Pakistan clinches last-gasp $3 billion IMF bailout
Pakistan secured a badly-needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the International Monetary Fund on Friday, giving the South Asian economy respite as it teeters on the brink of default.
In a long-awaited decision for Pakistan, the IMF said it had reached a staff-level deal with the 220 million nation, which will now be subject to approval by its board in July.
The new nine-month standby arrangement came hours before a current IMF agreement expires, offering relief to Pakistan, which is battling an acute balance of payments crisis.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it would put Pakistan “on the path of sustainable economic growth”.
With sky-high inflation and foreign exchange reserves barely enough to cover one month of controlled imports, which analysts say Pakistan’s economic crisis could have spiraled into a debt default in the absence of an IMF deal, Reuters reported.
The deal came only after Sharif held marathon meetings with IMF head Kristalina Georgieva on June 22, which he said represented “a turning point” as the fund’s managing director had not initially appeared very forthcoming.
Pakistan will receive formal documents on the deal later on Friday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told Reuters, which he said he would “sign, seal and return by tonight”.
The new deal, which Dar said on Thursday was expected soon, will disburse an upfront amount of $1.1 billion shortly after the IMF board’s meeting in July, he said.
Dar said Pakistan aimed to take the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves to $14 billion by the end of July. “We have stopped the decline, now we have to turn to growth,” he added.
Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds were trading higher after the announcement, with the 2024 issue enjoying the biggest gains, up more than 8 cents at just above 70 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.
The gains were most pronounced in shorter-dated bonds, reflecting lingering skepticism over the longer-term fiscal outlook for the country.
The $3 billion IMF funding is higher than expected as it looks set to replace the remaining $2.5 billion from a $6.5 billion longer-term Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019.
The deal will also unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing. Long-time allies Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China have already pledged or rolled over billions of loans.
“This will support near-term policy efforts and replenish gross reserves,” the IMF said.
The new arrangement builds on the 2019 programme, IMF official Nathan Porter said in a statement, adding that Pakistan’s economy had faced several challenges in recent times, including devastating floods and rising commodity prices.
“Despite the authorities’ efforts to reduce imports and the trade deficit, reserves have declined to very low levels. Liquidity conditions in the power sector also remain acute,” Porter said.
“Given these challenges, the new arrangement would provide a policy anchor and a framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners in the period ahead.”
Porter also pointed out the power sector’s buildup of arrears and frequent power outages, Reuters reported.
Reforms in the energy sector, which has accumulated nearly 3.6 trillion Pakistani rupees ($12.58 billion) in debt, has been a cornerstone of the IMF talks.
The IMF said it would want steadfast policy implementation by Pakistan to overcome challenges, “particularly in the energy sector”, where it expects a rise in electricity prices.
Dar confirmed that the hike will come ahead of the IMF board review of the bailout, saying the rebasing to be done in July will make about three to four rupees a unit difference.
“Reform does not, must not, mean raising tariff endlessly,” Pakistan’s Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir told Reuters.
With the tenure of the current government ending in August, Dastgir said it had put in place an “aggressive medium-to-long-term plan” to increase renewable energy which was only possible if long-term assistance is available.
Reforms taken
Islamabad has taken measures demanded by the IMF since its mission arrived in Pakistan earlier this year, including revising its 2023-24 budget and a key policy rate hike to 22% in recent days.
It also got Pakistan to raise more than 385 billion rupee ($1.34 billion) in new taxation to meet the IMF’s fiscal adjustments.
The IMF said the central bank should remain proactive to reduce inflation and maintain a foreign exchange framework.
The painful adjustments have already fuelled all time high inflation of 38% year-on-year in May.
“The FY24 budget advances a primary surplus of around 0.4 percent of GDP,” Porter said, adding it will be important that the budget is executed as planned, and authorities resist pressures for unbudgeted spending or tax exemptions.
“This new programme is far better than our expectations,” said Mohammed Sohail of Topline Securities in Karachi, adding there while were a lot of uncertainties on what would happen after a new government comes to power it would “definitely help restore some investor confidence”.
‘Tough journey’ ahead
Meanwhile, on Friday night, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to twitter and said while the IMF stand-by agreement “is a much-needed breather, which will help the country achieve economic stability, the nations are not built through loans. I pray for this new program to be the last one.”
He went on to thank Pakistan’s “friends & partners such as China, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Islamic Development Fund for standing by Pakistan at the time of massive economic challenges.
“Under a whole-of-the-government approach, we have worked out an Economic Revival Plan, which will focus on unlocking our strategic potential in agriculture, mine & minerals, defense production & information technology. The Plan will bring up investments of billions of dollars & create job opportunities for four million people.
“It may be a tough journey but as they say, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough gets going’,” he said.
Herat records 36 Congo Fever cases in past two months
Doctors in Herat province say that they have registered 36 cases of Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever in the last two months, with five fatalities.
Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy Public Health of Herat, says the number of cases increased this year and that authorities were particularly concerned about the spread of the disease, especially over Eid-ul-Adha.
Doctors in the infectious disease unit of the Herat provincial hospital have advised people to take the necessary precautions when slaughtering livestock.
Congo Fever is a viral haemorrhagic fever usually transmitted by ticks. It can also be contracted through contact with contaminated animal tissues during and immediately after slaughtering of animals.
The US Center for Disease Control recommends people wear gloves and other protective clothing when slaughtering animals. Individuals should also avoid contact with the blood and body fluids of livestock or humans who show symptoms of infection. It is also important for healthcare workers to use proper infection control precautions to prevent occupational exposure.
Armed man killed in gunfire exchange near US consulate in Saudi Arabia
Two people were killed when an armed man exchanged fire with Saudi Arabian security authorities near the U.S. consulate building in Jeddah, leading to the deaths of the gunman and a security guard, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
No Americans were harmed in the incident, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement, Reuters reported..
“A person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand, so security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required, and the exchange of fire resulted in his death,” a spokesperson for the Makkah Region police said.
A Nepalese worker in the consulate’s private security guards was injured and subsequently died, state news agency SPA reported.
Investigations are underway into the shootings.
“The U.S. Embassy and Consulate remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident,” the State Department spokesperson said.
The consulate has been targeted several times in recent years. In 2016, a suicide bomber was killed and two people were wounded in a blast near the compound.
And in 2004, five people stormed the U.S. consulate with bombs and guns, killing four Saudi security personnel outside and five local staff within. Three of the attackers were killed in the assault and two were captured.
The 2004 attack in Jeddah followed other deadly bombings and shootings against expatriate compounds, Westerners working in the kingdom and other targets that were part of an al Qaeda campaign aimed at ousting the ruling Al Saud family.
AWCC opens new customer services center in Nangarhar
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) on Monday officially opened another customer services center in Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province.
AWCC officials say the company is committed to providing quality telecommunication and internet services in all parts of this province.
According to them, many areas in the eastern provinces of the country are covered by telecommunication and internet services of this network, adding that they plan to cover all parts of Nangarhar province this year.
“Afghan Wireless is trying to cover all the districts (in Nangarhar) and Inshallah, by the end of 2023, you will see 2G, 3G and 4G services in most of the areas in this province that were not active before,” said Attaullah Sahil, head of AWCC in the eastern zone.
However, the officials of Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) in Nangarhar say in addition to stopping the sale of illegal SIM cards in this province, they have also ceased the operation of 45 devices that were causing disruptions to telecommunication networks.
The Nangarhar Department of Telecommunication and Technology has also said that in the near future, highways will be covered by telecommunication services in addition to some remote areas of the province.
