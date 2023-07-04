Latest News
Pakistan PM calls on international community to ‘meaningfully engage’ with IEA
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on the international community to “meaningfully engage” with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take the next steps.
Speaking at a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Sharif said the international community finds itself at a standstill on Afghanistan and that critical support needed by Kabul to prevent a humanitarian crisis has been withheld.
“The achievement of lasting peace and security in the region is both a common concern as well as a responsibility of all honourable SCO leaders. Stability in Afghanistan is critical for achieving this common objective. The international community currently finds itself in a standstill with Afghanistan,” Sharif said.
“The cascade of unmet expectations has meant that critical support needed by Afghanistan to ward off a grave humanitarian crisis, prevent an economic meltdown and to combat terrorism has been withheld. This policy needs an urgent reset. The international community should meaningfully engage with the interim Afghan government to take the next steps,” he added.
Sharif noted that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will bring dividends to Afghans and unlock the true economic potential of the SCO region and contribute to global peace, security and progress. He stated that the SCO Afghanistan contact group has an important part to play in providing a platform for practical cooperation.
“Similarly, the interim Afghan government must also take concrete measures to ensure its soil is not used for terrorism by any entity. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan will not only bring economic dividends to the Afghan people but would also unlock the true economic potential of the SCO region as well as contribute to global peace security and progress. The SCO Afghanistan contact group has an important role to play in providing a platform for practical cooperation,” Sharif said.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Afghan soil should not be allowed to be used to destabilise its neighborhoods. He also extorted the member states to work for the welfare of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian aid to the nation.
First group of Afghan pilgrims returns from Hajj
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said on Tuesday that the first flight carrying 346 Afghan pilgrims has landed in Kabul, and that Afghan pilgrims still in Saudi Arabia will return home over the next few days.
“We finished the Hajj rituals in a good way, all the pilgrims are healthy and performed their rituals correctly,” said a teacher who accompanied the Afghan pilgrims.
Meanwhile, Afghan pilgrims who performed Hajj rituals said after arriving home that their journey had been well planned and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) had taken good care of everything.
“We are very grateful to the Islamic Emirate for really serving the Afghan pilgrims and taking care of all the affairs of the pilgrims,” said one of the pilgrims.
“We are happy with the Islamic Emirate for providing us with a good environment. We performed our Hajj ceremony in a good way and very happily,” said another pilgrim.
However, among the 30,000 pilgrims, a large number of government officials also participated in the Hajj ceremony this year.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the government officials used the government’s Hajj quota and not the people’s share.
Last year, 12,000 people from Afghanistan participated in Hajj rituals, but this year, 30,000 people traveled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj ceremony, and it is hoped that Afghanistan’s quota will increase in the coming years.
Five-year-old Afghan child assaulted in Pakistan’s Kohat
A five-year-old Afghan child was assaulted on Monday in Kohat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a Pakistani newspaper reported.
Zulfiqar, father of the victim, Samiullah, reported to the police that his son came home crying and complaining that a man he could identify took him to fields and abused him, Dawn reported.
Later, an operation was conducted in which the culprit, Naveed Khan of Mohmand tribal district, was arrested. He was currently residing in the area.
“The victim and the accused were taken to the KDA Teaching Hospital for medical examination, and the tests confirmed the child was assaulted,” DSP Yousuf Jan told Dawn.
He said the accused was booked under the Child Protection Act.
Muttaqi meets Chinese ambassador to Kabul
Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu met on Monday with Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting minister of foreign ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the ministry’s spokesman tweeted.
The meeting focused on political and economic issues, stressing the need for enhanced relations between relevant departments, and on expediting political and economic issues, Balkhi added.
China has over the years made significant contributions towards the development of Afghanistan in the areas of education, health, construction and women empowerment and since the return to power of the Islamic Emirate, China has continued to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.
