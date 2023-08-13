Latest News
Over 600,000 disabled, widows and orphans registered officially
Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled Affairs officials said during their accountability report on Sunday that currently more than 600,000 orphans, widows and disabled children are registered with the ministry.
Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Deputy Minister of Martyrs and Disabled Affairs, said the process of registering the families of martyrs and disabled people and paying their pensions has been resumed in a number of provinces.
He added that over the past year, the ministry has distributed more than 13.5 billion AFN to the heirs of martyrs, widows, orphans and disabled individuals.
The ministry officials also stated that a number of orphans and widows are paid 2,000 to 15,000 AFN per month.
In the past year, 300 million AFN in cash has been paid out to the needy and widows, the ministry officials said.
Based on the statistics of the ministry, about 12,000 people registered as orphans and widows and 7,500 registered as disabled were not eligible and have been removed from the ministry’s data system.
Iranian experts inspect Helmand River situation for first time: envoy
Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, has said that experts, appointed by Tehran, have inspected the water situation in the Helmand River, amid an ongoing dispute over water rights.
IRNA news agency on Sunday cited Qomi as saying that the delegation is currently in Kabul and will soon share its assessment with Tehran.
Mohammad Javanbakht, the Iranian Deputy Minister of Energy for Water Affairs, also announced that the Afghan party accepted Iran’s request for a visit to the Deh Rawood hydrometric station, IRNA reported.
After observing the water level at the Deh Rawood hydrometric station of the Helmand River, the Iranian expert team called on Afghanistan to provide Iran with its share of water and it was agreed that technical committee meetings would decide how to observe Iran’s water rights, Javanbakht said.
Javanbakht also mentioned that in previous years, Iranian commissioners were not allowed to visit the Deh Rawood hydrometric station; however, thanks to diplomatic efforts and coordination by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a delegation consisting of the director general of cross-border rivers of the Ministry of Energy, the head of Sistan and Balochistan Regional Water Authority, and the deputy governor-general of the province visited the Deh Rawood hydrometric station for the first time.
Tensions between Iran and IEA escalated after Tehran accused Kabul of restricting the flow of water to Iran. This came after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned the IEA needs to “honor” Iran’s rights over the Helmand River.
IEA officials have stressed that they are committed to the 1973 water treaty between Iran and Afghanistan, but there is a lack of water due to drought.
Matiullah Abid, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water, said that according to the 1973 water treaty, Iran can visit Deh Rawood station under special circumstances.
He rejected reports suggesting that Iranian experts visited Kamal Khan dam.
Six migrants who died in Channel tragedy were Afghans
Six Afghans died and two others were missing at sea after small boats packed with UK-bound migrants, including children, sank in the English Channel on Saturday, British media reported Sunday.
French prosecutors opened a criminal enquiry on Saturday following the latest disasters involving illegal voyages organized by people smugglers.
Philippe Sabatier, the Boulogne prosecutor, said the latest two disasters happened “in the early hours, in poor weather and worsening sea conditions.
“Six Afghan males died, and the vast majority of those involved were also from Afghanistan. They included minors,” he said.
A flimsy craft with around 66 people on board was spotted struggling ‘at around 2am’, just off Sangatte, the Calais beach.
An emergency was declared after a flimsy vessel with around 66 people on board was spotted off Calais.
Five Afghan men in their 20s and 30s were declared dead at the scene, while a sixth was airlifted to hospital but later died.
Another small migrant boat sank in the Channel on Saturday. Twenty two people were saved but one was in a critical condition, Sabatier said.
No identities of any victims are yet known, as many were traveling without papers.
Mullah Baradar urges Afghan investors in Turkey to help rebuild the country
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said at a conference organized by Afghan investors living in Turkey, that they should return home and help rebuild the country.
He said the development would help the country emerge from its dependence on the international community.
According to a statement issued by his office on Saturday, Baradar said during his speech at the conference that over the past 20 years, the lives and property of Afghans, especially traders and investors, had not been safe, however, since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, security has been restored across the country and investors can now work in a safe environment.
He added that with the establishment of a single central system in Afghanistan, there are investment opportunities not only for Afghans but also for foreigners, the best example of which is the participation of European and Asian investors in Herat iron ore mining.
He pointed out that the representatives of investors attend the meetings of the Economic Commission, and in order to speed up business affairs in government offices and prevent bureaucracy, a committee consisting of representatives of all ministries and departments has been established.
Baradar said that Afghanistan is a common home of all Afghans irrespective of their ethnicity and language, and that everyone has a responsibility to rebuild it.
He asked the investors to take part in the development of the country so that the people can be saved from the crisis and dependence on foreigners.
