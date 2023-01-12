Latest News
Kabul resident wins two million AFN in 3rd round of AWCC’s lucky draw
Hamiduddin Safi, a resident of Kabul, has walked away with a bumper two million AFN in Afghan Wireless Communication Company, AWCC’s, ongoing lucky draw.
Safi is the third person to walk away with this fantastic prize in just over a month. The first winner was Mohammad Wais Qaderi from Herat province and the second winner was Hamidullah Omarzai from Farah province.
Safi says it is the first time in his life he has won such a great prize.
According to him, AWCC’s lucky draw has been transparent and professional.
“Afghan Wireless is truly an Afghan company to serve Afghans and the process is very transparent,” he said.
The officials of Afghan Wireless Company say that since the beginning of the lucky draw campaign, dozens of people have won various prizes.
“This program starts in several stages, starting from fifty thousand afghanis, up to five hundred thousand afghanis and up to two million afghanis,” said Mohammad Suleiman Khorram, AWCC’s director for the central zone.
AWCC’s marketing officials emphasized the campaign has been transparent and fair. This comes amid ongoing efforts on the part of AWCC to roll out telecommunications services to remote areas across the country.
“We try to help our compatriots more and in addition, Afghan Wireless Company has also helped the needy people in this bad economic situation,” said Mohammad Fahim Rizwan, an officer of the production department of AWCC.
AWCC officials said they are committed to providing a first-class service to their clients which includes world-class communication and internet services. In addition, the lucky draw is meant to bring happiness to the people of Afghanistan, especially to the winners, who are dealing with immense financial hardships.
Russian special envoy meets Muttaqi in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Russian special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, and discussed bilateral relations, regional issues, economic cooperation and the current situation, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, said.
Takal said Muttaqi emphasized the need for the extension of diplomatic presence in Moscow.
He quoted the Russian envoy as saying that Moscow wants stability and development in Afghanistan and is not seeking to interfere in internal affairs as do “western countries” and does not want Afghanistan to be isolated from the international community.
IEA says ban on schools for girls is ‘temporary’ after OIC calls for decision to be reversed
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday that the concerns, noted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the prohibition of women’s education, was understandable and that this was just a “temporary step” until the problem is resolved.
Mujahid said in a statement that the IEA appreciated the fact that the OIC called the meeting and said, “indeed the countries should continue to help the people of Afghanistan and no country should interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.”
“The Islamic Emirate requests all organizations, especially the OIC, to have a close understanding with the new government of Afghanistan,” the statement read.
This comes after the Executive Committee of the OIC met on Wednesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the committee after the meeting, the OIC convened the extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan “following the decisions taken by the de facto Afghan authorities to close down schools and universities to girls and women for an unspecified period and suspend women from working in all national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
The organization said this was “in violation of the purposes of Islamic law and the methodology of the Messenger of Allah, Prophet Muhammad – May Allah’s peace and blessings be upon Him.”
The committee noted the “deteriorating humanitarian, social, economic, and human rights conditions in Afghanistan”. They also said women and girls have the right “to access all levels of education, including university level,” adding that this “is a fundamental right in keeping with the teachings of the noble Islamic shariah.”
The committee also underscored the need to steer all efforts towards achieving Afghanistan’s development and the welfare of its people and reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, and the commitment to help them establish peace, security, stability and development.
In addition, they welcomed efforts by the OIC General Secretariat, the Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary General to Afghanistan, and the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) in engaging with the IEA authorities on issues of vital importance, “in accordance with the noble Islamic principles and values and relevant OIC resolutions”.
Among other statements, the OIC called for a second visit of the delegation of Muslim scholars to be arranged to engage with the highest officials of Afghanistan and again emphasized that education is a fundamental human right which all individuals must enjoy on the basis of equal opportunity and in a non-discriminatory manner, and not be deprived of.
The committee also expressed its “disappointment over the suspension of female education in Afghanistan and the decision ordering all national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to suspend female employees until further notice,” adding that it urges the IEA to “adhere to the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations and the OIC Charter, and to abide by its obligations under international treaties and agreements, including their obligations under international human rights covenants, particularly regarding the rights of women, children, youth, the elderly and people with special needs.”
The statement went on to note that the OIC calls on the IEA to strive towards reopening schools and universities for girls and enable them to enroll in all levels of education and all specializations required by the Afghan people while it also underscored “the need to protect fundamental rights, including the right to life, security, dignity and the right to education for all Afghan women and girls in accordance with Islamic values and universal human rights standards.”
Prince Harry says he didn’t brag about killing 25 people in Afghanistan
Prince Harry says he did not boast in his newly-released memoir, “Spare,” about the number of Taliban fighters he killed in Afghanistan, saying his comments were given a dangerous spin.
Speaking to CBS’s late-night show host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Harry called it a “dangerous lie” that he had “somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan.”
“If I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry,” Harry said. “But it’s a lie, and hopefully now the book is out, people will be able to see the context.”
Harry added that having his writing taken out of context and having a “spin” put on his words was “very dangerous” and made the people around him targets.
Colbert said he read the passage in the book that Harry was referring to. Colbert called the excerpt a “thoughtful description” of being a soldier, and said that in his opinion, “there’s nothing boastful about it.”
In an excerpt from “Spare” viewed by Insider, the prince writes that he knows “precisely how many enemy combatants” he’s killed — pegging the number at 25.
“And I felt it vital never to shy away from that number. Among the many things I learned in the Army, accountability was near the top of the list,” Harry wrote in his book. “So, my number: Twenty-five. It wasn’t a number that gave me any satisfaction. But neither was it a number that made me feel ashamed.”
“Naturally, I’d have preferred not to have that number on my military CV, on my mind, but by the same token I’d have preferred to live in a world in which there was no Taliban, a world without war,” he added in his book.
The prince also described not being able to “think of those twenty-five as people.” Harry wrote that this was a mindset and “learned detachment” — a way of thinking that he says he later realized was “problematic.”
“You can’t kill people if you think of them as people. You can’t really harm people if you think of them as people,” Harry wrote. “They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bads taken away before they could kill Goods. I’d been trained to ‘other-ize’ them, trained well.”
Harry served two tours in Afghanistan — once as an air controller from 2007 to 2008 and again as an attack helicopter pilot between 2012 and 2013.
His comments drew criticism from military men like Richard Kemp, a retired colonel, who told the BBC on Friday that Harry sharing information about his time in Afghanistan was “an error of judgment.” Meanwhile, retired Royal Navy officer Rear Adm. Chris Parry told the Associated Press he thought Harry’s claim to have killed 25 people was “distasteful.”
Last week, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), condemned Harry’s statement on killing people during his mission in Afghanistan, and said those who were killed were not “chess pieces” but were humans.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Haqqani said that those killed had families who were waiting for their return.
He called Prince Harry a killer of Afghans.
“Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes,” Haqqani said.
Haqqani said: “The truth is what you’ve said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders. Still, you were defeated in that ‘game’ of white & black ‘square’”.
Haqqani, also raised the issue of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and human rights activists, and called them “deaf and blind.”
“I don’t expect that the ICC will summon you or the human rights activists will condemn you, because they are deaf and blind for you. But hopefully these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity,” Haqqani said.
