Regional
Pakistan to hand over Karachi port to UAE as it raises emergency funds
Pakistan has formed a negotiation committee to finalize a deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to hand over its Karachi port terminals in a bid to raise emergency funds.
The country’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Intergovernmental Commercial Transactions on Monday where it was decided that a committee was needed to negotiate a commercial agreement between the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and the UAE government, The Express Tribune reported.
The negotiation committee has also been permitted to finalize a draft operation, maintenance, investment, and development agreement under the government-to-government arrangements with a nominated agency of the UAE for handing over the Karachi port terminals.
Last year, the coalition government enacted the Intergovernmental Commercial Transactions Act, aimed at selling state assets on a fast-track basis to raise funds.
The country is in dire need of additional money after its deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lapsed.
Initially, the UAE had refused to provide loans to Pakistan and urged it to sell stakes. However, it later committed $1 billion, which is still undisbursed, the Tribune reported.
The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of this month.
Regional
Saudi’s new airline Riyadh Air debuts livery at Paris air show
Saudi Arabian start-up Riyadh Air has displayed its livery for the first time in public at this week’s Paris air show.
Presented on a static display, on a Boeing 787-9, this was the first glimpse of the Saudi government’s newest airline which will take to the skies in 2025.
Saudi unveiled Riyadh Air in March and said it aims to serve more than 100 destinations by 2030 – rivaling other Middle East giants including Emirates and Qatar.
The airline has already placed a commitment for up to 72 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
Alongside its 787 commitment, the airline is also working on a major narrowbody aircraft order which Riyadh Air chief executive Tony Douglas said will be finalized in the not too distant future.
It has been speculated the order could be announced either at this week’s show or the Dubai air show in November.
Emirates, Qatar and recently Turkish airlines are now leading in the movement of passengers who intend to travel between Asia, Europe, Africa and North America, and their home airports are more than connecting flights with beaches, amusement parks, first-class shops and luxury hotels. The countries also offer the possibility of Easy Access to flight gates and have become tourist destinations.
Saudi Arabia has its existing Saudi Airlines but with Riyadh Airlines it hopes to increase revenue substantially.
Riyadh Airlines is not expected to replace Saudi Airlines in any way but will continue to focus on transporting Hajj pilgrims.
The new airline will be based out of King Salman International Airport which will reportedly be able to handle 120 million passengers a year by 2030 – 30% more than the current capacity of Dubai airport.
Nangarhar
Nangarhar elders urge IEA to reopen girls’ schools
A number of tribal elders in Nangarhar province on Sunday urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reopen schools for girls above the 6th grade and said that girls should not be deprived of education and must be allowed to go to school and acquire knowledge.
Attending a graduation ceremony for 12th grade students in Behsod district, Nangarhar education officials also expressed hope that schools above the 6th grade will be opened for girls in the near future.
The students, at the ceremony, meanwhile called for the timely distribution of textbooks in schools, the reopening of schools for girls above the 6th grade, and the provision of scholarships.
Some teachers and ethnic elders also asked the Islamic Emirate to open the doors of schools to girls and provide education for girls within the Islamic framework.
On the other hand, officials of the Nangarhar Provincial Education Department said attention is being paid to providing quality of education. They also said they hope schools will reopen for high school girls in the near future.
Schools for teenage girls have been closed for almost two years.
Regional
Greece boat disaster: A Pakistani father’s anguish over his missing son
Shahid Mehmood, a retired Pakistani civil servant, tried his best to persuade his son not to make the trip to Europe in search of a better life. But 25-year-old Shehryar Sultan was determined to go.
Now, the father fears his son was among those lost in a disastrous boat capsize off Greece on Wednesday in which hundreds of people are thought to have died, among them Pakistanis. The family were praying for him to be recovered alive but by Friday evening had started to lose hope, Reuters reported.
Mehmood, 60, said a local travel agent had charged 2.2 million Pakistani rupees ($7,653) for his son’s trip, with the promise he would earn well in Europe.
“I tried to stop him; told him to forget the whole thing. But the travel agent had totally brainwashed him, telling him: ‘You will only be on the way for two to three days,'” the father said. “My son was gullible, so he went along with them.”
He did not name the agent.
Pakistan’s economy is suffering record high inflation and an economic slowdown compounded by devastating floods last year.
Mehmood said his son did not have any travel document, or an identity card or passport, but the people who organized the trip flew him off from the central city of Faisalabad.
Mehmood told Reuters his son stayed two days in Dubai, then six days in Egypt, before boarding a plane to Libya that was so crammed it had people sitting on the floor.
Sultan spent roughly four months in Tripoli before setting out to sea, living in what the father said were squalid conditions. Mehmood said he tried to get the agent to send his son home when he heard about the conditions in Libya, but nothing came of it.
He said he last heard from his son when Sultan got on a boat, which he believes was the doomed vessel.
“He sent a (text) message saying that he was sitting in a boat with around 400- 500 people. And they were expected to be at sea for five or six days,” recalled Mehmood.
On Friday, the family was able to confirm that a companion of Sultan was among the dead, said Sultan’s cousin, Adnan Iftikhar.
The death toll from Wednesday’s disaster could run to many hundreds as witness accounts suggested that between 400 and 750 people had packed the fishing boat that sank about 80 km from the southern Greek town of Pylos.
Greek authorities have said 104 survivors and 78 bodies of the dead were brought ashore in the immediate aftermath. Hopes were fading of finding any more people alive, Reuters reported.
Twelve Pakistanis were among survivors of the boat capsize, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday, but it did not have numbers for how many Pakistanis died, or their identities.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate ferry disaster in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece,” Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said in a tweet on Saturday.
Most of the people on board the capsized boat were from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan, Greek government officials have said.
“All this is very wrong. The government needs to crack down on all these types of (travel) agents,” said Mehmood. “This is cruelty. Sheer cruelty that gives heartache to parents which they will never get over all their lives.”
