Regional
Pakistan army general among three sacked over violence by Imran Khan’s party
Pakistan’s army has sacked three senior officers, including a lieutenant general, for failing to prevent violent attacks on military assets by ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters protesting his arrest, the army’s spokesperson said on Monday.
It was a rare public announcement by the army of an internal inquiry and its outcome, Reuters reported.
At least 102 people are on trial in military courts over last month’s violence, Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a press conference in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
Chaudhry gave no details regarding how many of them were civilians or military officials. He also declined to name the senior officers who had been fired.
Human rights groups have raised concerns about military trials of civilians in Pakistan that they say cannot ensure a fair defence. The trials have also been challenged in Pakistan’s Supreme Court in three petitions, including one by Khan’s party.
In May, thousands of Khan’s supporters rampaged through military installations across the country and vandalised them, including an air base, several military garrisons, the house of a general and the army’s headquarters. Over 5,000 of them were arrested, though most were later released, read the report.
“We had to determine why security was breached at army installations. We had to find out what had gone wrong,” Chaudhry said.
He said two departmental inquiries were conducted, headed by major generals, and punishments were given according to their recommendations.
Strict departmental action had also been taken against another 15 army officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, Chaudhry said, as part of internal accountability in the military. He did not specify what action had been taken, Reuters reported.
Chaudhry added that several relatives, including women, of senior army officers were also facing trials for allegedly being facilitators of the violence.
The army has said the arson was pre-planned by leaders of Khan’s party, and have named him in at least two criminal cases as abetting the violence.
Khan, 70, a former international cricket hero turned politician, has faced a slew of cases since he was ousted from power in a vote of no confidence last year, which he blames on the military’s generals, a charge the army denies.
Khan’s party has been subjected to a massive security crackdown since the May 9 violence, Reuters reported.
Regional
Pakistan army says two civilians killed by Indian forces
Pakistan’s army claimed on Saturday that two civilians were killed by Indian forces in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, the first such conflict since a ceasefire in 2021 between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours, Reuters reported.
A group of shepherds in Sattwal sector at the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between the two countries, were hit, the army said in a statement, warning it reserves a right to strike back.
“The Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector,” the statement said.
The Indian army did not respond to a request for comment.
According to Reuters in 2021, the two sides agreed in a rare joint statement to a ceasefire along the disputed border in the scenic valley.
Both India and Pakistan lay claim over the disputed territory, but each control half of it. The two countries have fought three wars, two over Kashmir, since their independence from British rule in 1947.
The two armies in 2019 almost came to the brink of war, scrambling jets and shooting down a warplane after Indian planes intruded Pakistan airspace in what New Delhi said was to target a militant training camp, read the report.
Condemning the killings and ceasefire violation, the Pakistani foreign office summoned the Indian envoy to register a protest, the statement said.
Regional
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
Pakistan on Friday criticized the United States and India after US President Joe Biden met India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House and both leaders called on Pakistan to ensure its territory was not used as a base for militant attacks.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said a joint US-Indian statement was “unwarranted, one-sided, and misleading”. The reference to Islamabad in it was “contrary to diplomatic norms,” it said.
The ministry added that it was surprised by the joint statement and said it had “close counterterrorism cooperation” with the United States.
Relations between India and Pakistan have been fraught for years. Since independence from Britain in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars, two of them over the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part, Reuters reported.
The joint US-Indian statement said: “They (Biden and Modi) strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks.”
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said India was using the allegations of extremism against Islamabad to deflect from the situation in Kashmir and the treatment of minorities in India.
New Delhi has for years accused Pakistan of launching militant attacks in India, including the one in 2008 in Mumbai that killed over 165 people.
India also says Pakistan has helped Islamist militants who have battled Indian security forces in its part of Kashmir since the late 1980s. Pakistan denies the accusation and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination.
The special status given to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked in 2019 when New Delhi split it into two federally controlled territories. Pakistan calls the moves illegal and wants them rolled back.
Biden rolled out the red carpet for Modi on Thursday, with both leaders touting deals their countries reached on defense and commerce aimed at countering China’s global influence.
Pakistan also said it was “deeply concerned” over the planned transfer of advanced military technologies to India, saying such steps would not prove helpful in achieving peace in South Asia.
Balkh
Balkh historical sites on focus of foreign and domestic tourists’ attention
The historical and ancient sites of Afghanistan’s Balkh province have attracted the attention of foreign and domestic tourists more than ever nowadays.
Foreign tourists say that Afghanistan, especially Balkh province has many undiscovered places and that is why they want to visit this province.
Beside the historical and ancient sites of Balkh province, the small museum of Hazrat Ali’s Shrine is one of other places where foreign tourists visit.
According to local officials, the domestic and foreign tourists visit the ancient and historical sites of Balkh, in Dawlatabad and Dihdadi districts of this province.
During their visit to Shrine of Hazrat Ali’s Museum, they said that Afghanistan is full of tourist attractions and people are more interested in traveling to this country and to come to this country for pilgrimage and tourism.
“If the government pay more attention, we have many interested Iranians who want to come to Afghanistan for pilgrimage and tourism,” said Azghar Mohammadi, an Iranian tourist.
Tourists also say that contrary to their previous views over Afghanistan, they have now found that the people of this country are hospitable, kind, and there is complete security.
“It is not a bad country from the point of view of being a tourist, it has good natural scenery, good sightseeing places because Afghanistan and Iran was once one country, its history, culture and civilization are not much different from Iran,” said Ali Jawad, another Iranian tourist.
Simultaneously, the officials at Shrine of Hazrat Ali Museum say that 50 foreign tourists have visited this museum since the beginning of the year.
According to them, this number shows the interest of foreign tourists in this province.
“From the beginning of this year until now, we have registered about 50 tourists who have visited the Roza Mubarak,” said Qayoum Ansari, the head of the museum.
The Museum of Hazrat Ali shrine was established in the seventies, where more than 1400 items of ancient artifacts have been showcased to the viewers.
Meanwhile, the lack of a standard museum in Balkh province is one of the most important challenges in the preservation of the ancient and historical works, which the province cultural experts have been complaining about for years.
