IEA marks World Television Day
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Information and Culture says the ministry is committed to freedom of expression and full support of public media and access to information in consideration of Islamic and national values.
On the occasion of World Television Day, MoIC said Monday that TV has played an important and fundamental role in reflecting facts and providing information, and this type of media is a bridge between the government and the nation and beyond.
“Television, as a useful tool, has played an essential role in [disseminating] information and is the new media system in the world, and it has been able to maintain and strengthen its position as one of the most popular types of media in the world,” the ministry said.
“At present, more than (317) domestic media and (14) foreign media are permanently engaged in operations, and now more than (700) foreign journalists from (200) different media outlets have entered Afghanistan to reflect the realities. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has laid a better foundation for them and ensured their security.”
The ministry further added that, unfortunately, the only problem that has plagued all media and caused their downfall is the economic problem, and the ministry has fulfilled its mission in this matter and will again try to solve this challenge.
“We celebrate this day by keeping in mind the values for the revival of the nation in reflecting the facts and spreading awareness. We renew our commitment to the support and free activity of the public media, especially the television media, and it must be said that there is no doubt that domestic and foreign media are currently active in Afghanistan and the access to information is favorable for everyone,” the ministry added.
Pakistan reopens border with Afghanistan
Pakistan on Monday reopened Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan for trade and pedestrian movement after shutting it down a week earlier following a border shooting.
The shooting took place on November 13 at the Spin Boldak – Chaman crossing. One Pakistani border guard was killed in the incident. Pakistan immediately closed the crossing causing heavy losses to traders and stranding thousands of people on both sides.
Abdul Majeed Zehri, a Pakistani government administrator in Chaman in southwestern Baluchistan province, told reporters on Monday that the decision to reopen the border came after talks with Afghan officials.
They are searching for the attacker. Zehri said Afghan officials also expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of the Pakistani border guard.
ICRC says half the Afghan population facing serious food insecurity
A delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross covering Afghanistan on Monday warned that half of Afghanistan’s population face serious food insecurity.
That is 20 million people, ICRC said.
According to the ICRC, economic challenges and now winter are further threatening the lives of millions.
“International support is urgently needed to prevent the situation from further deterioration,” ICRC tweeted.
Martin Schüepp, Director of Operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC also said that the increased prices of basic commodities in Afghanistan make it difficult for most people to make ends meet.
“An average Afghan family could only afford 82% of basic food commodities, not leaving money for other essential needs,” Schüepp tweeted.
More support to the most vulnerable is crucial, he added.
Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) said that in preparation for expected hunger over the coming winter, 34 safe storage spaces were built in some of the most remote locations across Afghanistan.
These mobile storage units will protect food for 1.5 million people before communities get cut off by snow and ice, WFP tweeted.
November 20 coincides with International Children’s Day, which came about in 1954 to improve the plight of children around the world.
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said in a new report that 13.1 million children in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance.
The government of Afghanistan has called on international aid organizations to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, while it also tries to ease the economic crisis in the country.
More than 13 million Afghan children need humanitarian aid: UNICEF
November 20 coincides with International Children’s Day, which came about in 1954 to improve the plight of children around the world.
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said in a new report that 13.1 million children in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance.
In Afghanistan, however, children have lived under the shadow of war and poverty, examples of which can be seen in the country’s capital.
Idris, a disabled child, says that he has been doing manual labor for three years to support his family.
“My father is addicted (to drugs) and I give my money to my mother to meet our needs,” he said.
Like Idris, there are thousands of child laborers in the country who are the breadwinners of their families and live a hard life.
The government of Afghanistan has called on international aid organizations to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, while it also tries to ease the economic crisis in Afghanistan.
