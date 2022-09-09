COVID-19
Philippines ending compulsory mask wearing outdoors
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, top officials said Wednesday.
The Philippines and Myanmar are the last countries in Southeast Asia still requiring the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said, adding the change in the country’s masking policy will take effect after Marcos Jr. issues an executive order, AP reported.
A study showed the lifting of the mandatory requirement in other countries has not led to an alarming upsurge in infections when people continue to take precautions, he said.
Abalos appealed to people to keep maintaining distance and washing hands and urged the elderly and those afflicted with other illnesses to continue wearing mask outdoors.
Rosario Vergeire, a top health official, said a government body dealing with the pandemic would assess if the compulsory wearing of masks indoors could be lifted toward the end of the year in public areas, which could considerably increase the number of people who would receive their coronavirus booster shots.
The government move came after Mayor Michael Rama of central Cebu City declared the wearing of masks outdoors voluntary in a trial period ending at the end of the year.
Among the hardest hit by coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia, the Philippines imposed one of the longest lockdowns in the world, which caused its worst economic recession in decades and deepened poverty, hunger and unemployment.
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot
COVID-19 booster shots are on track to become as frequent as the annual flu shot, though high-risk people may need more than one dose per year, Biden administration officials said Tuesday.
“For a large majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said during a briefing.
Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, conveyed a similar message, saying that “in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine.”
The move could provide clarity and possibly simplicity for people who have been trying to keep track of if and when they should get a COVID-19 booster.
The most recent announcement about booster shots came last week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people 12 and older get another COVID-19 booster dose in the coming weeks.
COVID-19
China locks down 65 million as holiday travel peak looms
China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough COVID-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays.
Most of the 21 million people in the southwestern city of Chengdu are confined to their apartments or residential complexes, while in the eastern port city of Tianjin, classes have been moved online after 14 new cases were reported, all but two showing no symptoms, AP reported.
China reported a total of 1,552 new cases on Monday across the nation of 1.4 billion people, the National Health Commission reported.
Despite the relatively low number of infections, authorities have adhered to a “zero-COVID” policy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and the confining of people suspected of being in close contact with any confirmed case.
September 10-12 is China’s mid-autumn festival, the country’s second-most important holiday after the Lunar New Year.
The anti-virus measures have taken a major toll on the economy, travel and society in general, but China’s ruling Communist Party says they are necessary to prevent a wider spread of the virus, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
The fear of being caught in a lockdown or sent to a quarantine facility for even being in proximity with a person who tested positive has severely constrained people’s work, socializing and travel habits.
In Chengdu, the start of the new school term has been delayed and most residents have been confined to their residential compounds. In all, 33 cities are restricting residents to their homes or compounds, according to state media reports.
Since the outbreak began, China has placed tens of millions of people under lockdowns that have been ruthlessly applied, sometimes preventing residents from obtaining food, health care and basic necessities.
A more-than five-week closure of Shanghai, China’s largest city and key financial hub, upended the local economy, prompted protests and led to an exodus of foreign residents.
COVID-19
UK to begin rollout of new COVID-19 vaccination campaign
The U.K. will begin its autumn COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the coming weeks after authorizing booster shots made by Pfizer and Moderna that have been modified to target both the original virus and the widely circulating omicron variant.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said Saturday that it had approved the Pfizer vaccine for used in people age 12 and older after finding it was both safe and effective. The agency authorized the Moderna vaccine last month, AP reported.
The government will offer the vaccine to everyone age 50 and over, as well as front-line health care workers and other groups considered to be particularly at risk of serious illness as the National Health Service prepares for a surge in infections this winter.
“These innovative vaccines will broaden immunity and strengthen our defenses against what remains a life-threatening virus,” Health Secretary Steve Barclay said in a statement. “If eligible, please come forward for a booster jab as soon as you are contacted by the NHS.”
Previous COVID-19 vaccines targeted the initial strain, even as mutants emerged. In the new “bivalent” boosters, half of the shot targets the original vaccine and half offers protection against the newest omicron variants.
Afghan fruits trucks stop at Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing as Pakistan increases tariffs
University entrance exam to start on October 5: ministry
Afghanistan can learn to control pressure and emotions only by playing top teams regularly: Ahmadzai
Summer of ’22 brought record heat, solar power to Europe
Philippines ending compulsory mask wearing outdoors
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
Muttaqi urges China to help increase Afghan export volume
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
More flooding feared as lake in southern Pakistan swells
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN Security Council urges the world to fight international threats
-
Regional4 days ago
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Kunar province
-
COVID-195 days ago
UK to begin rollout of new COVID-19 vaccination campaign
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA calls on West to reduce pressure and begin cooperation
-
World4 days ago
10 killed, 15 injured in stabbing attacks in Canada
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC
-
Health4 days ago
Afghan minister of health in Tehran to strengthen medical ties