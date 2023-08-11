Baradar meets head of Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2023)

First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Nail Olpak, President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) of Turkey and a number of Turkish businessmen in Istanbul on Friday.

Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs said in a statement that in addition to the economic and commercial issues, there were comprehensive discussions about the opportunities for investment.

The meeting was attended also by heads and representatives of companies which work in building infrastructures, mining, mechanization of agriculture, electricity generation, building railways, production of foodstuffs and medicines, trade, telecommunications and in the tourism sector, at the regional and global level and have work experience and a long history of investment, according to the statement.

Baradar assured the Afghan and Turkish businessmen that security prevails across Afghanistan and there is better opportunity for investment.

He said that the Islamic Emirate has provided facilities for investment in mining, agriculture, electricity generation, infrastructure, industry, telecommunications, trade and other fields and provides full support to investors.

Also, during this meeting, comprehensive information was shared about investment, existing opportunities and facilities created by the Islamic Emirate for the participants.

During the meeting, the representatives of participating companies, many of whom have investment background and work experience in Afghanistan, expressed their full interest in investing in Afghanistan and made it clear that they will use the opportunities available for both countries, read the statement.

The Turkish Foreign Trade Board (DEIK) is a Turkish non-governmental organization that was established in 1985 and has successful investment experience in 152 countries around the world.