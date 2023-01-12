Latest News
Prince Harry says he didn’t brag about killing 25 people in Afghanistan
Prince Harry says he did not boast in his newly-released memoir, “Spare,” about the number of Taliban fighters he killed in Afghanistan, saying his comments were given a dangerous spin.
Speaking to CBS’s late-night show host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Harry called it a “dangerous lie” that he had “somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan.”
“If I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry,” Harry said. “But it’s a lie, and hopefully now the book is out, people will be able to see the context.”
Harry added that having his writing taken out of context and having a “spin” put on his words was “very dangerous” and made the people around him targets.
Colbert said he read the passage in the book that Harry was referring to. Colbert called the excerpt a “thoughtful description” of being a soldier, and said that in his opinion, “there’s nothing boastful about it.”
In an excerpt from “Spare” viewed by Insider, the prince writes that he knows “precisely how many enemy combatants” he’s killed — pegging the number at 25.
“And I felt it vital never to shy away from that number. Among the many things I learned in the Army, accountability was near the top of the list,” Harry wrote in his book. “So, my number: Twenty-five. It wasn’t a number that gave me any satisfaction. But neither was it a number that made me feel ashamed.”
“Naturally, I’d have preferred not to have that number on my military CV, on my mind, but by the same token I’d have preferred to live in a world in which there was no Taliban, a world without war,” he added in his book.
The prince also described not being able to “think of those twenty-five as people.” Harry wrote that this was a mindset and “learned detachment” — a way of thinking that he says he later realized was “problematic.”
“You can’t kill people if you think of them as people. You can’t really harm people if you think of them as people,” Harry wrote. “They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bads taken away before they could kill Goods. I’d been trained to ‘other-ize’ them, trained well.”
Harry served two tours in Afghanistan — once as an air controller from 2007 to 2008 and again as an attack helicopter pilot between 2012 and 2013.
His comments drew criticism from military men like Richard Kemp, a retired colonel, who told the BBC on Friday that Harry sharing information about his time in Afghanistan was “an error of judgment.” Meanwhile, retired Royal Navy officer Rear Adm. Chris Parry told the Associated Press he thought Harry’s claim to have killed 25 people was “distasteful.”
Last week, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), condemned Harry’s statement on killing people during his mission in Afghanistan, and said those who were killed were not “chess pieces” but were humans.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Haqqani said that those killed had families who were waiting for their return.
He called Prince Harry a killer of Afghans.
“Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes,” Haqqani said.
Haqqani said: “The truth is what you’ve said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders. Still, you were defeated in that ‘game’ of white & black ‘square’”.
Haqqani, also raised the issue of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and human rights activists, and called them “deaf and blind.”
“I don’t expect that the ICC will summon you or the human rights activists will condemn you, because they are deaf and blind for you. But hopefully these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity,” Haqqani said.
Emergency Hospital takes in over 40 wounded in Kabul explosion
Humanitarian medical NGO Emergency said its surgical center in Kabul had taken in more than 40 people who had been wounded in Wednesday’s explosion outside the Afghan Foreign Ministry complex.
“We have received more than 40 patients in the hospital, it is difficult to draw up a final number, we are continuing to respond,” Emergency’s Country Director in Afghanistan Stefano Sozza said, as quoted by the organization.
This comes after Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the blast had killed five civilians. Zadran also specified that a suicide bomber had tried to enter the ministry. He had been stopped by security but still managed to detonate his explosives.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the explosion, which it described as a suicide bomb attack, CCN reported.
Without providing evidence, Daesh’s Amaq news agency said the attack killed 20 people after one of its militants detonated an explosive belt in the middle of a crowd of workers near the main gate of the ministry. CNN stated that it could not independently verify the claim.
A former employee of the ministry meanwhile told CBS News that at least 13 people were killed, all of them employees of the foreign ministry.
Ahmadullah Muttaqi, a senior official at the prime minister’s office, said no foreigners had been at the ministry when the suicide bomber struck.
The ministry is located on a protected street in the diplomatic district of Kabul, where there are also several foreign embassies, former President Hamid Karzai’s home, and other important government buildings.
In a tweet, the United Nations’ mission in Afghanistan condemned the attack and said the “rising insecurity” in Afghanistan was “of grave concern.”
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also condemned the attack, saying on Twitter that “this act of terrorism is a crime against humanity and against all human and Islamic values.”
Both the US and Russia condemned the attack on foreign ministry employees.
United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West offered his condolences to the victims.
“My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Kabul today, have seen reports of at least 20 dead and many more injured. This violence serves no purpose,” he tweeted.
Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said: “We express our sincere condolences on the occasion of the terrorist attack, as a result of which our Afghan colleagues – the employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan were martyred.”
IEA is not against education: Minister Nadeem
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not opposed to education, and is committed to the rights of all citizens, Higher Education Minister Neda Mohammad Nadeem said.
While visiting Kabul University, Nadeem said that the IEA is seeking to strengthen the education system because freedom is gained not only on the battlefield, but self-sufficiency must also be achieved in the field of science.
“It is not true that we are not committed to the rights of Afghans or that we are against education. It is not true that the Islamic Emirate wants to weaken the scientific field with excuses. This country is free and independent. Independence is not achieved only by defeating the infidels and driving them out. A doctor is also needed, an engineer is also needed, a pilot is also needed. There are different needs in society,” Nadeem said.
The Minister of Higher Education, who is currently evaluating the curriculum of various departments, said that they will cooperate with Kabul University and other universities to reduce the gap between traditional education and modern education.
Experts, however, believe the most important issue now is to reopen schools and universities for girls before the IEA implements its laws.
“The decisions that have been taken are not only opposed by other groups, but also some within the Taliban (IEA) do not consider these decisions beneficial,” said Mohammad Asif Nang, former deputy minister of education.
At least five killed in blast outside foreign ministry in Kabul
At least five people were killed after an explosion happened outside the foreign ministry complex in Kabul city on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police, said that those killed were civilians, adding some people were also injured in the blast.
Pictures on social media showed bodies lying near the entrance of the ministry, following the explosion.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
“The Islamic Emirate condemns such an aimless and cowardly attack on Muslims. The perpetrators will be found and punished for their evil deeds, Inshallah,” Zadran said on Twitter.
The attack was condemned also by UNAMA.
“Rising insecurity is of grave concern. Violence is not part of any solution to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan,” UNAMA said on Twitter.
