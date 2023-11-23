Latest News
Pakistan once again accuses Afghanistan of favoring TTP
The caretaker government of Pakistan has once again accused the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan of favoring and supporting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Addressing a press conference in Quetta, John Achakzai, Information Minister of Balochistan, expressed his concern about the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan and asked the IEA to hand over terrorists in order to ensure the security of Balochistan and Islamabad.
Achakzai said that Pakistan wants better relations with Afghanistan. Therefore, the IEA should not allow terrorist groups to operate from Afghanistan, he said.
“Pakistan wants better relations with Afghanistan. We hope that no terrorist activities will be allowed from Afghanistan,” said Achakzai.
“We once again ask the Islamic Emirate to hand over the terrorists to us so that peace can be established in Balochistan and Pakistan,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, IEA has repeatedly rejected the claims by Pakistani authorities that TTP is active in Afghanistan and has said that Afghanistan is not obligated to provide Pakistan’s security.
“Afghan soil will not be used against any country including Pakistan and Pakistan should understand and prevent its own problems itself,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
“Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s security,” he stressed.
Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been tense recently due to the forced deportation of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan and Islamabad’s accusations that Afghans have been involved in recent attacks in that country.
Karzai: Girls and boys education is necessary for development of Afghanistan
Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, has once again emphasized the need to reopen schools and universities for girls in the country.
Karzai said on X late Wednesday that he considers the education of girls and boys necessary for the prosperity and development of Afghanistan.
This he raised with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s ambassador and special envoy to Afghanistan and Seyed Mehdi Mostafavi, a senior member of Iran’s Strategic Foreign Relations Council in a meeting.
Karzai also said national discourse is the only way to establish lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.
After the takeover by the Islamic Emirate on August 15, 2021, girls’ schools above grade six were closed and in December last year, universities were closed to female students.
Some experts believe that there is no justification for closing schools and that the caretaker government must take serious measures to reopen schools.
More than two years have passed since the closure of girls’ schools above and almost one year since the suspension of higher education for female students, and while the academic year of 1402 will end in a few days, there is no news about whether these bans will be lifted in the new academic year.
Islamabad plans to expel 1 million illegal migrants by January
Balochistan’s caretaker information minister Jan Achakzai said phase two of Islamabad’s crackdown on illegal foreigners has started and the aim is to expel at least one million undocumented migrants by January.
So far, almost 350,000 illegal migrants, mostly Afghans, have left Pakistan, either voluntarily or forcibly since the government’s announcement in early October.
Addressing the media early Thursday, in Quetta, Achakzai said all government agencies were involved in the crackdown.
“Those under any delusion that they will dodge crackdown live in fool’s paradise,” he added.
He said however, the process of repatriation of Afghan nationals through Chaman border crossing had slowed down in the past few days. No reasons for this were given.
UN agency urges Pakistan to halt expelling Afghans during winter
The U.N. refugee agency on Wednesday urged Pakistan to halt deportation of undocumented Afghan refugees during the harsh winter season, as police continued to search homes and expel Afghanis who had not already left, Reuters reported.
Islamabad last month announced it would expel over a million undocumented refugees, mostly Afghans, amid a row with Kabul over charges that it harbours anti-Pakistan militants.
According to Reuters over 370,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan since Oct. 1.
“UNHCR is calling upon the government of Pakistan to halt these mass numbers of returns during this harsh season of winter because the cold in Afghanistan is really deadly and it can take lives,” the agency’s regional spokesman, Babar Baloch, told Reuters TV in an interview.
“We’re talking about desperate women, children and men being on the move, leaving Pakistan in droves,” he said.
The agency has said the Afghans’ return should be voluntary and that Pakistan should identify vulnerable individuals who need international protection.
Pakistan is home to over 4 million Afghan migrants and refugees, about 1.7 million of whom are undocumented. Many came after the Islamic Emirate retook Afghanistan in 2021, and a large number have been present since the 1979 Soviet invasion, read the report.
Pakistani police have been searching door to door in refugees settlements for those who have not left voluntarily, beginning with the port city of Karachi, where hundreds of thousands of Afghans live. Anyone remaining may be forcefully expelled.
Thousands of Afghans have gone underground in Pakistan to avoid deportation, fearing for their lives if they return to IEA-ruled Afghanistan following the hasty and chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led western forces in 2021, Reuters reported.
Islamabad has thus far not entertained calls by international organizations and refugee agencies to reconsider its deportation plans.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has admitted a petition filed by rights activists seeking to halt the deportation, which is yet to be taken up for a hearing, a court order issued on Wednesday said.
