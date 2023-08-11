Acting agriculture minister: Most of the budget will be used for self-sufficiency

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2023)

Acting minister of agriculture and livestock in a visit to eastern provinces has said that the ministry has sufficient funds to strengthen the agricultural sector this year, and most of the budget will be used to implement basic projects aimed at self-sufficiency.

During the trip, Ataullah Omari also met with local officials and a number of farmers and gardeners of Laghman, Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan provinces and promised to address their problems.

“We want to talk and work closely with farmers in the areas of refined seeds, livestock development and agricultural and dairy products and marketing,” Omari said.

The acting minister added that he has also talked about the creation of new water canals and the prevention of land grabbing with farmers and local officials in the mentioned provinces.

According to Omari, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has ordered the ministry to take serious and effective steps to attract investment and develop the agricultural sector.

“We have always been guided by the leadership to manage the sector and irrigation and the construction of canals to provide further development for agriculture in the country,” said Omari.

He said that during the trip he has noted the messages and demands of the people of the province and will take action after returning to Kabul.