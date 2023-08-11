Connect with us

Acting agriculture minister: Most of the budget will be used for self-sufficiency

Published

6 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2023)

Acting minister of agriculture and livestock in a visit to eastern provinces has said that the ministry has sufficient funds to strengthen the agricultural sector this year, and most of the budget will be used to implement basic projects aimed at self-sufficiency.

During the trip, Ataullah Omari also met with local officials and a number of farmers and gardeners of Laghman, Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan provinces and promised to address their problems.

“We want to talk and work closely with farmers in the areas of refined seeds, livestock development and agricultural and dairy products and marketing,” Omari said.

The acting minister added that he has also talked about the creation of new water canals and the prevention of land grabbing with farmers and local officials in the mentioned provinces.
According to Omari, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has ordered the ministry to take serious and effective steps to attract investment and develop the agricultural sector.

“We have always been guided by the leadership to manage the sector and irrigation and the construction of canals to provide further development for agriculture in the country,” said Omari.

He said that during the trip he has noted the messages and demands of the people of the province and will take action after returning to Kabul.

Baradar meets head of Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 11, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2023)

First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Nail Olpak, President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) of Turkey and a number of Turkish businessmen in Istanbul on Friday.

Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs said in a statement that in addition to the economic and commercial issues, there were comprehensive discussions about the opportunities for investment.

The meeting was attended also by heads and representatives of companies which work in building infrastructures, mining, mechanization of agriculture, electricity generation, building railways, production of foodstuffs and medicines, trade, telecommunications and in the tourism sector, at the regional and global level and have work experience and a long history of investment, according to the statement.

Baradar assured the Afghan and Turkish businessmen that security prevails across Afghanistan and there is better opportunity for investment.

He said that the Islamic Emirate has provided facilities for investment in mining, agriculture, electricity generation, infrastructure, industry, telecommunications, trade and other fields and provides full support to investors.

Also, during this meeting, comprehensive information was shared about investment, existing opportunities and facilities created by the Islamic Emirate for the participants.

During the meeting, the representatives of participating companies, many of whom have investment background and work experience in Afghanistan, expressed their full interest in investing in Afghanistan and made it clear that they will use the opportunities available for both countries, read the statement.

The Turkish Foreign Trade Board (DEIK) is a Turkish non-governmental organization that was established in 1985 and has successful investment experience in 152 countries around the world.

Muttaqi calls China’s policy towards Afghanistan ‘positive’

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 11, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2023)

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a meeting with the outgoing ambassador of China in Kabul, Wang Yu, has said that Beijing’s foreign policy towards Afghanistan in the past two years has been positive.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for foreign ministry, said in a statement on Friday that the meeting focused on Afghanistan-China relations over the last two years, China’s investment in Afghanistan and expansion of relations between the two countries in the future.

Muttaqi appreciated diplomatic tenure of the Chinese ambassador in Kabul, particularly for keeping the mission active during political developments. He also called China’s foreign policy towards Afghanistan during this period positive and expressed hope for further enhancement, the statement said.

The Chinese envoy thanked Muttaqi for providing all facilities during his mission. He also highlighted the expansion of Afghanistan-China bilateral relations over the last two years, adding that China remains committed to maintaining high-level diplomatic relations, according to the statement.

Over 80% of female journalists in Afghanistan left their jobs: RSF

Published

11 hours ago

on

August 11, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2023)

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has recently said in a new report that more than two-thirds of the 12,000 journalists in Afghanistan have abandoned their profession.

RSF which titled the report “2 Years of Journalism Under the Taliban Regime” said that “More than 80% of Afghanistan’s women journalists have had to stop working since 15 August 2021.”

According to the report, more than half of the 547 media outlets that were registered in 2021 have since disappeared.

Citing the statistics of the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA), this organization reported that out of 150 television channels, less than 70 channels continue to operate.

As reported by RSF, out of 307 radio stations, only 170 have broadcasts and the number of news agencies has decreased from 31 to 18 in the last two years.

