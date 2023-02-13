Pakistan bars embassies in EU from issuing visas to Afghan nationals

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2023)

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday directed embassies in European countries not to issue visas to Afghan nationals after reports emerged of an alleged visa scandal.

Pakistan officials were quoted in local media as saying the action was taken after an alleged scandal emerged of Pakistan visas having been issued to 1,600 Afghan nationals on fake Swedish residency permits.

Islamabad issued orders to the Pakistani embassies in the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Greece, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an inquiry into the matter.

The foreign ministry has also ordered the cancellation of the visas granted to the Afghans.