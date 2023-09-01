Latest News
Turkish envoy’s mission in Afghanistan concludes
The Turkish Ambassador to Afghanistan, Cihad Erginay, has concluded his mission in Afghanistan after serving for several years. Erginay has been involved in various diplomatic efforts and initiatives during his tenure to strengthen the bilateral ties between Turkey and Afghanistan.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister, met with Erginay in Kabul, and wished him success in his future missions.
ARG wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that during this meeting, the Turkish ambassador expressed his satisfaction with his mission in Afghanistan and said that he is happy with the work in Afghanistan for the past two and a half years and that Turkey’s priority has always been the prosperity and happiness of the Afghan people, and that is why in the past and now he has cooperated with Afghanistan in various fields.
Expressing hope for the increase in trade between Afghanistan and Turkey in the future, the Turkish ambassador added that the trade and economic relations between the two countries have reached 300 million dollars annually.
Emphasizing the increase of Turkey’s cooperation with Afghanistan, Erginay noted that he has always encouraged Turkish businessmen and investors to invest in this country.
Meanwhile Mr. Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy of the Prime Minister, while wishing the Turkish ambassador success in his future missions, said that the Islamic Emirate wants to expand relations with Turkey in the political, economic, commercial and educational fields.
He also called for ease in issuing Turkish visas to Afghans, adding that the Islamic Emirate supports investors from Turkey in various sectors in Afghanistan.
During his time as the Turkish Ambassador, Erginay played a vital role in promoting peace, stability, and development in Afghanistan. He actively participated in diplomatic negotiations and facilitated high-level dialogue between the Afghan government and key stakeholders.
Latest News
Joe Biden marks 2nd anniversary of American troop withdrawal
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, the second anniversary of the complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, that he has called on Congress to enact the Afghan Adjustment Act.
The legislation would give Afghan migrants who evacuated to the US, after the collapse of the former government, a chance to seek permanent residency in the country.
In a press statement issued by the White House, Biden said thousands of people from Afghanistan who sought refuge in the US after the collapse of the former government were now “making vast contributions across our nation.”
“And, just as they stood with us, I remain committed to standing with them—including urging Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act so we can provide a pathway to permanent legal status for our Afghan friends and neighbors,” he added.
Biden noted that the US has welcomed more than 117,000 people from Afghanistan since the withdrawal in August 2021.
In addition, he acknowledged the American service members killed and wounded in the war. In total, 2,461 US service members died and 20,744 others were wounded in action between 2001 and 2021.
Latest News
US has not fulfilled Doha Agreement obligations: Mujahid
Two years after the withdrawal of American and NATO forces from Afghanistan, the acting government’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the US has not fulfilled its obligations as per the Doha Agreement.
Speaking in an interview with ArianaNews, on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, Mujahid said the US had promised to remove the names of IEA leaders from the black list, lift sanctions and have a good political interaction with the new government.
He said the US has not only failed to meet its obligations, but is also spreading false propaganda against the IEA.
According to Mujahid, the US has challenged the government’s economic plans and prevented the world from recognizing the acting government. He also said the US is carrying out destructive activities against the regime.
“The American side had commitments that unfortunately they did not fulfill, on the contrary, they tried to stop the progress of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” he said.
According to him, the removal of IEA leaders’ names from the black list and travel restrictions are among the articles that have not been implemented according to the Doha Agreement.
Simultaneously, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai on this occasion also stated the withdrawal of American and NATO forces from Afghanistan was a historical event and said the victory against the US is considered a great honor to Afghans.
Stanikzai said that it is a great historical honor among Afghans that they defeated three superpowers of the world so far. This was in relation to defeating British forces in wars, the last one being in 1919 and defeating the Soviet Union in 1991. The third one being the “defeat” of the US in August 2021.
Latest News
Contracts worth over $6.5 billion signed to kick-start mining sector
Contracts worth $6.557 billion for seven large-scale mines were signed on Thursday, August 31, between the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum and various companies.
These contracts were signed in the presence of the Islamic Emirate of Afghansitan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund.
The contracts involved four sections of the major iron ore mine in Ghorian district in Herat Province.
The company that secured the contract for the first section was Watan Darakhshan Company and its subsidiary Azaran Industrial Structures Company.
Sahil Middle East Mining & Logistics Company and its Afghan and Turkish partners, Dara-e-Noor and Epcol respectively, were awarded the contract for the second section.
Shamsh, an Afghan company, along with British companies GBM and AD Resources, were awarded the contract for the third block.
The fourth contract went to Bakhtar Steel Company and its Iranian partners Ahya Sepahan and Parsian.
In addition, the contract for one section of the lead and zinc mine in Tulak district of Ghor province was awarded to Afghan Invest Company.
The contract to excavate gold from the Samti mine in Chah Ab district of Takhar province was awarded to the China-Afghanistan Company with Zarawar Afghanistan Private Company being the shareholder; and a contract for the second Mes Aynak mine in Logar province was awarded to Turia Private Company.
A total of $6.557 billion will be invested in these seven projects, which will collectively create thousands of jobs.
This comes just days after the acting minister of mines and petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar met with Wang Jiarui, the general director of China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC), which has the contract to mine copper at Mes Aynak.
Delawar and Wang discussed operational details as well as issues around the archaeological site, which still contains buried artifacts.
Delawar said at the meeting that the Aynak copper mine project was a key priority for the IEA and that their main goal is to get the mining sector up and running.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to putting this project into operation as soon as possible, so that its practical work begins and job opportunities are created for the people,” he said.
