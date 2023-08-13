Over 600,000 disabled, widows and orphans registered officially

(Last Updated On: August 13, 2023)

Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled Affairs officials said during their accountability report on Sunday that currently more than 600,000 orphans, widows and disabled children are registered with the ministry.

Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Deputy Minister of Martyrs and Disabled Affairs, said the process of registering the families of martyrs and disabled people and paying their pensions has been resumed in a number of provinces.

He added that over the past year, the ministry has distributed more than 13.5 billion AFN to the heirs of martyrs, widows, orphans and disabled individuals.

The ministry officials also stated that a number of orphans and widows are paid 2,000 to 15,000 AFN per month.

In the past year, 300 million AFN in cash has been paid out to the needy and widows, the ministry officials said.

Based on the statistics of the ministry, about 12,000 people registered as orphans and widows and 7,500 registered as disabled were not eligible and have been removed from the ministry’s data system.