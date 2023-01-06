Latest News
Prince Harry says he killed 25 IEA forces in Afghanistan and thought of it like ‘chess’
Prince Harry said in his upcoming autobiography, Spare, that he killed 25 people during his second tour in Afghanistan and that he didn’t see them as human beings but as “chess pieces”.
Harry revealed that his six missions as an Apache helicopter pilot resulted in the “taking of human lives,” which he said he is neither proud nor ashamed of.
He also stated that he didn’t think of those he killed while fighting the IEA as “people.”
Harry has never before disclosed the number of people he killed in combat and the memoir’s revelation has sparked fears over the Prince’s personal safety, the Telegraph reported.
The much-anticipated book was due for publication on January 10 but was released early – in Spain on Thursday.
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes Afghanistan, region
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, causing strong shaking in parts of the country, including the capital, Kabul, Reuters quoted officials and witnesses said.
The quake struck at a depth of 189 km (117 miles), according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. Strong shaking was felt in Islamabad, parts of northwestern Pakistan and as far away as New Delhi, Reuters witnesses in each location said.
Close to the epicentre in the northern province of Badakhshan the tremors were “very strong” and authorities were verifying whether they had caused any damage or casualties, provincial official Mahzudden Ahmadi told Reuters.
“It was too strong. In the beginning we did not leave, but later when it got strong, we left (the room). It lasted about 30-40 seconds,” Ashraf Nael, 28, from Faizabad city in Badakhshan said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties, however.
Last year, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake wreaked havoc in eastern Afghanistan, killing more than 1,000 people, read the report.
Afghanistan’s deputy PM says every Afghan has the right to education
Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Kabir said at a meeting with the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, that learning religious and modern sciences was the right of every Afghan.
Potzel in turn said: “UNAMA has the status of a bridge between the Afghan government and the international community and tries to bridge the gap between them.”
He expressed concern over the current situation regarding women’s education and their right to work, saying the recent decrees of the Islamic Emirate will have a negative impact on the work and aid delivered by the international community.
He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) should acknowledge the appeal by the international community to let women and girls get an education and to allow them to work.
For his part, Deputy Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian aid provided by the United Nations and said: “The Islamic Emirate has completed all the conditions for recognition and the United Nations should hand over Afghanistan’s seat.”
He also said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to forming an inclusive government, but said the current government is representative of all ethnic groups.
In addition, Kabir stated that the Islamic Emirate believes that learning religious and modern sciences was the right of every Afghan. He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is working to create a suitable environment for the education and work of women, adding that they request “the impartial help of the international community on the matter”.
The deputy prime minister stated that the Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against other countries, and that the Islamic Emirate will not interfere in the affairs of any country and will not allow anyone to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.
Pakistan minister denies threatening Afghanistan over TTP issue
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday he did not threaten Afghanistan with an attack, but maintained that his country had the right to take action against militants planning to launch an attack against Pakistan.
This comes after he said last week that Pakistan could target Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan if the Islamic Emirate failed to take action against the group.
Islamabad has claimed that TTP leaders have found sanctuary in Afghanistan and that the group uses the neighboring country to plan and launch attacks on Pakistan.
The IEA has however denied these claims and have repeatedly said the TTP is not being given sanctuary in Afghanistan.
The IEA also said no country had the right to attack another nation and that Afghanistan wants “peaceful relations” with neighboring states.
Sanaullah meanwhile said: “In my comment, I never said that we wanted to attack Afghanistan or anyone living there.”
“I said — and I stand by my words — that if we learn about a terrorist taking a position anywhere to launch an attack against us, Pakistan will and must engage [him] under international law.”
He added Pakistan’s national security committee (NSC) had decided in its last meeting on Monday that the country would directly talk to the Afghan government to resolve the issue, instead of taking it up with anyone else.
Sanaullah also said the Pakistan government was thinking of creating a national counterterrorism department.
