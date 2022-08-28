One dead, six wounded in Kunar explosion

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2022)

At least one Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) security force member was killed and six others, including three civilians, were wounded in a roadside IED explosion in Kunar province, local officials said.

Kunar Police Commander Abdullah Haqqani said in a video message sent to the media on Sunday, that the explosion took place at 8:30am Sunday in the Asad Abad area in Kunar.

Haqqani said the explosion occurred when a convoy of IEA soldiers was passing by, while on their way to Ghaziabad district.

According to him, a number of suspects were arrested at the scene of the explosion by security force members.

He said an investigation is being conducted into the incident.

According to Haqqani, all the injured have been taken to Asad Abad provincial hospital.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.