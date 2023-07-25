Latest News
Pakistan releases 36 Afghans from Sindh prison
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) ministry of foreign affairs said early Tuesday that 36 Afghans being held in Sindh Jail in Pakistan have been released.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, the freed detainees were returned to Afghanistan at the expense of the IEA government.
So far, 2,472 Afghan detainees have been freed from Pakistan prisoners since the IEA embarked on talks to secure their release. Most detainees are refugees being held for not having the correct documents.
Latest News
US, Qatar and Pakistan foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his Qatari and Pakistani counterparts Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, among other issues discussed were the developments of the war in Ukraine and the Iran nuclear deal.
Blinken also on Monday had a phone conversation with Zardari. He tweeted that America supports a constructive, democratic and successful partnership with Pakistan.
He added: “We had a good call with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss our support for improving Pakistan’s economy and our common regional concerns, including Afghanistan.”
Latest News
Shakh Qand irrigation canal inaugurated in Logar
The Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) says the Shakh Qand irrigation canal construction project in Afghanistan’s Logar province worth more than $46,000 was inaugurated on Monday.
According to MoEW, the Shakh Qand canal project was inaugurated in Safid Sang Nawabad village of Logar’s Mohammad Agha district.
Dozens of local officials attended the opening ceremony, including Mohammad Ismail Akhundzadah, head of Logar sub-river basin department.
The 1,200-meter-long project is being implemented with the financial support of Peace Root Institute, under the supervision of Logar sub-river assessment office and the department of agriculture and livestock. Once completed, 465 acres of agricultural land will be irrigated and water waste will be avoided.
Latest News
Death toll in Afghanistan’s flash floods climbs to 38
The State Ministry for Disaster Management says the death toll in the recent flash floods across central and eastern parts of the country has increased to 38.
In addition, 57 people have been injured in the floods and at least two people are still missing.
According to the ministry, floods affected residents of eight provinces. Officials also said the casualty toll could rise.
More than 900 houses were either partially or completely destroyed in the floods, said Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the ministry.
According to reports, Maidan Wardak was hit the hardest by the floods. the recent floods have caused most of the casualties and damages to the residents of Maidan Wardak province. Other provinces also affected were Kabul, Khost, Paktia, Kunar, Nuristan, Ghazni, and Nangarhar.
Many of the affected families meanwhile say they have not received any assistance so far from the government.
In the meantime, the Islamic Emirate has pointed out that they will use all available facilities to deal with victims’ problems.
Afghanistan’s meteorological department meanwhile has warned of heavy rain and flash floods across 17 central and eastern provinces on Monday and Tuesday.
The affected provinces are Bamiyan, Ghor, Daikundi, Logar, Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Kabul, Parwan, Kunar, Ghazni, Kapisa, and Zabul. The weather service estimates as much as 40 mm of rain can be expected in some areas.
US, Qatar and Pakistan foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
Shakh Qand irrigation canal inaugurated in Logar
Meta, Microsoft, hundreds more own trademarks to new Twitter name
Pakistan releases 36 Afghans from Sindh prison
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
OIC to convene meeting over desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
ICC agrees to Pakistan’s demand on World Cup warm-up matches
Tahawol: Uzbekistan holding international meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Start of Government Accountability Program discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to allow women to return to work discussed
Saar: Impact on women’s work restrictions on Afghan economy discussed
Tahawol: IEA refutes Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU announces 7.6 million euros in aid to Afghans
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Explainer: How El Nino is helping drive heatwaves and extreme weather
-
Latest News4 days ago
Audit fails to win U.S. backing for release of Afghan central-bank funds
-
Latest News5 days ago
Efforts underway to develop economic ties between Kabul and Islamabad: TDAP
-
Regional4 days ago
A day after landslide likely trapped more than 100, Indian rescuers look for survivors
-
Business4 days ago
Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region including Pakistan
-
Health3 days ago
WHO warns of dengue risk as global warming pushes cases near historic highs
-
Business4 days ago
Finance Ministry revives 12 state-owned companies