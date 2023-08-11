Over 80% of female journalists in Afghanistan left their jobs: RSF

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2023)

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has recently said in a new report that more than two-thirds of the 12,000 journalists in Afghanistan have abandoned their profession.

RSF which titled the report “2 Years of Journalism Under the Taliban Regime” said that “More than 80% of Afghanistan’s women journalists have had to stop working since 15 August 2021.”

According to the report, more than half of the 547 media outlets that were registered in 2021 have since disappeared.

Citing the statistics of the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA), this organization reported that out of 150 television channels, less than 70 channels continue to operate.

As reported by RSF, out of 307 radio stations, only 170 have broadcasts and the number of news agencies has decreased from 31 to 18 in the last two years.