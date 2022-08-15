Reflections of a year in power, since take over by IEA

(Last Updated On: August 15, 2022)

Exactly one year ago today, August 15, 2021, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regained control of the country after a 20 year war. In this time they have had enormous challenges to deal with.

The past year has been full of political ups and downs, with many calls being made for a more inclusive government.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan took control of the country last year while a puppet system collapsed and the Islamic Emirate took control of affairs suddenly and immediately. IEA moved the affairs of the country forward. Alhamdulillah, despite all the sanctions and problems, we have achieved a lot,” said Inamullah Samangani, the head of GMIC.

With the establishment of the Islamic Emirate in the country, many political leaders, leading officials of the previous government, parliament members, human rights defenders, journalists and some civil rights activists left the country and sought refuge outside of Afghanistan. But the leader of the Islamic Emirate issued a general amnesty order to control the situation.

Four months into the rule of the Islamic Emirate in the country, the new government was still in political and economic isolation, and with each passing day, international pressure and sanctions against the Islamic Emirate increased.

After four months, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi traveled to Iran for the first time to meet with Iranian officials. He met with Mohammad Ismail Khan, a former jihadi leader, and Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the so-called National Resistance Front.

Muttaqi wanted them to return to the country.

Nine months after taking power, a commission was formed to entice Afghan refugees abroad to return home.

This commission was based on an order issued by the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, Haibatullah Akhundzada.

Since it’s inception, a number of prominent figures have returned home.

In the past year, the failure to form an inclusive government, the imposition of restrictions on women and girls, and the violation of human rights has however led to strong criticism by the foreign community against the Islamic Emirate.

Some refugees have said these issues are preventing them from returning home.

After ten months of being in power, the IEA held a mass gathering of Ulema. There were about 3,000 scholars in attendance.

In a rare trip to Kabul, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada delivered a speech.

He emphasized that the IEA is ready to interact with the world, but Islamic laws are a red line for them.

In the past year, the Islamic Emirate repeatedly criticized foreign interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and asked the countries of the region and the world to stop meddling in the country’s internal affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan also says that the new government of Afghanistan is now independent and other governments should not interfere in Afghanistan’s affairs.

However, one year later, the new government of Afghanistan has still not been recognized and so far it has not been able to take up its official position at the United Nations.