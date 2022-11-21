Potzel to discuss region’s cooperation with Afghanistan during Dushanbe visit

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2022)

Markus Potzel, Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is in Tajikistan to discuss options to strengthen cooperation between regional countries and Afghanistan.

In a tweet on Sunday, UNAMA said the deputy head had arrived in Dushanbe for meetings with officials from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan where he will “discuss options to help strengthen regional cooperation with Afghanistan and its people.”

The representatives of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan meanwhile were present at the Moscow format last Wednesday and agreed that coordination and regional efforts for dialogue between Afghans and efforts to secure stability of the region should be intensified.

On the other hand, Iran’s special representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, has said that Tehran intends to establish a security committee with Afghan authorities to prevent the threat of terrorism.

It is believed that training of troops, exchange of information and provision of equipment to Afghanistan will be among the responsibilities of this security committee.

“The responsibility of maintaining security and borders of Afghanistan with neighboring countries rests with the leadership of Afghanistan. Terrorism knows no borders, and the lack of security and instability in Afghanistan affects neighboring countries and the entire region,” said Qomi.

“Looking for ways to help Afghanistan within the framework of this regional initiative will not mean interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has not yet commented on the formation of such a committee but has in the past welcomed any international action and initiative that will maintain the security and stability of the region.

“All problems can be solved when the Islamic Emirate as a responsible and recognized government enters negotiations,” said Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of IEA.

This comes ahead of a planned regional foreign ministers meeting to be hosted by Iran regarding Afghanistan. The exact date of this meeting and whether an Islamic Emirate delegation will attend has not yet been determined.