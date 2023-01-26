Latest News
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to practical engagement with Afghanistan
Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said Islamabad and Moscow have reaffirmed their commitment to continuing practical engagement with the Afghan authorities to ensure stability and peace in the country.
According to a statement issued Thursday, the two sides also expressed their commitment to joint efforts to solve issues related to regional security.
The statement came after a meeting between Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday.
Underscoring that a peaceful neighborhood remained a strategic imperative for Pakistan, Khar stressed that Afghanistan, with its location as a bridge between Central Asia and South Asia, is central to achieving the full potential of socio-economic development and regional connectivity, Xinhua reported.
The minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with other regional countries to achieve the goals.
He urged the international community to extend assistance and support in order to address urgent humanitarian needs and to provide a sustainable pathway for Afghanistan’s prosperity and development.
Deputy UN chief says IEA only concerned about ‘recognition’
The UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who has just wrapped up a two week trip to Afghanistan and the region, told reporters in New York on Wednesday that she had tried to get the voices of Afghan women heard at all her meetings with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.
According to her, the Islamic Emirate’s only emphasis was on their government being recognized globally and having a representative in the United Nations.
“I know we have to be very careful about recognition based on our criteria, because the road is very narrow and slippery and if you don’t get things right, it will cause a slide,” Mohammed said adding “how can we have the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) in the international community and have them comply with the standards through bargaining?”
According to her, she met with the officials of the Islamic Emirate in Kabul and Kandahar, and in Herat Province she met with a number of women who had lost their jobs as a result of the restrictions of the Islamic Emirate.
She said 30% of the workforce in Afghanistan are women, and non-governmental institutions do not replace women employees with men.
Mohammad said the IEA stated that they “want to keep women away from western culture”.
“They continued to strengthen their beliefs and tried to teach me what human standards are? My answer was that I reminded them that the standards of human rights include eliminating discrimination and that what they are doing is discrimination against every woman and girl,” she said.
She also stated that problems for women and girls were increasing daily in Afghanistan and that essentially she is not sure when the Islamic Emirate will change its strict measures.
But she stressed that the countries around the world, especially Muslim countries, should work to encourage the Islamic Emirate to accept the demands of the international community.
She also stated that two regional delegations, including representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will visit Afghanistan in mid-March to discuss the right of women to education and work with the authorities of the Islamic Emirate.
314 Afghan prisoners released from Saudi prisons
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirmed 314 Afghan citizens have been released from prisons in Saudi Arabia.
According to a post on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Twitter page on Wednesday night, the release of Afghan prisoners comes after concerted efforts were made by the Afghan Consulate General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The foreign ministry said the 314 Afghan citizens had been imprisoned in Asir, Jizan, Al-Baha, Abha, Taif, Madinah, Qunfada, Shamisi, Tabuk and Hada prisons.
IEA building strong Islamic army: COAS
The Chief of Army Staff Fasihuddin Fitrat of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Tuesday efforts are ongoing to build a regular and strong Islamic army.
During the graduation ceremony of forces from a training program, Fitrat said that the IEA has focused on building an army that is armed with the weapon of faith and belief, because the forces of the Islamic Emirate achieved victory against the invaders with this weapon.
He also asked the graduates to be committed to serving the people and the country with sincerity.
“The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate is committed to its promise of creating a strong and orderly army. There have been efforts in this regard and efforts are ongoing. The Islamic Emirate has always tried to build an army that is armed with the weapons of faith and belief. The forces of the Islamic Emirate won against the world’s superpower because they were armed with the power of faith,” Fitrat said.
He also said that the obedience of the forces to their leader has been a secret of the victory of the Islamic Emirate against the superpower of the world. “In order to keep the Islamic system stable, we must continue to obey,” Fitrat added.
The training program of the Ministry of National Defense’s Directorate of Communications took three months and 35 people participated in it.
