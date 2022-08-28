Latest News
Defense minister urges Pakistan to stop using its airspace against Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Yaqoub Mujahid on Sunday said American drones flying over Afghanistan are entering the country’s airspace from Pakistan.
Speaking at an accountability session in Kabul, Mujahid called on Pakistan to stop allowing the use of its airspace against Afghanistan.
He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) did not have reliable radar detection systems in place but that the authorities understand American drones are being launched in Pakistan.
“The information is not accurate and clear; Americans completely destroyed our radar system when they left [Afghanistan]. Again, according to the information we obtained, they [drones] enter Afghanistan through Pakistan and use Pakistan’s air space,” Mujahid said.
Pakistan has however rejected these claims and said its soil is not being used against Afghanistan.
This comes after the US carried out a drone strike on a house in Sherpur in Kabul on July 31. According to Washington, al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in the strike.
The IEA has meanwhile rejected claims that al-Zawahiri was killed in Kabul and said Sunday their investigation into these allegations is nearing an end.
“The killing of al-Zawahiri was a claim by America, until the investigation is finished, there are no new details,” said Mujahid.
Mujahid said the IEA has shared its concerns about drones in Afghanistan’s airspace with Washington.
“This is a clear aggression of America in Afghanistan and we have raised our voice and again America continues to do this and we condemn this action of America,” Mujahid said.
Mujahid also reiterated calls for Afghan aircraft, including planes and helicopters, flown to neighboring countries during the collapse of the former government, to be returned to Afghanistan.
So far, talks to have these aircraft returned have been fruitless.
Also speaking Sunday was the IEA’s chief of army staff, Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, who said the current number of soldiers in the defense force totals 145,000.
He also said the so-called National Resistance Front has been unable to achieve anything and that the situation in Panjshir province is now under control.
Fitrat stated that 60 military helicopters are currently in service and that 246 rescue flights have been carried out in the past few weeks. He said over 3,000 people have been saved from floods.
According to him, other achievements made in the past few months by the defense ministry include, among others, the deployment of about 25,000 troops to Afghanistan’s borders, the dismissal of 4,000 personnel, transparent distribution of salaries and recruitment of new staff.
Latest News
One dead, six wounded in Kunar explosion
At least one Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) security force member was killed and six others, including three civilians, were wounded in a roadside IED explosion in Kunar province, local officials said.
Kunar Police Commander Abdullah Haqqani said in a video message sent to the media on Sunday, that the explosion took place at 8:30am Sunday in the Asad Abad area in Kunar.
Haqqani said the explosion occurred when a convoy of IEA soldiers was passing by, while on their way to Ghaziabad district.
According to him, a number of suspects were arrested at the scene of the explosion by security force members.
He said an investigation is being conducted into the incident.
According to Haqqani, all the injured have been taken to Asad Abad provincial hospital.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Latest News
Ex-US CENTCOM chief admits US failure in Afghanistan
Former US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander General Frank McKenzie has stated that Pakistan was correct about the United States not staying in Afghanistan.
In an interview on Friday with NBC, McKenzie admitted the US failed in Afghanistan and that Washington had failed at nation-building as it had insisted on a Western model.
He said, “I don’t know that Afghanistan is governable or sustainable with a Western model. I know that Afghanistan is governable and sustainable from an Afghan model. But we paid too little attention to Afghan realities on the ground.”
McKenzie said: “Pakistanis never believed that we would stay; they always thought that we would leave.”
“And you know what? They were right, we left.”
He also said Afghanistan had been a political failure for four US administrations over a period of twenty years and added that it includes “military and diplomatic failures.”
He also emphasized that it is still too early to predict what will happen in Afghanistan but that the country continues to be a breeding ground for threats against the US.
Latest News
IEA hoping to wrap up probe into death of al-Qaeda leader in Kabul
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday the Islamic Emirate will soon finalize the investigation into Washington’s claim that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in Kabul in a US drone strike.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, said in an interview with CBS that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate was not aware of the presence of Zawahiri in Kabul and that the US should have informed the IEA of its intentions before conducting the drone strike on the Sherpur house in Kabul city center.
“The Islamic Emirate continues to investigate how Zawahiri appeared in Kabul to determine whether the claim made is based on facts or not; the Islamic Emirate will soon finalize the investigation in this case and it will be proven whether there was an al-Qaeda leader in Kabul or if it was just an allegation,” said Balkhi.
“America has the responsibility to share the matter with the authorities and the government of that country before targeting a person who it thinks is a threat to the security of this country,” he added.
Balkhi emphasized that the IEA wants good bilateral relations including the United States, adding that the IEA does not sideline any country in this regard.
“Many countries in the region interact with the Afghan government, and the way the countries interact with Afghanistan will gradually improve, and political relations with the countries will develop further in the future; the Islamic Emirate wants to have good bilateral relations based on mutual interests with all countries including the United States,” said Balkhi.
