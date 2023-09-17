Business
Over 80,000 square meters of Afghan carpets exported monthly: Union
The Union of Carpet Producers and Exporters in the western zone of the country says over 80,000 square meters of carpets are exported to world markets every month, and that the volume of exports has continued to grow.
The union officials, however, say they do not have direct access to the world markets, but Afghan carpets are sent to the markets of European and American countries through Pakistan.
“According to a survey conducted in 1402, it can be said that 80 to 100 thousand square meters of carpets are exported to different countries every month,” said Mohammad Rafi Naderi, head of the union.
Carpets are usually exported through Pakistan to the US, Canada, England, European countries and some Asian countries, he said.
Meanwhile, carpet sellers in Herat city expressed concern saying that although the market for carpets has improved, they cannot send domestic handwoven carpets to global markets directly.
According to them, Afghan carpets are still exported to the world markets as having been woven in neighboring countries, stressing that there was a need to promote Afghan carpets.
“Now traders don’t come, now our goods go to Pakistan, and from Pakistan, our carpets are being exported under the name of Pakistani goods abroad,” said Abdul Khaliq Qaderi, a carpet seller.
Meanwhile, Herat’s Department of Industry and Commerce says the process of exporting carpets abroad has improved recently, so efforts are being made to improve the carpet industry and export it to global markets.
“In each zone, places have been selected for better export, good control and packaging,” said Bashir Mohammad Seerat, head of Herat Industry and Commerce Department
According to him, due to the export of carpets from Herat, a facility is being considered where carpets can be packaged.
Minister of mines meets with UK investor
Shahabuddin Delawar, the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, met with a British investor, Anthony Redd, on Wednesday where the two discussed opportunities available in the mining sector.
According to a statement from the ministry, the two parties discussed the creation of a conducive working environment and security measures across the country to attract foreign companies to Afghanistan.
During the meeting Redd expressed his interest in investing in Afghanistan’s mines, the ministry said.
Delawar pledged his cooperation and commitment to facilitating foreign investments in Afghanistan.
Chairman of Afghan Business Council in UAE calls for investment in Afghanistan
The head of the Afghan Business Council in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that the ground is paved for economic activities and investment in Afghanistan and businessmen should return to the country.
Obaidullah Sadrakhil added that compared to the past four decades, there are better investment opportunities currently in Afghanistan.
He said, Afghans have invested 12 billion dollars in the UAE.
“There is now an opportunity for investment in Afghanistan. I hope that Afghan investors return and invest in Afghanistan, they should take part in the country’s rebuilding and make more investments,” Sadrakhel said.
Meanwhile, officials of the Chamber of Industries and Mines also said that investment opportunities in Afghanistan are better than ever.
According to the chamber’s officials, corruption has ended, security prevails and the government supports the private sector.
“We are ready to invest in the country and expand it. Now there should be more focus on attracting foreign investment in extracting minerals,” Sher Baz Kaminzadeh, head of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, said.
Officials of the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that in order to attract investment in the country, they have provided all the facilities for domestic and foreign investors and are ready for more cooperation in this field.
“We have taken all measures to expand investment and economic activities, and this process will expand further. We are committed to supporting the private sector,” Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.
American delegation attends Afghan trade conference in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate will provide necessary facilities for domestic and foreign investors for the purpose of economic development and will give them their full support, the economic deputy of the prime minister said at the Afghanistan Trade and Economic Relations 2023 Conference in Kabul.
“We have provided investment opportunities to foreign investors in addition to domestic investors, and electricity has been provided for the country’s industries as far as possible, and efforts are still being made to develop electricity for the country’s industry,” said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Members of an American trade delegation who participated at the conference say they are working to release the country’s frozen assets and to get sanctions on sanctions on the Afghan banking system lifted.
According to them, security in Afghanistan has been restored, which will provide the opportunity for foreign investment.
This is the first time an American trade delegation has visited the country since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s takeover.
“We are ready to cooperate with the private sector of Afghanistan, especially in the sectors that have problems, we want discussions on different economic sectors. Afghanistan is now ready for investment and we want to do joint work. We saw the situation closely today and understood the realities of Afghanistan,” said Jeff Grieco, President and CEO of the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce.
Baradar meanwhile said that under Islamic Emirate rule in Afghanistan, the economy was seriously threatened, but that it is now improving. According to Baradar, in the past two years, administrative corruption has been eliminated, the cultivation and production of narcotics has been stamped out, and the Afghan currency has remained stable against foreign currencies.
“Islamic Emirate has provided all the necessary facilities for domestic and foreign investors and we fully support them, so they can be assured that their problems have been addressed on time,” said Mullah Baradar.
A number of Afghan investors, who attended the conference, said a lot of work has been done to attract investment in Afghanistan – and now, more than ever before, the opportunity to invest in the country has been provided.
“Our request to the American trade delegation is to present the real picture of Afghanistan to the people and the American government,” said Obaidullah Sader Khail, head of Afghan Business Council in the UAE.
After the US and NATO withdrawal from the country, and the collapse of the former government, the US froze Afghanistan’s foreign reserves that totalled about $7 billion. Sanctions were also imposed on the country’s banking system.
