021.
However, the MEA spokesperson said there had been no change in India’s position on the IEA regime.
“These courses are also open to nationals of various countries, including Afghanistan. Several Afghan nationals, based in India and Afghanistan, have been participating in these ITEC courses,” Arindam Bagchi said.
“Of course, the online courses do not involve travel to India,” he said.
The MEA spokeswoman stated that India’s stance on the IEA regime has not changed.
“Our position on how we see developments in Afghanistan has not changed. I do not think anything should be read into ITEC courses vis-a-vis that. We certainly would not be issuing verbal notes, which are inter-governmental notes, to entities that are not recognized,” he said.
India has not yet recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. It has been pitching for an inclusive and representative government while insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorist activities against other countries.
India meanwhile has extended its humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan to address the current humanitarian crisis in the country.
UN Security Council renews UNAMA’s mandate for another year
The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of UNAMA until 17 March 2024.
The Council also stressed the critical importance of a continued presence of UNAMA and other UN agencies across Afghanistan.
According to a statement, the Security Council also passed a second resolution calling for an integrated and independent assessment with forward-looking recommendations for an “integrated and coherent approach” to address Afghanistan’s challenges.
Save the Children calls for schools to reopen for girls
UK-based Save the Children organization has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reopen schools for girls when the new academic year starts next week.
“Save the Children is calling for the ban to be lifted immediately and for girls to have full access to education when schools return on March 21,” a statement issued by the organization said.
This comes after an 18-month ban on girls above Grade 6 getting an education.
The child rights organization said “a failure by the Taliban to reverse this ban will drive up child marriage, exclude half of future generations from the workforce and entrench families further into poverty, having a profoundly damaging impact on the country’s future.”
Save the Children’s Acting Country Director for Afghanistan, Olivier Franchi, said: “Afghanistan is the only country in the world that has banned girls above sixth grade from education, yet girls here are striving for a better future, and they know the best path to success is through school. When their education is cut short, they face increased risk of early marriage, violence, abuse and other forms of exploitation.
“Every day that girls are out of school is a wasted day – not only for them, but also for communities in desperate need of skilled doctors and teachers, and for the long-term economic development of the entire country.
“It is critical that girls are not left behind when schools reopen. We urge the Taliban to allow girls to go back to school without any further delays.”
