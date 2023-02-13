Connect with us

Pakistan bars embassies in EU from issuing visas to Afghan nationals

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 13, 2023)

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday directed embassies in European countries not to issue visas to Afghan nationals after reports emerged of an alleged visa scandal.

Pakistan officials were quoted in local media as saying the action was taken after an alleged scandal emerged of Pakistan visas having been issued to 1,600 Afghan nationals on fake Swedish residency permits.

Islamabad issued orders to the Pakistani embassies in the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Greece, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an inquiry into the matter.

The foreign ministry has also ordered the cancellation of the visas granted to the Afghans.

Regional

Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 million for quake-hit victims

Published

24 hours ago

on

February 12, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 12, 2023)

An anonymous Pakistani walked into the Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria, news agencies reported on Saturday.

Commenting on Twitter, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he was deeply moved by the example and generosity of the man.

“These were such glorious acts of philanthropy that enabled humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds,” he added.

Regional

Turkey-Syria quake deaths top 28,000, UN expects toll to double

Published

1 day ago

on

February 12, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 12, 2023)

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said that the death toll of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria will increase by “double or more” from its current toll of 28,000.

On Saturday, Griffiths visited the southern city of Kahramanmaras in Turkey, which was the epicenter of the first earthquake of 7.8-magnitude in the early hours of Monday morning.

Speaking to Sky News, he said, “I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I’m sure it will double or more. We haven’t really begun to count the number of dead.”

According to medics and officials, 24,617 lost their lives in Turkey and 3,574 in Syria as the total death toll currently stands at 28,191.

Police detain more than 100 over collapsed buildings

According to state media, the police in quake-hit Turkey detained more than 100 people after multiple buildings collapsed in the country’s south-eastern provinces of Sanliurfa and Gaziantep.

DHA news agency reported that among those arrested were contractors.

At least 6,000 buildings collapsed in the earthquakes, sparking anger over the low quality of housing.

The police officials are expected to detain more people after Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay on Saturday said that 113 arrest warrants have been issued by the prosecutors over the buildings.

Turkey’s justice ministry has ordered investigations into the buildings.

Regional

German groups suspend Turkey quake rescue over security

Published

2 days ago

on

February 11, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2023)

Two German aid organizations suspended rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey on Saturday, citing security problems and reports of clashes between groups of people and gunfire.

The German International Search and Rescue (ISAR) and Germany’s Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) said they would resume their work as soon as Turkish civil protection agency AFAD classified the situation as safe, Reuters reported.

ISAR Operations Manager Steven Bayer said the security situation was slightly deteriorating as the days since the disaster wore on and this was typical in such circumstances.

“That’s partly due to the fact that food is now running out, water supply is running out, and then people are out searching for food and water,” he said, speaking at a camp for rescue workers in the town of Kirikhan.

“A second thing is that the hope that people had is now increasingly fading, and that hope can then also turn into anger.”

Bayer earlier told Reuters that the group would remain in the joint camp with the THW for the time being, adding however that the organizations would be immediately ready to help if there are any indications of survivors.

UK firefighters’ union recommends members accept new pay offer
“There are increasing reports of clashes between different groups, and shots are said to have been fired,” ISAR told Reuters in an email.

Turkish authorities have not reported clashes in the quake-hit region, but President Tayyip Erdogan commented on the general security situation on Saturday, noting that a state of emergency had been declared and that there had been some looting.

“It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state’s firm hand is on their backs,” he said during a visit to the region.

The Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit (AFDRU) – also briefly suspended operations on Saturday and then resumed, with Defence Ministry spokesperson Michael Bauer tweeting that the Turkish army had taken over protection of the AFDRU contingent.

Some 82 rescue workers from Austria’s armed forces have been in Antakya, Turkey, since Feb. 7 and their specialists have freed nine people from the rubble.

Switzerland said it was closely monitoring the security situation in Hatay and that the security measures have been increased accordingly.

Switzerland has sent 87 specialists and 8 dogs to help in the rescue operation, and have so far recovered 11 people, including two babies since arriving on Tuesday. An extra team of 12 was sent on Friday.

