Pakistan once again accuses Afghanistan of favoring TTP

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2023)

The caretaker government of Pakistan has once again accused the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan of favoring and supporting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, John Achakzai, Information Minister of Balochistan, expressed his concern about the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan and asked the IEA to hand over terrorists in order to ensure the security of Balochistan and Islamabad.

Achakzai said that Pakistan wants better relations with Afghanistan. Therefore, the IEA should not allow terrorist groups to operate from Afghanistan, he said.

“Pakistan wants better relations with Afghanistan. We hope that no terrorist activities will be allowed from Afghanistan,” said Achakzai.

“We once again ask the Islamic Emirate to hand over the terrorists to us so that peace can be established in Balochistan and Pakistan,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, IEA has repeatedly rejected the claims by Pakistani authorities that TTP is active in Afghanistan and has said that Afghanistan is not obligated to provide Pakistan’s security.

“Afghan soil will not be used against any country including Pakistan and Pakistan should understand and prevent its own problems itself,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.

“Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s security,” he stressed.

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been tense recently due to the forced deportation of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan and Islamabad’s accusations that Afghans have been involved in recent attacks in that country.