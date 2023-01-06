Latest News
Efforts underway to resume state-owned companies’ operations: finance ministry
The officials of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) say they are trying to resume the state-owned companies’ operations to provide services to the people.
According to MoF, efforts are underway to collect debts from government departments because a number of government departments owe billions of afghanis to government companies over the past four decades.
Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the MoF, says according to the positive changes that have been made in the last eighteen months in the state-owned companies, in the near future dozens of state-owned companies will start the process of providing their services in different sectors.
Meanwhile, members of the private sector also say that resuming the activities of state-owned companies will lead to competition in the country’s domestic market.
“We consider the recent decision of the Ministry of Finance to be a good move because it will restore state-owned companies,” said Mirwais Hajizadeh, a member of private sector.
Economic experts meanwhile say the beginning of providing services of state-owned companies in the case of regular management, besides creating employment opportunities, also plays an important role in the country’s economic stability.
Anas Haqqani to Prince Harry: ‘History will remember your atrocities’
Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), condemning UK Prince Harry’s statement on killing people during his mission in Afghanistan, said that those who were killed were not “chess pieces” but they were humans.
In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex has said that he killed 25 people during his second tour in Afghanistan and that he didn’t see them as human beings but as “chess pieces,” according to British media reports.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Haqqani said that those killed had families who were waiting for their return.
He called Prince Harry killer of Afghans.
“Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes,” Haqqani said.
In his autobiography, Harry also said that his six missions as an Apache helicopter pilot resulted in the “taking of human lives,” which he said he is neither proud nor ashamed of.
He also stated that he didn’t think of those he killed while fighting the IEA as “people.”
Haqqani told Harry: “The truth is what you’ve said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders. Still, you were defeated in that ‘game’ of white & black ‘square’”.
Harry has never before disclosed the number of people he killed in combat.
Haqqani, while criticizing the International Criminal Court (ICC) and human rights activists, called them “deaf and blind.”
“I don’t expect that the ICC will summon you or the human rights activists will condemn you, because they are deaf and blind for you. But hopefully these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity,” Haqqani said.
The US-led foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021 after 20 years of military occupation that left tens of thousands of people dead, mostly civilians.
In the already controversial book to be published on January 10, Harry talked for the first time about the number of IEA fighters he killed during his service.
The much-anticipated book was due for publication on January 10 but was released early – in Spain on Thursday.
A British Army Major has meanwhile said that Prince Harry has put the security of the Royal Family at risk with his boast about killing 25 people in Afghanistan.
Chris Hunter said: “The first thing that springs to mind was just how poorly judged his comments were and how embarrassing really. It was very much a betrayal as well. All of us in the army swear an oath of allegiance to the monarch, to her heirs and successors. Not only has he betrayed that oath as an army officer but it is actually his own family as well, and to do so for money, it is just truly sad. Very disappointing.”
Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA, also condemned Harry’s remarks.
Karimi said on Twitter: “Unfortunately, the Western world, which claims to be defenders of human rights, has in practice got such an attitude at a high level. Afghans as independent and Muslim people will never forget the atrocities of the occupiers.”
Many social media users and IEA members have started a campaign with the hashtag “#HarryWarCriminal” in reaction to his autobiography where he speaks about killing of 25 IEA forces in Afghanistan and that he didn’t see them as human beings but as “chess pieces”.
Meanwhile, Harry’s remarks were widely condemned on social media.
Mick Wallace, member of the European Parliament said: “Given that the #US #NATO War on #Afghanistan was totally illegal and destroyed the lives of millions of innocent people, how come there’s no call from Mainstream Media + Politicians to have this despicable individual Prince Harry tried for War Crimes…?”
Nile Gardiner, Foreign policy analyst. Former aide to Margaret Thatcher, said: “Prince Harry has destroyed himself, his reputation and any remaining goodwill that existed before the publication of his book. He has become a pariah to the British people, and will likely end up in exile with the massively destructive Meghan Markle in their California mansion.”
Marc Owen Jones, Associate Professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University said: “How can anyone be so callous? “My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he wrote’”
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes Afghanistan, region
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, causing strong shaking in parts of the country, including the capital, Kabul, Reuters quoted officials and witnesses said.
The quake struck at a depth of 189 km (117 miles), according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. Strong shaking was felt in Islamabad, parts of northwestern Pakistan and as far away as New Delhi, Reuters witnesses in each location said.
Close to the epicentre in the northern province of Badakhshan the tremors were “very strong” and authorities were verifying whether they had caused any damage or casualties, provincial official Mahzudden Ahmadi told Reuters.
“It was too strong. In the beginning we did not leave, but later when it got strong, we left (the room). It lasted about 30-40 seconds,” Ashraf Nael, 28, from Faizabad city in Badakhshan said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties, however.
Last year, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake wreaked havoc in eastern Afghanistan, killing more than 1,000 people, read the report.
