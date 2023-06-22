Regional
Blast at BBQ shop in northwest China kills 31
A gas explosion at a barbecue eatery on Wednesday night in China’s northwestern Ningxia region killed 31, according to state-run Xinhua news agency, in one of the country’s deadliest restaurant blasts in recent years, Reuters reported.
The explosion at the two-storey establishment sparked discussion on Chinese social media about the safety of barbecue restaurants, which have gained new popularity this year with the lifting of zero-COVID curbs and hype among online influencers.
Seven people were still undergoing treatment for burns and cuts from broken glass after the blast, which was triggered by a leaking liquefied petroleum gas tank at the restaurant, Xinhua reported on Thursday.
The explosion prompted President Xi Jinping to order a safety overhaul across China, calling on all regions to rectify safety risks and “hidden dangers”.
“All barbecue shops in the country should be shut down and rectified,” a Chinese social media user wrote on the popular Twitter-like microblog Weibo.
“Profits should not be earned with the blood of the people.”
The restaurant in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia and a tourist hub in the region, is well-known locally with a loyal following, according to media reports. The blast happened during peak dining hours, with high school students and retirees said to be among the dead, read the report.
The explosion happened on the eve of a holiday long weekend as millions of tourists geared up to hit the road during the Dragon Boat Festival that started on Thursday.
Accidents due to gas and chemical blasts are not uncommon in China, despite years of efforts to improve safety.
According to Reuters in 2021, a gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northeastern city of Shenyang killed four and wounded 47, with the powerful blast destroying the shop’s facade and shattering the windows of nearby buildings.
“I’ve a night market on my doorstep, and every time I smell burning things, I’d look around quickly,” said a social media user named Liu Xiaoqiao, a store owner who recently installed a gas leakage alarm.
“Besides the gas canisters in my store, gas tanks line the road outside – scary. I hope everyone will stay vigilant.”
Pakistan to hand over Karachi port to UAE as it raises emergency funds
Pakistan has formed a negotiation committee to finalize a deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to hand over its Karachi port terminals in a bid to raise emergency funds.
The country’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Intergovernmental Commercial Transactions on Monday where it was decided that a committee was needed to negotiate a commercial agreement between the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and the UAE government, The Express Tribune reported.
The negotiation committee has also been permitted to finalize a draft operation, maintenance, investment, and development agreement under the government-to-government arrangements with a nominated agency of the UAE for handing over the Karachi port terminals.
Last year, the coalition government enacted the Intergovernmental Commercial Transactions Act, aimed at selling state assets on a fast-track basis to raise funds.
The country is in dire need of additional money after its deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lapsed.
Initially, the UAE had refused to provide loans to Pakistan and urged it to sell stakes. However, it later committed $1 billion, which is still undisbursed, the Tribune reported.
The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of this month.
Saudi’s new airline Riyadh Air debuts livery at Paris air show
Saudi Arabian start-up Riyadh Air has displayed its livery for the first time in public at this week’s Paris air show.
Presented on a static display, on a Boeing 787-9, this was the first glimpse of the Saudi government’s newest airline which will take to the skies in 2025.
Saudi unveiled Riyadh Air in March and said it aims to serve more than 100 destinations by 2030 – rivaling other Middle East giants including Emirates and Qatar.
The airline has already placed a commitment for up to 72 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
Alongside its 787 commitment, the airline is also working on a major narrowbody aircraft order which Riyadh Air chief executive Tony Douglas said will be finalized in the not too distant future.
It has been speculated the order could be announced either at this week’s show or the Dubai air show in November.
Emirates, Qatar and recently Turkish airlines are now leading in the movement of passengers who intend to travel between Asia, Europe, Africa and North America, and their home airports are more than connecting flights with beaches, amusement parks, first-class shops and luxury hotels. The countries also offer the possibility of Easy Access to flight gates and have become tourist destinations.
Saudi Arabia has its existing Saudi Airlines but with Riyadh Airlines it hopes to increase revenue substantially.
Riyadh Airlines is not expected to replace Saudi Airlines in any way but will continue to focus on transporting Hajj pilgrims.
The new airline will be based out of King Salman International Airport which will reportedly be able to handle 120 million passengers a year by 2030 – 30% more than the current capacity of Dubai airport.
Nangarhar elders urge IEA to reopen girls’ schools
A number of tribal elders in Nangarhar province on Sunday urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reopen schools for girls above the 6th grade and said that girls should not be deprived of education and must be allowed to go to school and acquire knowledge.
Attending a graduation ceremony for 12th grade students in Behsod district, Nangarhar education officials also expressed hope that schools above the 6th grade will be opened for girls in the near future.
The students, at the ceremony, meanwhile called for the timely distribution of textbooks in schools, the reopening of schools for girls above the 6th grade, and the provision of scholarships.
Some teachers and ethnic elders also asked the Islamic Emirate to open the doors of schools to girls and provide education for girls within the Islamic framework.
On the other hand, officials of the Nangarhar Provincial Education Department said attention is being paid to providing quality of education. They also said they hope schools will reopen for high school girls in the near future.
Schools for teenage girls have been closed for almost two years.
