COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot
COVID-19 booster shots are on track to become as frequent as the annual flu shot, though high-risk people may need more than one dose per year, Biden administration officials said Tuesday.
“For a large majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said during a briefing.
Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, conveyed a similar message, saying that “in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine.”
The move could provide clarity and possibly simplicity for people who have been trying to keep track of if and when they should get a COVID-19 booster.
The most recent announcement about booster shots came last week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people 12 and older get another COVID-19 booster dose in the coming weeks.
COVID-19
China locks down 65 million as holiday travel peak looms
China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough COVID-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays.
Most of the 21 million people in the southwestern city of Chengdu are confined to their apartments or residential complexes, while in the eastern port city of Tianjin, classes have been moved online after 14 new cases were reported, all but two showing no symptoms, AP reported.
China reported a total of 1,552 new cases on Monday across the nation of 1.4 billion people, the National Health Commission reported.
Despite the relatively low number of infections, authorities have adhered to a “zero-COVID” policy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and the confining of people suspected of being in close contact with any confirmed case.
September 10-12 is China’s mid-autumn festival, the country’s second-most important holiday after the Lunar New Year.
The anti-virus measures have taken a major toll on the economy, travel and society in general, but China’s ruling Communist Party says they are necessary to prevent a wider spread of the virus, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
The fear of being caught in a lockdown or sent to a quarantine facility for even being in proximity with a person who tested positive has severely constrained people’s work, socializing and travel habits.
In Chengdu, the start of the new school term has been delayed and most residents have been confined to their residential compounds. In all, 33 cities are restricting residents to their homes or compounds, according to state media reports.
Since the outbreak began, China has placed tens of millions of people under lockdowns that have been ruthlessly applied, sometimes preventing residents from obtaining food, health care and basic necessities.
A more-than five-week closure of Shanghai, China’s largest city and key financial hub, upended the local economy, prompted protests and led to an exodus of foreign residents.
COVID-19
UK to begin rollout of new COVID-19 vaccination campaign
The U.K. will begin its autumn COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the coming weeks after authorizing booster shots made by Pfizer and Moderna that have been modified to target both the original virus and the widely circulating omicron variant.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said Saturday that it had approved the Pfizer vaccine for used in people age 12 and older after finding it was both safe and effective. The agency authorized the Moderna vaccine last month, AP reported.
The government will offer the vaccine to everyone age 50 and over, as well as front-line health care workers and other groups considered to be particularly at risk of serious illness as the National Health Service prepares for a surge in infections this winter.
“These innovative vaccines will broaden immunity and strengthen our defenses against what remains a life-threatening virus,” Health Secretary Steve Barclay said in a statement. “If eligible, please come forward for a booster jab as soon as you are contacted by the NHS.”
Previous COVID-19 vaccines targeted the initial strain, even as mutants emerged. In the new “bivalent” boosters, half of the shot targets the original vaccine and half offers protection against the newest omicron variants.
COVID-19
Shenzhen districts locked down as China battles COVID outbreaks
Most residents of the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday as mass COVID-19 testing kicked off in much of the city of 18 million people.
The lockdown, and the suspension of bus and subway services, came into effect two days after city authorities said rumours about a lockdown were based on a “misinterpretation” of the latest COVID-19 prevention and control measures, Reuters reported.
Residents in six districts that account for the majority of the city’s population will be tested twice over the weekend, helping to “minimise the impact on people’s working life,” the city government said in a statement published on Saturday on its official WeChat account.
“Internet users agreed, leaving comments that strengthening the prevention and control of the epidemic on weekends in some districts of Shenzhen is the fastest and most effective way to break the chain of virus transmission.”
Those areas in the six major districts that have been classified as “high-risk areas” will remain in lockdown for seven days, with an extension possible if more positive cases are found, according to a Reuters review of district authority announcements published between Thursday and Saturday.
Lin Hancheng, a Shenzhen public health official, told a news conference on Saturday that residents should remain at home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. He did not say how many people were affected by the restrictions.
One person from each household will be allowed out from their compound once over the two days to buy food, medicines and necessities, the six districts said.
The curbs followed state media reports on Thursday quoting city health authorities as saying announcements of new COVID-19 measures had been “misinterpreted” as meaning a lockdown, calling on residents to “work and live without worry”.
Officials reported 87 new locally transmitted COVID infections in Shenzhen for Friday, the same as a day earlier. Seven of the new cases were outside quarantine areas.
Afghans come out in support of cricket team ahead of Asia Cup match
COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot
Google to finally unveil Pixel 7 smartphones on October 6
Some girls’ high schools in eastern Afghanistan reopen
Thousands evacuated in SW China as quake toll rises to 66
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
Muttaqi urges China to help increase Afghan export volume
Former international cricket umpire Koertzen dies in car accident
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA to engage with countries in the world based on Sharia law: Naeem
-
Latest News5 days ago
It is in the interest of Afghanistan, world to broaden engagement: Pakistan ambassador
-
World4 days ago
Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches 1,265
-
Latest News4 days ago
Floods in Pakistan threaten Afghanistan’s food supply: UN
-
Latest News4 days ago
Former Kyrgyz president becomes UN envoy for Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Gunmen kidnap dozens attending prayers at Nigeria mosque
-
World3 days ago
Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at rally
-
Latest News4 days ago
Herat mosque bombing sparks widespread condemnation