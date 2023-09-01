Latest News
Pakistan should seek its enemy on its own soil, says Fitrat
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Chief of Army Staff Qari Fasihudin Fitrat says Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) does not exist in Afghanistan and that Islamabad should seek its enemy on its own territory.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with ArianaNews, Fitrat said those who intend to question the commitments of IEA and resort to force, the acting government would take “reciprocal action”.
“With various excuses, those who intend to question the commitments of the Islamic Emirate again and resort to force, what is our action and our response?” he asked, adding “We proved this to the world and the world knows.”
In the meantime, Fitrat emphasized that outsiders exaggerate the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan, while this phenomenon does not have a front in the country and is always suppressed.
In response to the concern of the countries over Afghan soil, especially the neighbors, he said that security is currently ensured in Afghanistan, and the IEA has proven this in practice in the last two years.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff has also pointed out that the defense ministry plans to increase the number of the Islamic Army from 150,000 to more than 180,000 in this solar year.
Badakhshan sees tourist numbers spike
Thousands of tourists, including locals and foreigners, visit Badakhshan’s attractions monthly amid improved security in the remote northeastern Afghan province.
Pleasant nature and presence of snow leopards and other rare wild animals continue to attract tourists especially in the Pamir mountains.
Tourists are happy about their safety and say that they visit the border districts for recreation and sightseeing and enjoy the beautiful nature and pleasant weather.
Wakhan district of Badakhshan is famous for its high altitude and is known as the “Roof of the World.” It has mild weather in summer, natural landscapes, wild animals and historical sites. It is the second national park of Afghanistan after Band-e-Amir in Bamyan province.
Local officials in the border district of Ishkashim say that security measures, necessary facilities, protecting wildlife and the existence of water springs in the border districts have attracted the attention of foreign tourists.
According to officials, last month, 41 foreign tourists and thousands of domestic tourists visited Pamir by crossing Ishkashim district.
Tourists also describe the security situation of the border districts as good following the establishment of the Islamic Emirate and say that the natural scenery and weather of the districts are exceptional in the world.
Wakhan district shares nearly 500 km border with Tajikistan, Pakistan and China.
Turkish envoy’s mission in Afghanistan concludes
The Turkish Ambassador to Afghanistan, Cihad Erginay, has concluded his mission in Afghanistan after serving for several years. Erginay has been involved in various diplomatic efforts and initiatives during his tenure to strengthen the bilateral ties between Turkey and Afghanistan.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister, met with Erginay in Kabul, and wished him success in his future missions.
ARG wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that during this meeting, the Turkish ambassador expressed his satisfaction with his mission in Afghanistan and said that he is happy with the work in Afghanistan for the past two and a half years and that Turkey’s priority has always been the prosperity and happiness of the Afghan people, and that is why in the past and now he has cooperated with Afghanistan in various fields.
Expressing hope for the increase in trade between Afghanistan and Turkey in the future, the Turkish ambassador added that the trade and economic relations between the two countries have reached 300 million dollars annually.
Emphasizing the increase of Turkey’s cooperation with Afghanistan, Erginay noted that he has always encouraged Turkish businessmen and investors to invest in this country.
Meanwhile Mr. Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister, while wishing the Turkish ambassador success in his future missions, said that the Islamic Emirate wants to expand relations with Turkey in the political, economic, commercial and educational fields.
He also called for ease in issuing Turkish visas to Afghans, adding that the Islamic Emirate supports investors from Turkey in various sectors in Afghanistan.
During his time as the Turkish Ambassador, Erginay played a vital role in promoting peace, stability, and development in Afghanistan. He actively participated in diplomatic negotiations and facilitated high-level dialogue between the Afghan government and key stakeholders.
Joe Biden marks 2nd anniversary of American troop withdrawal
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, the second anniversary of the complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, that he has called on Congress to enact the Afghan Adjustment Act.
The legislation would give Afghan migrants who evacuated to the US, after the collapse of the former government, a chance to seek permanent residency in the country.
In a press statement issued by the White House, Biden said thousands of people from Afghanistan who sought refuge in the US after the collapse of the former government were now “making vast contributions across our nation.”
“And, just as they stood with us, I remain committed to standing with them—including urging Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act so we can provide a pathway to permanent legal status for our Afghan friends and neighbors,” he added.
Biden noted that the US has welcomed more than 117,000 people from Afghanistan since the withdrawal in August 2021.
In addition, he acknowledged the American service members killed and wounded in the war. In total, 2,461 US service members died and 20,744 others were wounded in action between 2001 and 2021.
