Iran raises concern over ‘shortage’ of Afghan border forces

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2022)

The special representative of Iran in Afghanistan has said that the new rulers of Afghanistan do not have enough forces at border posts and Iran should unilaterally establish border security.

But the Ministry of National Defense says that they have deployed forces to 450 security posts that have advanced military equipment along the borders of Afghanistan with neighboring countries.

Iran is worried about the infiltration of terrorist groups, including Daesh, into the country through the borders of Afghanistan, Iranian officials have said.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the special representative of Iran to Afghanistan, said in an interview with ISNA news outlet: “America is looking for evil, one of our big tasks is to help Afghanistan move in a direction so that it does not fall into the trap of these evils.

“Fortunately, ISIS has not been able to penetrate our borders,” he said adding “but the threat is there.”

“If they [IEA forces] exist, they don’t have a special uniform, we have to establish unilaterally security to strengthen the borders,” he said.

Qomi further added: “Emptying the arena in Afghanistan means that terrorism is strong there and will be drawn towards our borders.”

But the Afghan Ministry of Defense says that 450 security posts equipped with advanced military equipment have been established on the borders of Afghanistan with neighboring countries.

“We have eight border brigades, each of which has around 3,000 soldiers and they are engaged in service,” said Mohammad Yaqoub Mujahid, Afghan defense minister.

However, the Iranian president’s representative on Afghanistan also mentioned the issue of the legitimacy of the government and said that the Iranian government will continue to interact with Afghanistan, but Tehran will not recognize the new government until an inclusive government is formed.

He says that if the government wants to be recognized by the international community, they should have the support of the people and consider the people’s wishes.

“The fight against terrorism depends on the formation of a strong and inclusive government in Afghanistan, such a government can fight terrorism and carry out construction and development projects. Therefore, we have a desire to help Afghanistan move in this direction. Reconstruction and construction is not possible without the help of the international community. Afghanistan must definitely interact with the international community. This interaction is not possible unless Afghanistan complies with the legitimate demands of the international community and form a cooperative government,” said Qomi.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), considers the government to be inclusive, but has said reforms will be introduced.

After a year, no country has yet officially recognized the new government but some countries are engaging with Kabul.