Pakistan should seek its enemy on its own soil, says Fitrat

(Last Updated On: September 1, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Chief of Army Staff Qari Fasihudin Fitrat says Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) does not exist in Afghanistan and that Islamabad should seek its enemy on its own territory.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ArianaNews, Fitrat said those who intend to question the commitments of IEA and resort to force, the acting government would take “reciprocal action”.

“With various excuses, those who intend to question the commitments of the Islamic Emirate again and resort to force, what is our action and our response?” he asked, adding “We proved this to the world and the world knows.”

In the meantime, Fitrat emphasized that outsiders exaggerate the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan, while this phenomenon does not have a front in the country and is always suppressed.

In response to the concern of the countries over Afghan soil, especially the neighbors, he said that security is currently ensured in Afghanistan, and the IEA has proven this in practice in the last two years.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff has also pointed out that the defense ministry plans to increase the number of the Islamic Army from 150,000 to more than 180,000 in this solar year.