Turkish envoy’s mission in Afghanistan concludes

(Last Updated On: September 1, 2023)

The Turkish Ambassador to Afghanistan, Cihad Erginay, has concluded his mission in Afghanistan after serving for several years. Erginay has been involved in various diplomatic efforts and initiatives during his tenure to strengthen the bilateral ties between Turkey and Afghanistan.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister, met with Erginay in Kabul, and wished him success in his future missions.

ARG wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that during this meeting, the Turkish ambassador expressed his satisfaction with his mission in Afghanistan and said that he is happy with the work in Afghanistan for the past two and a half years and that Turkey’s priority has always been the prosperity and happiness of the Afghan people, and that is why in the past and now he has cooperated with Afghanistan in various fields.

Expressing hope for the increase in trade between Afghanistan and Turkey in the future, the Turkish ambassador added that the trade and economic relations between the two countries have reached 300 million dollars annually.

Emphasizing the increase of Turkey’s cooperation with Afghanistan, Erginay noted that he has always encouraged Turkish businessmen and investors to invest in this country.

Meanwhile Mr. Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister, while wishing the Turkish ambassador success in his future missions, said that the Islamic Emirate wants to expand relations with Turkey in the political, economic, commercial and educational fields.

He also called for ease in issuing Turkish visas to Afghans, adding that the Islamic Emirate supports investors from Turkey in various sectors in Afghanistan.

During his time as the Turkish Ambassador, Erginay played a vital role in promoting peace, stability, and development in Afghanistan. He actively participated in diplomatic negotiations and facilitated high-level dialogue between the Afghan government and key stakeholders.