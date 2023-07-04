Pakistan PM calls on international community to ‘meaningfully engage’ with IEA

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2023)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on the international community to “meaningfully engage” with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take the next steps.

Speaking at a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Sharif said the international community finds itself at a standstill on Afghanistan and that critical support needed by Kabul to prevent a humanitarian crisis has been withheld.

“The achievement of lasting peace and security in the region is both a common concern as well as a responsibility of all honourable SCO leaders. Stability in Afghanistan is critical for achieving this common objective. The international community currently finds itself in a standstill with Afghanistan,” Sharif said.

“The cascade of unmet expectations has meant that critical support needed by Afghanistan to ward off a grave humanitarian crisis, prevent an economic meltdown and to combat terrorism has been withheld. This policy needs an urgent reset. The international community should meaningfully engage with the interim Afghan government to take the next steps,” he added.

Sharif noted that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will bring dividends to Afghans and unlock the true economic potential of the SCO region and contribute to global peace, security and progress. He stated that the SCO Afghanistan contact group has an important part to play in providing a platform for practical cooperation.

“Similarly, the interim Afghan government must also take concrete measures to ensure its soil is not used for terrorism by any entity. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan will not only bring economic dividends to the Afghan people but would also unlock the true economic potential of the SCO region as well as contribute to global peace security and progress. The SCO Afghanistan contact group has an important role to play in providing a platform for practical cooperation,” Sharif said.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Afghan soil should not be allowed to be used to destabilise its neighborhoods. He also extorted the member states to work for the welfare of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian aid to the nation.