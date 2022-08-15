Latest News
On eve of takeover anniversary, Ghani defends decision to flee Afghanistan
On the eve of the anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan’s former president on Sunday defended what he said was a split-second decision to flee, saying he wanted to avoid the humiliation of surrender to the insurgents.
Ashraf Ghani also told CNN that on the morning of August 15, 2021, with the IEA at the gates of the Afghan capital, he was the last one at the presidential palace after his guards had disappeared. He said the defense minister told him earlier that day that Kabul could not be defended, Associated Press reported.
Ghani had previously sought to justify his actions on the day Kabul fell but offered more details Sunday. He alleged that one of the cooks in the palace had been offered $100,000 to poison him and that he felt his immediate environment was no longer safe.
“The reason I left was because I did not want to give the Taliban (IEA) and their supporters the pleasure of yet again humiliating an Afghan president and making him sign over the legitimacy of the government,” he said. “I have never been afraid.”
Critics say Ghani’s sudden and secret departure August 15 left the city rudderless as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years.
Ghani also denied persistent allegations that he took tens of millions of dollars in cash with him as he and other officials fled in helicopters.
In a report issued last week, a congressional watchdog said it’s unlikely Ghani and his senior advisers transported that much cash on the escape helicopters, AP reported.
“The hurried nature of their departure, the emphasis on passengers over cargo, the payload and performance limitations of the helicopters, and the consistent alignment in detailed accounts from witnesses on the ground and in the air all suggest that there was little more than $500,000 in cash on board the helicopters,” wrote the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, which has tried to monitor the massive U.S. spending in the country over the years.
The agency added, “It remains a strong possibility that significant amounts of U.S. currency disappeared from Afghan government property in the chaos of the Taliban (IEA) takeover, including millions from the presidential palace” and the vault of the National Directorate of Security. The report, however, said the watchdog was unable to determine how much money was stolen and by whom.
In the end, the IEA seized the capital without significant fighting last August, capping a weekslong military blitz in which they rapidly captured provincial capitals without much resistance from the increasingly demoralized Afghan security forces.
First anniversary of IEA takeover marked in Kabul
Senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday gathered in Kabul to celebrate the first anniversary of IEA’s takeover of the capital.
The ceremony was attended by the administrative deputy prime minister, acting minister of foreign affairs, acting defense minister and other cabinet members.
“Some in the media call 24 Asad (15 August) a black day. It is certainly a black day for those who sold out the country and for those who were a tool for occupiers and for those who embezzled the national budget and for those who spend day and night in nightclubs and for those who usurped thousands of acres of land and for those who were involved in moral and administrative corruption,” Hanafi said.
Acting Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid also rejected reports that Badakhshan’s Wakhan had been handed over to Pakistan.
“Wakhan stands as the head of Afghanistan. As long as we have heads, Afghanistan’s head will be protected,” Mujahid said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman and deputy minister of information and culture, said that IEA’s “amnesty door” is still open.
“If it is not utilized, you will take your goals to the grave. The people no longer want you. The US, with the bombardment of which you came and ruled the people, is no longer there,” Mujahid said.
IEA’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the IEA wants positive relations with the world.
“The international community should cooperate with the new government in Afghanistan and we all should utilize the opportunity to avoid a repeat of miseries that no one could stop in the past 40 years. All the prescriptions have failed here,” Muttaqi said.
Khairullah Khairkhwa, acting minister of information and culture, said: “We admit that more needs to be done. Our colleagues are working hard. We admit that we have not completed the tasks. But we need time.”
The first anniversary of IEA’s takeover is celebrated while it has not been recognized by the international community yet.
One year after IEA takeover, Afghans hail security but worry about crippled economy
Afghans on Monday welcomed the improved security situation across the country, on the anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s (IEA) take over, but raised concerns about the deteriorating economy, rising poverty levels, the high unemployment rate and newly imposed social restrictions.
One civil society activist in Herat province, Shakila Ahmadi said the IEA take over “had negative effects on people’s lives; schools were closed and girls were barred from going to school; there was human capital flight and university lecturers left the country.”
“There should be better moves so that women can return to work. Women should be allowed to work not only in the health sector, but also in other areas,” said Rafia Khatibi, an employee at Herat’s main hospital.
Syed Dawood, a Herat resident, urged IEA to form an inclusive government and allow women to work and get an education.
Despite restrictions on women, some businesswomen have however restarted operations in Herat.
Khalil-ur-Rahman Saqib, a resident of Badghis province, said: “Unfortunately, to be honest they have not performed well in the areas of development and education.”
In Balkh, people have different opinions about the performance of the IEA over the past year.
“The number of drug addicts was high in the city then, but now it has been reduced,” said Sayedullah, a resident of Balkh province.
Ebadullah, another resident of Balkh, complained of rising unemployment and urged IEA to create job opportunities.
Abdul Raouf Tawana, a religious cleric in Balkh, called on the IEA to make their government inclusive and try to gain public support and make the government sustainable.
Officials in Balkh said the security situation has improved after the IEA’s takeover.
Reflections of a year in power, since take over by IEA
Exactly one year ago today, August 15, 2021, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regained control of the country after a 20 year war. In this time they have had enormous challenges to deal with.
The past year has been full of political ups and downs, with many calls being made for a more inclusive government.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan took control of the country last year while a puppet system collapsed and the Islamic Emirate took control of affairs suddenly and immediately. IEA moved the affairs of the country forward. Alhamdulillah, despite all the sanctions and problems, we have achieved a lot,” said Inamullah Samangani, the head of GMIC.
With the establishment of the Islamic Emirate in the country, many political leaders, leading officials of the previous government, parliament members, human rights defenders, journalists and some civil rights activists left the country and sought refuge outside of Afghanistan. But the leader of the Islamic Emirate issued a general amnesty order to control the situation.
Four months into the rule of the Islamic Emirate in the country, the new government was still in political and economic isolation, and with each passing day, international pressure and sanctions against the Islamic Emirate increased.
After four months, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi traveled to Iran for the first time to meet with Iranian officials. He met with Mohammad Ismail Khan, a former jihadi leader, and Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the so-called National Resistance Front.
Muttaqi wanted them to return to the country.
Nine months after taking power, a commission was formed to entice Afghan refugees abroad to return home.
This commission was based on an order issued by the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, Haibatullah Akhundzada.
Since it’s inception, a number of prominent figures have returned home.
In the past year, the failure to form an inclusive government, the imposition of restrictions on women and girls, and the violation of human rights has however led to strong criticism by the foreign community against the Islamic Emirate.
Some refugees have said these issues are preventing them from returning home.
After ten months of being in power, the IEA held a mass gathering of Ulema. There were about 3,000 scholars in attendance.
In a rare trip to Kabul, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada delivered a speech.
He emphasized that the IEA is ready to interact with the world, but Islamic laws are a red line for them.
In the past year, the Islamic Emirate repeatedly criticized foreign interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and asked the countries of the region and the world to stop meddling in the country’s internal affairs.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan also says that the new government of Afghanistan is now independent and other governments should not interfere in Afghanistan’s affairs.
However, one year later, the new government of Afghanistan has still not been recognized and so far it has not been able to take up its official position at the United Nations.
