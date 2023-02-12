Regional
Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 million for quake-hit victims
An anonymous Pakistani walked into the Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria, news agencies reported on Saturday.
Commenting on Twitter, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he was deeply moved by the example and generosity of the man.
“These were such glorious acts of philanthropy that enabled humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds,” he added.
Regional
Turkey-Syria quake deaths top 28,000, UN expects toll to double
UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said that the death toll of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria will increase by “double or more” from its current toll of 28,000.
On Saturday, Griffiths visited the southern city of Kahramanmaras in Turkey, which was the epicenter of the first earthquake of 7.8-magnitude in the early hours of Monday morning.
Speaking to Sky News, he said, “I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I’m sure it will double or more. We haven’t really begun to count the number of dead.”
According to medics and officials, 24,617 lost their lives in Turkey and 3,574 in Syria as the total death toll currently stands at 28,191.
Police detain more than 100 over collapsed buildings
According to state media, the police in quake-hit Turkey detained more than 100 people after multiple buildings collapsed in the country’s south-eastern provinces of Sanliurfa and Gaziantep.
DHA news agency reported that among those arrested were contractors.
At least 6,000 buildings collapsed in the earthquakes, sparking anger over the low quality of housing.
The police officials are expected to detain more people after Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay on Saturday said that 113 arrest warrants have been issued by the prosecutors over the buildings.
Turkey’s justice ministry has ordered investigations into the buildings.
Regional
German groups suspend Turkey quake rescue over security
Two German aid organizations suspended rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey on Saturday, citing security problems and reports of clashes between groups of people and gunfire.
The German International Search and Rescue (ISAR) and Germany’s Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) said they would resume their work as soon as Turkish civil protection agency AFAD classified the situation as safe, Reuters reported.
ISAR Operations Manager Steven Bayer said the security situation was slightly deteriorating as the days since the disaster wore on and this was typical in such circumstances.
“That’s partly due to the fact that food is now running out, water supply is running out, and then people are out searching for food and water,” he said, speaking at a camp for rescue workers in the town of Kirikhan.
“A second thing is that the hope that people had is now increasingly fading, and that hope can then also turn into anger.”
Bayer earlier told Reuters that the group would remain in the joint camp with the THW for the time being, adding however that the organizations would be immediately ready to help if there are any indications of survivors.
UK firefighters’ union recommends members accept new pay offer
“There are increasing reports of clashes between different groups, and shots are said to have been fired,” ISAR told Reuters in an email.
Turkish authorities have not reported clashes in the quake-hit region, but President Tayyip Erdogan commented on the general security situation on Saturday, noting that a state of emergency had been declared and that there had been some looting.
“It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state’s firm hand is on their backs,” he said during a visit to the region.
The Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit (AFDRU) – also briefly suspended operations on Saturday and then resumed, with Defence Ministry spokesperson Michael Bauer tweeting that the Turkish army had taken over protection of the AFDRU contingent.
Some 82 rescue workers from Austria’s armed forces have been in Antakya, Turkey, since Feb. 7 and their specialists have freed nine people from the rubble.
Switzerland said it was closely monitoring the security situation in Hatay and that the security measures have been increased accordingly.
Switzerland has sent 87 specialists and 8 dogs to help in the rescue operation, and have so far recovered 11 people, including two babies since arriving on Tuesday. An extra team of 12 was sent on Friday.
Regional
Focus turns to quake aid, as rescues continue
Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 23,000 in Turkey and Syria.
Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter.
The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need, Associated Press reported.
The United Nations has pledged a $25 million grant for people in earthquake-stricken areas of Syria. That’s in addition to a $25 million grant announced earlier this week for emergency operations in both Turkey and Syria.
U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said Friday the new grant from the U.N. emergency fund would help meet the urgent needs of hundreds of thousands of Syrians.
U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said around 130 urban search-and-rescue teams from around the world are working in Turkey, and another 57 teams are on their way.
In response to Syrian critics who say the U.N. isn’t doing enough to help find victims, the spokesperson said the U.N. does not have its own search-and-rescue teams. Instead, it has a coordinating role through its disaster assessment teams.
A U.N. disaster assessment team is in Syria and deploying to government-controlled Aleppo, Homs and Latakia, Dujarric said. A second U.N. aid convoy entered Syria’s rebel-held enclave on Friday from Turkey, bringing shelter and non-food items.
Syria’s state news agency SANA says paramedics have succeeded in pulling a mother and her two adult children from under the rubble of a building in the coastal town of Jableh.
The three were immediately rushed away in ambulances late Friday, the fifth day after the earthquake that hit Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 23,000 people.
Although experts say trapped people can live for a week or more, the chances of finding survivors are dimming. The rescues Friday in Syria and Turkey have provided fleeting moments of joy and relief amid the misery gripping the shattered region, where morgues and cemeteries are overwhelmed.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the powerful earthquake that ravaged parts of southeast Turkey as “one of the greatest disasters our nation has faced in its history.”
Touring the province of Adiyaman on Friday, Erdogan said search-and-rescue efforts would continue until no one is left trapped beneath the rubble.
He renewed a promise to rebuild the area within the year, and also said the government would subsidize rents for one year for people unwilling to stay in tents.
Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 million for quake-hit victims
Turkey-Syria quake deaths top 28,000, UN expects toll to double
Kabul municipality buries 144 unclaimed bodies in past 3 months
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
Tahawol: Meeting of US, Qatar FMs on Afghanistan discussed
IEA thwarts sale of 9-year-old girl in Nangarhar province
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
Baradar tells officials to pay close attention to security of contractors
150 foreign investors received licenses since IEA takeover: officials
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
Tahawol: Meeting of US, Qatar FMs on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over competition of superpowers in Afghanistan discussed
Documentary: Old Kabul
Exclusive interview with Hamdullah Nemani, Minister of Urban Development & Housing
Tahawol: Moscow meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan announces aid for quake-hit Turkey and Syria
-
Regional5 days ago
Erdogan declares state of emergency for Turkey quake zone
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran reveals an underground air force base
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran’s top security official leaves for Russia to attend Afghanistan meeting
-
Regional4 days ago
Russia concerned about weapons abandoned by the West in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Death toll from Syria-Turkey quake nears 10,000
-
Business4 days ago
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
-
World4 days ago
US approves up to $10 bln sale of HIMARS rocket launchers, ammunition to Poland