Latest News
Pakistan, Afghanistan urged to start fresh talks on TTP
Speakers at a consultation in Islamabad on Friday urged that both Pakistan and Afghanistan should start fresh negotiations to break the ongoing deadlock over the issue Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and cross-border terrorism.
They said that Pakistan lacked continuity in its policies towards Afghanistan and added that Islamabad should form some “realistic and holistic” policy for the neighbouring country, which must be brought into public domain to make it more productive, Pakistan’s The Nation newspaper reported.
Academics, politicians, journalists, religious scholars, and experts on Afghan affairs, etc., from Pakistan and Afghanistan expressed these views at a consultation on “Afghan peace and reconciliation: Pakistan’s interests and policy options.”
The consultation was the 9th one in a series of discussions organised by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad- based research and advocacy think tank, on the Afghan peace process.
The discussants said that Pakistan should avoid talking to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a “tough tone” as negotiations were the only way forward. They added that the role of ulema was crucial in this regard. They further said that Pakistan’s initiative of fencing the Pak-Afghan border could not fully succeed in stopping cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan and it should enhance its capacity to prevent such violence.
Senior journalist Haroon Rashid taking part in the discussion said that the issue of TTP was the basic impediment in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. “There is a deadlock on the matter, which will persist as long as both sides don’t find a solution to the problem,” he said. He underlined that Pakistan would have to work on some strategy to weaken the TTP.
Mufti Muhammad Qasim Haqqani, central leader of Jamiat Ulema- e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Chaman (Balochistan), suggested that a delegation of local religious scholars and Pashtun leadership should meet with IEA in Kabul to discuss with them all issues between the two countries, including that of TTP militants. “Separate conferences of ulema of Pakistan and Afghanistan should be held in Kabul and Islamabad to debate and resolve issues between both the countries,” he also said.
“First of all, there is a need to understand the ideological basis of the Afghan Taliban (IEA) and the TTP,” said Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi. He added that both did not accept the modern democratic system and they needed to discuss and address this issue as well.
Journalist Sami Yousafzai argued that Islamabad should not be harsh on Kabul over the issue of the presence of TTP militants in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan must avoid giving hard-hitting statements against the IEA.
Latest News
IEA confirms 16 foreigners in Afghan prisons
Officials of the Office of Prisons Administration announced Saturday there are currently 16 foreigners in prisons in Afghanistan.
Habibullah Badr, the military deputy of the Office of Prisons Administration, said in the government’s accountability program that five of the foreign prisoners in Afghanistan are women.
He also said that there are 16,000 prisoners across the country, 1,194 of whom are women.
Badr added that there are 1,089 children prisoners across the country, including 47 girls.
According to him, 250 members of the military forces of the Islamic Emirate have been imprisoned for violating the government policy or traffic accidents.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Yusuf Mestri, the general director of the Office of Prisons Administration, said that Iran has handed over 1,230 Afghan citizens who were arrested in connection with drugs to Afghanistan.
He added that currently about 4,000 Afghans accused of various crimes are in Iranian prisons and as a result of the Islamic Emirate’s efforts, the death sentence of 250 Afghan citizens has been turned into imprisonment.
Latest News
Baradar meets head of Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey
First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Nail Olpak, President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) of Turkey and a number of Turkish businessmen in Istanbul on Friday.
Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs said in a statement that in addition to the economic and commercial issues, there were comprehensive discussions about the opportunities for investment.
The meeting was attended also by heads and representatives of companies which work in building infrastructures, mining, mechanization of agriculture, electricity generation, building railways, production of foodstuffs and medicines, trade, telecommunications and in the tourism sector, at the regional and global level and have work experience and a long history of investment, according to the statement.
Baradar assured the Afghan and Turkish businessmen that security prevails across Afghanistan and there is better opportunity for investment.
He said that the Islamic Emirate has provided facilities for investment in mining, agriculture, electricity generation, infrastructure, industry, telecommunications, trade and other fields and provides full support to investors.
Also, during this meeting, comprehensive information was shared about investment, existing opportunities and facilities created by the Islamic Emirate for the participants.
During the meeting, the representatives of participating companies, many of whom have investment background and work experience in Afghanistan, expressed their full interest in investing in Afghanistan and made it clear that they will use the opportunities available for both countries, read the statement.
The Turkish Foreign Trade Board (DEIK) is a Turkish non-governmental organization that was established in 1985 and has successful investment experience in 152 countries around the world.
Latest News
Acting agriculture minister: Most of the budget will be used for self-sufficiency
Acting minister of agriculture and livestock in a visit to eastern provinces has said that the ministry has sufficient funds to strengthen the agricultural sector this year, and most of the budget will be used to implement basic projects aimed at self-sufficiency.
During the trip, Ataullah Omari also met with local officials and a number of farmers and gardeners of Laghman, Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan provinces and promised to address their problems.
“We want to talk and work closely with farmers in the areas of refined seeds, livestock development and agricultural and dairy products and marketing,” Omari said.
The acting minister added that he has also talked about the creation of new water canals and the prevention of land grabbing with farmers and local officials in the mentioned provinces.
According to Omari, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has ordered the ministry to take serious and effective steps to attract investment and develop the agricultural sector.
“We have always been guided by the leadership to manage the sector and irrigation and the construction of canals to provide further development for agriculture in the country,” said Omari.
He said that during the trip he has noted the messages and demands of the people of the province and will take action after returning to Kabul.
