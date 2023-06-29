Regional
Armed man killed in gunfire exchange near US consulate in Saudi Arabia
Two people were killed when an armed man exchanged fire with Saudi Arabian security authorities near the U.S. consulate building in Jeddah, leading to the deaths of the gunman and a security guard, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
No Americans were harmed in the incident, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement, Reuters reported..
“A person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand, so security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required, and the exchange of fire resulted in his death,” a spokesperson for the Makkah Region police said.
A Nepalese worker in the consulate’s private security guards was injured and subsequently died, state news agency SPA reported.
Investigations are underway into the shootings.
“The U.S. Embassy and Consulate remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident,” the State Department spokesperson said.
The consulate has been targeted several times in recent years. In 2016, a suicide bomber was killed and two people were wounded in a blast near the compound.
And in 2004, five people stormed the U.S. consulate with bombs and guns, killing four Saudi security personnel outside and five local staff within. Three of the attackers were killed in the assault and two were captured.
The 2004 attack in Jeddah followed other deadly bombings and shootings against expatriate compounds, Westerners working in the kingdom and other targets that were part of an al Qaeda campaign aimed at ousting the ruling Al Saud family.
Nangarhar
AWCC opens new customer services center in Nangarhar
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) on Monday officially opened another customer services center in Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province.
AWCC officials say the company is committed to providing quality telecommunication and internet services in all parts of this province.
According to them, many areas in the eastern provinces of the country are covered by telecommunication and internet services of this network, adding that they plan to cover all parts of Nangarhar province this year.
“Afghan Wireless is trying to cover all the districts (in Nangarhar) and Inshallah, by the end of 2023, you will see 2G, 3G and 4G services in most of the areas in this province that were not active before,” said Attaullah Sahil, head of AWCC in the eastern zone.
However, the officials of Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) in Nangarhar say in addition to stopping the sale of illegal SIM cards in this province, they have also ceased the operation of 45 devices that were causing disruptions to telecommunication networks.
The Nangarhar Department of Telecommunication and Technology has also said that in the near future, highways will be covered by telecommunication services in addition to some remote areas of the province.
Regional
Pakistan army general among three sacked over violence by Imran Khan’s party
Pakistan’s army has sacked three senior officers, including a lieutenant general, for failing to prevent violent attacks on military assets by ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters protesting his arrest, the army’s spokesperson said on Monday.
It was a rare public announcement by the army of an internal inquiry and its outcome, Reuters reported.
At least 102 people are on trial in military courts over last month’s violence, Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a press conference in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
Chaudhry gave no details regarding how many of them were civilians or military officials. He also declined to name the senior officers who had been fired.
Human rights groups have raised concerns about military trials of civilians in Pakistan that they say cannot ensure a fair defence. The trials have also been challenged in Pakistan’s Supreme Court in three petitions, including one by Khan’s party.
In May, thousands of Khan’s supporters rampaged through military installations across the country and vandalised them, including an air base, several military garrisons, the house of a general and the army’s headquarters. Over 5,000 of them were arrested, though most were later released, read the report.
“We had to determine why security was breached at army installations. We had to find out what had gone wrong,” Chaudhry said.
He said two departmental inquiries were conducted, headed by major generals, and punishments were given according to their recommendations.
Strict departmental action had also been taken against another 15 army officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, Chaudhry said, as part of internal accountability in the military. He did not specify what action had been taken, Reuters reported.
Chaudhry added that several relatives, including women, of senior army officers were also facing trials for allegedly being facilitators of the violence.
The army has said the arson was pre-planned by leaders of Khan’s party, and have named him in at least two criminal cases as abetting the violence.
Khan, 70, a former international cricket hero turned politician, has faced a slew of cases since he was ousted from power in a vote of no confidence last year, which he blames on the military’s generals, a charge the army denies.
Khan’s party has been subjected to a massive security crackdown since the May 9 violence, Reuters reported.
Regional
Pakistan army says two civilians killed by Indian forces
Pakistan’s army claimed on Saturday that two civilians were killed by Indian forces in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, the first such conflict since a ceasefire in 2021 between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours, Reuters reported.
A group of shepherds in Sattwal sector at the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between the two countries, were hit, the army said in a statement, warning it reserves a right to strike back.
“The Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector,” the statement said.
The Indian army did not respond to a request for comment.
According to Reuters in 2021, the two sides agreed in a rare joint statement to a ceasefire along the disputed border in the scenic valley.
Both India and Pakistan lay claim over the disputed territory, but each control half of it. The two countries have fought three wars, two over Kashmir, since their independence from British rule in 1947.
The two armies in 2019 almost came to the brink of war, scrambling jets and shooting down a warplane after Indian planes intruded Pakistan airspace in what New Delhi said was to target a militant training camp, read the report.
Condemning the killings and ceasefire violation, the Pakistani foreign office summoned the Indian envoy to register a protest, the statement said.
