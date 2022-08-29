Latest News
Iran raises concern over ‘shortage’ of Afghan border forces
The special representative of Iran in Afghanistan has said that the new rulers of Afghanistan do not have enough forces at border posts and Iran should unilaterally establish border security.
But the Ministry of National Defense says that they have deployed forces to 450 security posts that have advanced military equipment along the borders of Afghanistan with neighboring countries.
Iran is worried about the infiltration of terrorist groups, including Daesh, into the country through the borders of Afghanistan, Iranian officials have said.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the special representative of Iran to Afghanistan, said in an interview with ISNA news outlet: “America is looking for evil, one of our big tasks is to help Afghanistan move in a direction so that it does not fall into the trap of these evils.
“Fortunately, ISIS has not been able to penetrate our borders,” he said adding “but the threat is there.”
“If they [IEA forces] exist, they don’t have a special uniform, we have to establish unilaterally security to strengthen the borders,” he said.
Qomi further added: “Emptying the arena in Afghanistan means that terrorism is strong there and will be drawn towards our borders.”
But the Afghan Ministry of Defense says that 450 security posts equipped with advanced military equipment have been established on the borders of Afghanistan with neighboring countries.
“We have eight border brigades, each of which has around 3,000 soldiers and they are engaged in service,” said Mohammad Yaqoub Mujahid, Afghan defense minister.
However, the Iranian president’s representative on Afghanistan also mentioned the issue of the legitimacy of the government and said that the Iranian government will continue to interact with Afghanistan, but Tehran will not recognize the new government until an inclusive government is formed.
He says that if the government wants to be recognized by the international community, they should have the support of the people and consider the people’s wishes.
“The fight against terrorism depends on the formation of a strong and inclusive government in Afghanistan, such a government can fight terrorism and carry out construction and development projects. Therefore, we have a desire to help Afghanistan move in this direction. Reconstruction and construction is not possible without the help of the international community. Afghanistan must definitely interact with the international community. This interaction is not possible unless Afghanistan complies with the legitimate demands of the international community and form a cooperative government,” said Qomi.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), considers the government to be inclusive, but has said reforms will be introduced.
After a year, no country has yet officially recognized the new government but some countries are engaging with Kabul.
Latest News
IOM assures Muttaqi of continued assistance to Afghanistan
Vowing to continue to strengthen its humanitarian and development assistance in Afghanistan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said the political changes in the country have no impact on its activities.
A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met for talks with IOM Deputy Director General Ugochi Daniels on Sunday.
Daniels said they would continue to strengthen their humanitarian and development activities and cooperation in Afghanistan.
“Political developments have no impact on our activities and we will continue to provide services to Afghans,” she added.
For his part, Muttaqi said no Afghan was forced to migrate due to
“political reasons” with the IEA’s coming to power and no family was forced into leaving the country for opposing the government.
“The year-long journey proves that there has been no unnecessary interference by government officials in the affairs of any international charitable foundation and institution, but instead they were extended cooperation,” Muttaqi said.
Muttaqi added that no damage has been done to the international aid agencies in Afghanistan in the past year.
He assured the IOM deputy head and her delegation that the government would fully cooperate with them and urged them to share positive changes in Afghanistan with the world.
Latest News
UAE and Qatar help repair damaged equipment at Kabul airport
The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said Monday that equipment at Kabul International Airport, destroyed last year by withdrawing foreign troops, has been repaired.
According to Hamidullah Akhundzadeh, the minister of transport, about 70% of equipment was destroyed but with the help of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, equipment has been repaired.
In addition to this, 3,243 flights have taken place from Afghanistan’s airport and about 6 billion afghanis has been collected in the past year.
According to the ministry, in this time, 15,564 flights have crossed Afghanistan’s airspace, generating more than 980 million afghanis.
Following the destruction of air traffic control equipment at Afghanistan’s main airport, limited international flights have been possible – the majority of which has been aid flights.
Latest News
Pakistan says IEA’s claim of US drone operations is ‘highly regrettable’
Responding to a claim by the Afghan minister of defense of the US using Pakistan’s airspace for drone operations, Pakistan said late Sunday it was “highly regrettable”.
According to a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Islamabad has noted with deep concern the allegation by Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoub regarding the use of Pakistan’s airspace in a US counter-terrorism drone operation in Afghanistan.
“In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct,” said the ministry.
On Sunday, Yaqoub said Afghan authorities suspected US drones flying over Afghanistan were coming from Pakistan.
This comes after US President Joe Biden claimed last month that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed in a US drone strike in Kabul.
Pakistan however said in its statement that it reaffirms its belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
“We urge the Afghan interim authorities to ensure the fulfillment of international commitments made by Afghanistan not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country,” it said.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said if al-Zawahiri had been in Kabul as claimed by the US, they were unaware of this and are conducting an investigation into the allegations.
