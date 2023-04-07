Regional
Pakistan parliament rejects SC order to conduct provincial snap polls
Pakistan’s parliament on Thursday rejected a Supreme Court (SC) order to conduct provincial snap polls, in the latest move in a power struggle between the government and the top court amid political and economic instability.
The top court had on Tuesday ruled illegal the government’s move to delay the snap polls in two provinces where former prime minister Imran Khan had dissolved his local governments earlier this year, Reuters reported.
The speaker, in a live broadcast, said a motion was adopted by a majority of lawmakers to reject the court decision by a three-member panel headed by the chief justice and to demand a full court panel consisting of all judges hear the case.
The court’s Tuesday order said that the elections in two provinces should go ahead despite government reluctance to hold the votes now as it struggles with an economic crisis and a political challenge from the opposition, Reuters reported.
It gave a date of May 14 for voting in Pakistan’s largest and most prosperous Punjab province, and a pending date for voting in the northwestern Khyber Pakkhtunkhawa province due to some technical issues.
It also ordered the government to release funds worth Rs21 billion ($73.36 million) to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the voting and told it to update the court by April 11.
The government and judiciary have been at odds over cases related to political-wrangling, and parliament last week introduced a draft law to clip the chief justice’s powers.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government has been saying the country’s poor economic condition didn’t allow spending on the snap polls and then on a general election due later this year.
Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party and its allies had dissolved the provincial governments, hoping that it would force Sharif’s government to hold snap polls across the country, his long standing demand since he was ousted a year ago.
Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday meanwhile said that the security situation in the country was alarming and the security forces were engaged in operations against terrorism.
He said that political parties and bar councils requested the court to form a full court, which was not approved. If elections were held in Punjab, the National Assembly elections would be affected, he added.
Tarar said after the decision on the date of the election in Punjab, the federal cabinet carefully reviewed the decision and parliament passed a resolution that the elections of national and provincial assemblies should be held at the same time in the country.
Regional
Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers meet in China in restoration of diplomatic ties
The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on Thursday for the first formal gathering of their top diplomats in more than seven years, after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the top regional powers, Reuters reported.
After years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen diplomatic missions in a significant deal facilitated by China last month.
In brief footage broadcast on Iranian state TV, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, greeted each other before sitting down side by side.
Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Gulf’s dominant Sunni Muslim and Shi’ite Muslim powers respectively, said in a joint statement they would launch arrangements to reopen embassies and consulates within the two-month period stipulated in the deal.
“The technical teams will continue coordination to examine ways of expanding cooperation including the resumption of flights and bilateral visits of official and private sector delegations and facilitating the granting of visas for the citizens of the two countries,” they said.
In a tweet, Iran’s Amirabdollahian said the Thursday meeting with his Saudi counterpart was “positive”, adding that “the emphasis on stability and sustainable security” were among the issues agreed upon and “on the common agenda”.
In March, Chinese President Xi Jinping helped broker the surprise deal in a display of Beijing’s growing influence in the Middle East. China’s role in the breakthrough shook up dynamics in a conflict-ridden region where the United States has for decades been the main mediator.
The detente between the Sunni kingdom and the revolutionary Shi’ite theocracy could help stabilise the Middle East, where the two sides have supported sectarian proxy forces that are either at daggers drawn or openly at war.
Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh’s execution of a Shi’ite cleric.
The relationship began worsening a year earlier, after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in Yemen’s war, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement had ousted a Saudi-backed government and taken over the capital Sanaa.
It is unclear whether the restoration of diplomatic relations could help bolster peace-making in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has been in tough talks with the Houthis on a permanent ceasefire.
However, the rapprochement could mean improved security for Saudi Arabia as it pursues its vast Vision 2030 project to modernise and diversify its long oil-dependent economy. The kingdom has accused Iran of arming the Houthis, who launched missiles and drones at Saudi cities and oil facilities.
In 2019, Riyadh blamed an attack on Aramco oil facilities, which knocked out half of its oil output, directly on the Islamic Republic. Iran denied those accusations, Reuters reported.
Tehran and Riyadh, according to the joint statement, underlined the importance of reviving a security pact signed in 2001, under which both sides agreed to cooperate to tackle terrorism, drug-smuggling and money-laundering, as well as a trade and technology pact from 1998.
Regional
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China, say media, officials
The top envoys for Saudi Arabia and Iran will meet in Beijing on Thursday, an Iranian official and a Saudi-owned newspaper said, as the two regional rivals work to hash out next steps of their diplomatic rapprochement amid a China-brokered deal, Reuters reported.
The meeting between Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, will be the first formal meeting between Saudi Arabia and Iran’s most senior diplomats in more than seven years.
After years of hostility that had fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end their diplomatic rift and re-open embassies in a major deal facilitated by China last month.
“The top envoys agreed to meet on Apr. 6 in Beijing as the deal was facilitated by China,” a senior Iranian official told Reuters.
Choosing China “came as an extension of Beijing’s positive role in reaching the agreement and facilitating communication between the two countries,” Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awasat newspaper cited an unidentified source in Riyadh as saying.
The resumption of the relations that was announced last month and arrangements for the exchange of ambassadors will be discussed in the meeting, it added.
Beijing’s secret role in the breakthrough between Tehran and Riyadh shook up dynamics in the Middle East, where the United States was for decades the main mediator, flexing its security and diplomatic muscles, Reuters reported.
“The era of the United States’ involvement in this region is over … The regional countries are capable of preserving security and stability in the Middle East without Washington’s interference,” another Iranian official said.
“The next steps will be discussed in the Beijing meeting, such as re-opening of the embassies and appointing ambassadors.”
Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh’s execution of a Shi’ite Muslim cleric. The kingdom subsequently asked Iranian diplomats to leave within 48 hours while it evacuated its embassy staff from Teheran, read the report.
The relationship had worsened since 2015, after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in the Yemen war, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted a Saudi-backed government and took over the capital Sanaa.
For Saudi Arabia, the deal could mean improved security. The kingdom has blamed Iran for arming the Houthis who carried out missile and drone attacks on its cities and oil facilities, Reuters reported.
In 2019, Riyadh blamed a massive attack on Aramco oil facilities, which knocked out half of its oil output, directly on the Islamic Republic.
Tehran denied those allegations.
Balkh
Six Daesh members killed in Balkh
Balkh provincial police officials said Tuesday that six members of Daesh were killed in a clash with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces on Monday night.
Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman of the Balkh Police Command, said that the clash started at about 9pm on Monday night in Nahri Shahi district and continued for about an hour.
Waziri added that the clash ended with the death of six members of the Daesh group. He said there were no casualties among the IEA forces.
This comes after recent operations against Daesh in the province.
This is the third operation of the Islamic Emirate against Daesh in Balkh province in the last two weeks.
The Islamic Emirate said last week that three prominent Daesh members, including the deputy leader of the group in Afghanistan, were killed in the province in an operation.
