Muttaqi meets with UNAMA’s head in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2023)

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and the head of UNAMA, Roza Otunbayeva, discussed the continuation of positive interaction on Thursday between the United Nations and the Islamic Emirate, said Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry.

Takal said both sides exchanged views on the next international meetings related to Afghanistan, reports presented by the UN, and the fight against narcotics in Afghanistan.

At the meeting, Muttaqi said he appreciated the countries’ aid to Afghanistan and said that the Islamic Emirate has provided a clear foundation for the process of providing aid to needy people.