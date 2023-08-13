Six migrants who died in Channel tragedy were Afghans

(Last Updated On: August 13, 2023)

Six Afghans died and two others were missing at sea after small boats packed with UK-bound migrants, including children, sank in the English Channel on Saturday, British media reported Sunday.

French prosecutors opened a criminal enquiry on Saturday following the latest disasters involving illegal voyages organized by people smugglers.

Philippe Sabatier, the Boulogne prosecutor, said the latest two disasters happened “in the early hours, in poor weather and worsening sea conditions.

“Six Afghan males died, and the vast majority of those involved were also from Afghanistan. They included minors,” he said.

A flimsy craft with around 66 people on board was spotted struggling ‘at around 2am’, just off Sangatte, the Calais beach.

An emergency was declared after a flimsy vessel with around 66 people on board was spotted off Calais.

Five Afghan men in their 20s and 30s were declared dead at the scene, while a sixth was airlifted to hospital but later died.

Another small migrant boat sank in the Channel on Saturday. Twenty two people were saved but one was in a critical condition, Sabatier said.

No identities of any victims are yet known, as many were traveling without papers.