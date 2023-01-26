Latest News
Top U.N. officials seek to ‘water down’ bans on women in Afghanistan
The United Nations is pushing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) administration for more exemptions to its ban on most female aid workers, top U.N. officials said on Wednesday, while also expressing concern that foreign women working for international organizations and embassies could next be targeted.
Speaking to Reuters during a visit to Kabul, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said that his message during meetings with Taliban officials had been: “If you can’t help us rescind the ban, give us the exemptions to allow women to operate.”
Last month, the IEA – who seized power in August 2021 – banned most female aid workers and stopped women from attending university after stopping girls from attending high school in March. Griffiths traveled to Afghanistan after a visit last week by U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.
Griffiths said some exemptions to the female aid worker ban had been granted in health and education and that there were indications there could be a possible exemption in agriculture. But he said much more was needed, with nutrition and water and sanitation services a priority to prevent severe illnesses and malnutrition during a severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
“We have not seen the history of the Taliban (IEA) reversing any edict. What we have seen is exemptions that, hopefully, if we keep pushing them, they will water down those edicts to a point where we will get women and girls back into school and into the workplace,” Mohammed told reporters in New York on Wednesday.
Griffiths told Reuters that, following his recent discussions with the IEA, he was hopeful they would create a set of written guidelines to allow aid groups to operate with female staff in more areas with certainty in coming weeks.
“The next few weeks are absolutely crucial to see if the humanitarian community … can stay and deliver,” he said, while cautioning: “I don’t want to speculate as to whether we’re going to come out of this in the right place.”
The IEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans over guidelines.
During her visit last week, Mohammed met with the Shura – the leadership council that issues the bans – in the southern Taliban heartland of Kandahar. She said there is a concern that they may next prohibit “international women from international organizations and embassies.”
“It hasn’t happened so far,” said Mohammed, adding that they had been expecting a possible announcement all month. “I don’t say that it won’t, but clearly the pressure that we’re putting on has stopped that rollback as quickly.”
Griffiths said the United Nations would continue operating in Afghanistan wherever it could, but there was a concern that international donors might not want to commit to the huge financial cost of aid at around $4.6 billion a year.
“I lose sleep about this, I really do,” Griffiths said, adding that he would meet with donors in coming weeks to make the case for why Afghanistan needed help during an intense humanitarian crisis in which 28 million people were in need of aid, including 6 million on the brink of famine.
UN body condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
The Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, has condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden.
Alakbarov called this action disgusting and said that it is not the same as freedom of expression and respecting each other is necessary to promote a peaceful atmosphere.
The High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos on Tuesday also condemned the act of burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden last Saturday by the leader of a right-wing (hard line) party.
In a statement, the UNAOC Representative stressed the importance of preserving freedom of expression as a basic human right, but he also stressed that burning the Holy Quran amounts to “expressing hatred of Muslims.”
“It is an offensive and insulting act to followers of Islam, and it should not be confused with freedom of expression.”
Moratinos stressed that the exercise of freedom of expression carries with it duties and responsibilities.
He expressed deep concern about the high number of cases of discrimination, intolerance and violence in general, regardless of the actors, especially those directed against followers of many religions and societies around the world, “including cases driven by Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianophobia and prejudices against people of color, other religions or beliefs.”
Moratinos affirmed that “mutual respect is necessary to build and promote just, inclusive, and peaceful societies rooted in human rights and dignity for all.”
He referred to the United Nations Action Plan for the Protection of Religious Places, led by the UNAOC, which provides a framework and a number of recommendations, including the promotion of religious pluralism, dialogue between followers of religions and cultures, and mutual respect and understanding.
Meanwhile, the people of Afghanistan have also protested in response to this issue and in a protest movement they say that Muslims should unite against such acts. “We call on the countries to bring such people to justice and punish them,” said Sayed Mohammad, a protestor in Zabul province.
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to practical engagement with Afghanistan
Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said Islamabad and Moscow have reaffirmed their commitment to continuing practical engagement with the Afghan authorities to ensure stability and peace in the country.
According to a statement issued Thursday, the two sides also expressed their commitment to joint efforts to solve issues related to regional security.
The statement came after a meeting between Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday.
Underscoring that a peaceful neighborhood remained a strategic imperative for Pakistan, Khar stressed that Afghanistan, with its location as a bridge between Central Asia and South Asia, is central to achieving the full potential of socio-economic development and regional connectivity, Xinhua reported.
The minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with other regional countries to achieve the goals.
He urged the international community to extend assistance and support in order to address urgent humanitarian needs and to provide a sustainable pathway for Afghanistan’s prosperity and development.
Deputy UN chief says IEA only concerned about ‘recognition’
The UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who has just wrapped up a two week trip to Afghanistan and the region, told reporters in New York on Wednesday that she had tried to get the voices of Afghan women heard at all her meetings with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.
According to her, the Islamic Emirate’s only emphasis was on their government being recognized globally and having a representative in the United Nations.
“I know we have to be very careful about recognition based on our criteria, because the road is very narrow and slippery and if you don’t get things right, it will cause a slide,” Mohammed said adding “how can we have the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) in the international community and have them comply with the standards through bargaining?”
According to her, she met with the officials of the Islamic Emirate in Kabul and Kandahar, and in Herat Province she met with a number of women who had lost their jobs as a result of the restrictions of the Islamic Emirate.
She said 30% of the workforce in Afghanistan are women, and non-governmental institutions do not replace women employees with men.
Mohammad said the IEA stated that they “want to keep women away from western culture”.
“They continued to strengthen their beliefs and tried to teach me what human standards are? My answer was that I reminded them that the standards of human rights include eliminating discrimination and that what they are doing is discrimination against every woman and girl,” she said.
She also stated that problems for women and girls were increasing daily in Afghanistan and that essentially she is not sure when the Islamic Emirate will change its strict measures.
But she stressed that the countries around the world, especially Muslim countries, should work to encourage the Islamic Emirate to accept the demands of the international community.
She also stated that two regional delegations, including representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will visit Afghanistan in mid-March to discuss the right of women to education and work with the authorities of the Islamic Emirate.
