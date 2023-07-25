Shakh Qand irrigation canal inaugurated in Logar

(Last Updated On: July 25, 2023)

The Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) says the Shakh Qand irrigation canal construction project in Afghanistan’s Logar province worth more than $46,000 was inaugurated on Monday.

According to MoEW, the Shakh Qand canal project was inaugurated in Safid Sang Nawabad village of Logar’s Mohammad Agha district.

Dozens of local officials attended the opening ceremony, including Mohammad Ismail Akhundzadah, head of Logar sub-river basin department.

The 1,200-meter-long project is being implemented with the financial support of Peace Root Institute, under the supervision of Logar sub-river assessment office and the department of agriculture and livestock. Once completed, 465 acres of agricultural land will be irrigated and water waste will be avoided.