Latest News
Pakistan says IEA’s claim of US drone operations is ‘highly regrettable’
Responding to a claim by the Afghan minister of defense of the US using Pakistan’s airspace for drone operations, Pakistan said late Sunday it was “highly regrettable”.
According to a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Islamabad has noted with deep concern the allegation by Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoub regarding the use of Pakistan’s airspace in a US counter-terrorism drone operation in Afghanistan.
“In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct,” said the ministry.
On Sunday, Yaqoub said Afghan authorities suspected US drones flying over Afghanistan were coming from Pakistan.
This comes after US President Joe Biden claimed last month that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed in a US drone strike in Kabul.
Pakistan however said in its statement that it reaffirms its belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
“We urge the Afghan interim authorities to ensure the fulfillment of international commitments made by Afghanistan not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country,” it said.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said if al-Zawahiri had been in Kabul as claimed by the US, they were unaware of this and are conducting an investigation into the allegations.
Latest News
Defense minister urges Pakistan to stop using its airspace against Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Yaqoub Mujahid on Sunday said American drones flying over Afghanistan are entering the country’s airspace from Pakistan.
Speaking at an accountability session in Kabul, Mujahid called on Pakistan to stop allowing the use of its airspace against Afghanistan.
He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) did not have reliable radar detection systems in place but that the authorities understand American drones are being launched in Pakistan.
“The information is not accurate and clear; Americans completely destroyed our radar system when they left [Afghanistan]. Again, according to the information we obtained, they [drones] enter Afghanistan through Pakistan and use Pakistan’s air space,” Mujahid said.
Pakistan has however rejected these claims and said its soil is not being used against Afghanistan.
This comes after the US carried out a drone strike on a house in Sherpur in Kabul on July 31. According to Washington, al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in the strike.
The IEA has meanwhile rejected claims that al-Zawahiri was killed in Kabul and said Sunday their investigation into these allegations is nearing an end.
“The killing of al-Zawahiri was a claim by America, until the investigation is finished, there are no new details,” said Mujahid.
Mujahid said the IEA has shared its concerns about drones in Afghanistan’s airspace with Washington.
“This is a clear aggression of America in Afghanistan and we have raised our voice and again America continues to do this and we condemn this action of America,” Mujahid said.
Mujahid also reiterated calls for Afghan aircraft, including planes and helicopters, flown to neighboring countries during the collapse of the former government, to be returned to Afghanistan.
So far, talks to have these aircraft returned have been fruitless.
Also speaking Sunday was the IEA’s chief of army staff, Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, who said the current number of soldiers in the defense force totals 145,000.
He also said the so-called National Resistance Front has been unable to achieve anything and that the situation in Panjshir province is now under control.
Fitrat stated that 60 military helicopters are currently in service and that 246 rescue flights have been carried out in the past few weeks. He said over 3,000 people have been saved from floods.
According to him, other achievements made in the past few months by the defense ministry include, among others, the deployment of about 25,000 troops to Afghanistan’s borders, the dismissal of 4,000 personnel, transparent distribution of salaries and recruitment of new staff.
Latest News
One dead, six wounded in Kunar explosion
At least one Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) security force member was killed and six others, including three civilians, were wounded in a roadside IED explosion in Kunar province, local officials said.
Kunar Police Commander Abdullah Haqqani said in a video message sent to the media on Sunday, that the explosion took place at 8:30am Sunday in the Asad Abad area in Kunar.
Haqqani said the explosion occurred when a convoy of IEA soldiers was passing by, while on their way to Ghaziabad district.
According to him, a number of suspects were arrested at the scene of the explosion by security force members.
He said an investigation is being conducted into the incident.
According to Haqqani, all the injured have been taken to Asad Abad provincial hospital.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Latest News
Ex-US CENTCOM chief admits US failure in Afghanistan
Former US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander General Frank McKenzie has stated that Pakistan was correct about the United States not staying in Afghanistan.
In an interview on Friday with NBC, McKenzie admitted the US failed in Afghanistan and that Washington had failed at nation-building as it had insisted on a Western model.
He said, “I don’t know that Afghanistan is governable or sustainable with a Western model. I know that Afghanistan is governable and sustainable from an Afghan model. But we paid too little attention to Afghan realities on the ground.”
McKenzie said: “Pakistanis never believed that we would stay; they always thought that we would leave.”
“And you know what? They were right, we left.”
He also said Afghanistan had been a political failure for four US administrations over a period of twenty years and added that it includes “military and diplomatic failures.”
He also emphasized that it is still too early to predict what will happen in Afghanistan but that the country continues to be a breeding ground for threats against the US.
Huge relief operation underway as Pakistan buckles under ongoing floods
Pakistan says IEA’s claim of US drone operations is ‘highly regrettable’
Chile warns area around sinkhole at high risk of further collapse
Defense minister urges Pakistan to stop using its airspace against Afghanistan
AstraZeneca’s Farxiga reduces death risk in heart failure patients
Afghanistan, Pakistan likely to endorse air-to-road corridor: report
$40 million cash aid package arrives in Kabul
ACB names players for five-match T20I series against Ireland
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
China starts issuing visas for Afghan businessmen
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
-
Latest News5 days ago
AWCC opens new customer care center in Kandahar
-
Sport5 days ago
Pakistan approves sending troops to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
-
Latest News5 days ago
Flood death toll rises to at least 182 people in past month
-
Balkh5 days ago
Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN teams deployed to assess flood-stricken areas across Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan must not be used as terror launch pad: Singh at SCO
-
Latest News3 days ago
Tajikistan coal exports to Pakistan resume via Afghanistan